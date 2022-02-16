Buffalo Next newsletter Feb. 16: Buffalo Next: What to know about GM and Ford as profit-sharing checks go out

General Motors has a components plant in Lockport and an engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda. Ford Motor Co. has a plant in Hamburg that stamps metal parts for vehicles.

Those operations have been around for decades, so you may not think of them as advanced manufacturing. But the auto industry plants rely heavily on automation and robotics to make parts for vehicles, and that requires significant investment by the automakers. Case in point: GM recently revealed it will invest $154 million in its Lockport plant to make parts for electric vehicles. GM also plans to add 230 jobs at the Lockport site by 2026.

GM is aiming for an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2035. The automaker hasn't said how its Tonawanda plant, which makes internal combustion engines, will adapt to those plans.

Meanwhile, Ford at its Route 5 facility makes parts for a wide variety of cars and trucks, including vehicles assembled in Ontario.

What impact do these plants have on the local economy?

GM has 1,314 hourly workers at its Lockport components plant, and 983 at its Tonawanda engine plant. Ford has about 1,000 hourly workers at its Hamburg plant.