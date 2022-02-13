Buffalo Next newsletter Feb. 13, 2022: Welcome to Buffalo Next

Feb. 13, 2022
Your guide to the forces reshaping the Buffalo Niagara economy
The Buffalo Niagara economy is changing in ways we haven't seen in decades. Home prices are rising. The population is rising. And workers are hard to find.
Those are big changes, and they are a powerful force with the potential to reshape the region and propel it on new paths.
Today is the launch of The Buffalo News' expanded business and economic coverage. We're calling it Buffalo Next, because we're focusing on what's next for the region as it rides the momentum from these new dynamics.
More reporters on the beat
We've beefed up The News staff who will be covering these developments. Natalie Brophy recently joined the staff to cover the region's technology and startup sector. Janet Gramza, who started last week, will cover higher education as a way to drive the region's economic growth.
Jon Harris, who joined The News in September, has been covering the business of health care – one of the region's biggest job generators.
Matt Glynn, who has covered banking and manufacturing, is putting more of a focus on workplace issues. Jonathan D. Epstein continues to cover the region's burgeoning commercial development sector and its hot housing market, while Samantha Christmann follows retailing.
New products
We've also beefed up the coverage in the Sunday paper, with an in-depth cover story and weekly features from each reporter on developments on their beats and what it means to the region.
This new newsletter will highlight the expanded coverage, available each evening from Sunday to Thursday. Sign up at buffalonews.com/newsletters.
– Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson
FIVE READS
1. Business of Health Care: Buffalo startup wants to solve a $2 billion medical problem
Scott Scanlon takes you inside a medical device startup that offers the kind of economic kindling regional development experts crave. The company's potential is big. If its product proves effective, it could be on an accelerated growth track, potentially leading to a growing number of jobs and a more vibrant medical device sector. But big hurdles remain.
2. Business of Sports: Why the Bills can dominate the Buffalo market, but not the NFL
Tim O'Shei explains how ticket sales, a smaller media market and a smaller corporate base impact negotiations over a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
3. Workforce & Economy: How two big banks are cautiously planning to bring workers back
Matt Glynn writes that delayed efforts by two regional banks to bring workers back to the office show the complications employers face as the Covid-19 landscape changes. A national survey of 2,000 employees by the Conference Board, a think tank for big businesses, found 71% of companies had altered their return-to-work plans during the latest surge.
4. Real Estate & Development: Why Douglas Jemal is buying on Main Street
Jonathan Epstein notes that the Washington developer's interest has expanded to the 500 block of Main Street, a critical block that has garnered increased attention from developers and downtown advocates because of its location near Fountain Plaza, the Hyatt and major businesses.
5. Business of Health Care: Billions for health care construction tucked in Hochul's budget
Jon Harris explains what we know about Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to make $1.6 billion available to fund capital improvements for health care facilities and nursing homes, as well as to build out ambulatory care infrastructure for struggling hospitals.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
Are hospitals making progress on boosters? Every Tuesday, staff vaccination data that is self-reported by hospitals to the state Health Department is updated online. As of Feb. 8, 47% of hospital workers across the state were reported as boosted. The percentage in Western New York hospitals was lower, at a tick over 40%. That number should grow in the run-up to the Feb. 21 booster mandate deadline as hospitals collect more documentation and encourage the extra dose to eligible workers as a safeguard against the virus. We'll see what the number is Tuesday.
ACV Auctions will release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday afternoon. ACV – the region’s first unicorn – a startup company valued at $1 billion, went public in March 2021, but its stock price has fallen since its initial public offering valuing the company at $4.8 billion. The company’s falling stock prices are not reflective of the company’s rapid growth, and the earnings report will help investors gauge the financial health of the company as supply chain issues shake up the auto industry.
Help for startups. Are you interested in investing in Buffalo’s startup community? Learn how by attending 43North’s Angel Investing 101 event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Seneca One tower auditorium. The event is free, and a networking happy hour will follow at 7 p.m.
ImmunityBio, the biotech company majority owned by a Los Angeles billionaire, could close this week on its $38 million deal to assume the lease on a state-funded drug manufacturing plant that was built for Buffalo-based Athenex.
While Athenex has run into financial challenges – its stock has regularly been trading below $1 a share recently – the deal would allow Athenex to have some contract manufacturing space in the Dunkirk plant, while ImmunityBio would assume its big hiring and investment obligations to the state. Missed our earlier coverage? Catch up here.
A QUICK LOOK AT LAST WEEK
Indoor mask mandate lifted: Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the state's mask mandate for indoor businesses, effective Feb. 10. Businesses from offices to theaters to supermarkets took different approaches to the news. Some lifted their mask requirements as soon as allowed, while others they said they were taking a wait-and-see approach.
Commuting to the home office in a snowstorm: When snowstorms strike the region, the impact on commuting looks different these days. Instead of battling the conditions, many workers – accustomed to remote work after two years – are simply staying home to do their jobs.
Private equity's growing role in health care: A local Independent Physician Association of about two dozen primary care practices has formed a joint venture with a private-equity-backed medical group, giving it the financial resources to take on full-risk Medicare contracts. High risk can equal high reward, but will health care quality follow?
Catholic Health closing Lackawanna primary care center: The longtime OLV Family Care Center, which dates to the days of Our Lady of Victory Hospital, will close at the end of this week, consolidating operations into the larger, and newer, Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo.
The Buffalo Next team covers the forces reshaping the Buffalo Niagara economy. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.