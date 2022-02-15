Buffalo Next newsletter Feb. 15: Buffalo Next: Why housing prices breached the $2 million bar

THAT SHIP SAILED ... AS ANOTHER COMES IN

The Western New York Maritime Charter School closed in 2020, but its 81,500-square-foot building and 1.8 acres on the edge of downtown Buffalo won't be empty for long.

The Buffalo Academy of Sciences Charter School wants to purchase the property at 266 and 288 Genesee St. and 19, 21, 23, 25 and 29 Cherry St., across the street from Reach Academy Charter School.

It wants to operate another location of its own science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) school.