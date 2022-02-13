Buffalo Next newsletter Feb. 13, 2022: Welcome to Buffalo Next

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

Are hospitals making progress on boosters? Every Tuesday, staff vaccination data that is self-reported by hospitals to the state Health Department is updated online. As of Feb. 8, 47% of hospital workers across the state were reported as boosted. The percentage in Western New York hospitals was lower, at a tick over 40%. That number should grow in the run-up to the Feb. 21 booster mandate deadline as hospitals collect more documentation and encourage the extra dose to eligible workers as a safeguard against the virus. We'll see what the number is Tuesday.

ACV Auctions will release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday afternoon. ACV – the region’s first unicorn – a startup company valued at $1 billion, went public in March 2021, but its stock price has fallen since its initial public offering valuing the company at $4.8 billion. The company’s falling stock prices are not reflective of the company’s rapid growth, and the earnings report will help investors gauge the financial health of the company as supply chain issues shake up the auto industry.