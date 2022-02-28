[Buffalo Next newsletter Feb. 28] Buffalo Next: What ECMC's 2021 tells us about the pandemic's second year

But nearly 6,700 of those people last year left without being seen, likely due to wait times. That dwarfed the figures in recent years: About 2,100 left without being seen in 2020, while the pre-pandemic number was roughly 3,800 in 2019.

"We have weekends of 20% of left without being seen in the ER because we can't discharge people," Quatroche said.

2. Patients stayed in the hospital longer

Takeaway No. 1 leads right into No. 2.

Quatroche presented data that showed the hospital's average length of stay was 9 days last year, up from 7.9 in 2020 and 7.8 in 2019. That figure also was likely pushed higher by Covid-19 patients.

3. Despite staffing pinch, ECMC did hire – a lot

ECMC, which has north of 3,500 employees, had 688 total new hires last year, Quatroche said.

About half of that was in nursing: 218 general duty nurses, 46 licensed practical nurses and 68 certified nursing assistants.

"Most of those nurses have been recruited since August," he said.