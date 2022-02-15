Buffalo Next newsletter Feb. 15: Buffalo Next: Why housing prices breached the $2 million bar

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN
Feb. 15, 2022
An unusually strong rise in local home prices
It wasn't long ago that a $1 million home sale was as rare as a 60-degree day in February.
Now, with the region's housing market pushing prices up, the $2 million bar has been breached.
A 6,200-square-foot stone mansion on the Hamburg-Orchard Park border recently sold for $2.1 million to the owner and president of a bubble-hockey gaming company.
That's one of the highest-priced home sales ever in Western New York, where $1 million deals are still noteworthy, let alone $2 million. And it is 10 times the region's median home price of just over $200,000. It's also the second such sale in recent months.
The unusually strong rise in local home prices is part of the reason. The median home price locally has jumped by more than 25% over the past two years. So a high-end home that might have sold for $800,000 two years ago would go for $1 million now, simply because of the rise in the market.
Other factors
Other factors are at play, too. Mortgage rates are low. The wealthier buyers who can afford high-priced homes also are likely to be in a position to have benefited more from the surge in stock prices, which jumped by 94% from 2019 through the end of last year.
Other deals
In this case, Joseph B. and Carolyn H. Coppola bought the four-bedroom and four-bathroom house on 12 acres on Boston State Road from Donna M. Kuhn.
The two-story house, built in 2011 by Thomas Johnson Homes, has 16 rooms, a full basement and a five-car garage, along with three fireplaces, according to online real estate listings.
Joseph Coppola is the president of Innovative Concepts in Entertainment, a 40-year-old Clarence company that manufactures coin-operated amusement, sports and skills games for homes, arcades and offices. The Coppolas previously lived in the Waterfront Village.
But that's not the only noteworthy home sale since the first of the year: Three homes sold for just under $1 million each in Orchard Park, Clarence and Newstead.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
THAT SHIP SAILED ... AS ANOTHER COMES IN
The Western New York Maritime Charter School closed in 2020, but its 81,500-square-foot building and 1.8 acres on the edge of downtown Buffalo won't be empty for long.
The Buffalo Academy of Sciences Charter School wants to purchase the property at 266 and 288 Genesee St. and 19, 21, 23, 25 and 29 Cherry St., across the street from Reach Academy Charter School.
It wants to operate another location of its own science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) school.
The highly rated K-12 charter school – which narrowly survived a state Board of Regents attempt to close it over its financial impact to Buffalo – has one "campus" with an elementary school at 89 Clare St., a middle school at 100 Poplar Ave., and its high school at 190 Franklin St. It also opened a second elementary school in a former convent at 335 Doat St., and is working on its second middle and high schools, as well as an arm in Rochester.
DEALS
The deal: Pittsburgh-based real estate private-equity firm Birgo Capital bought the 65-unit Holiday Meadows Apartments at 121-125 Holiday Lane in Hamburg from entities controlled by Summit Equity Investments of Studio City, Calif.
Why it matters: The sale shows that apartments are a hot – and profitable – investment.
Birgo paid $6.752 million for the complex. Summit had acquired the eight-building complex on 3.9 acres from Michael Lorigo in 2019, for $4.9 million. That's a 38% gain in less than three years.
