Buffalo Next: New state and federal grants to add on-campus child care at SUNY schools

BY JANET GRAMZA
March 17, 2022
New state and fed grants to add on-campus child care at SUNY schools
It’s no secret there’s a child care shortage nationally, that the shortage is due to a lack of workers and that low wages are a big reason for it as former child care workers seek better-paying jobs.
The day care shortage is contributing not only to the diminished pool of workers overall, but also declining enrollment at colleges whose student parents can’t go to school without it.
Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to reverse those trends with $4.5 million in state and federal grants to assist existing child care centers on 46 SUNY campuses and add centers at 18 campuses. The goal is to eliminate “child care deserts” in the SUNY system.
SUNY just distributed $4.5 million in funding to 41 of its colleges and universities, including $3.9 million in federal grants to assist with operations at SUNY child care centers – part of the Child Care Stabilization Funds provided by the Office of Children and Family Services. The governor’s executive budget also includes $10.8 million to create new child care centers on SUNY campuses.
How will the child care funding help Western New York?
The grants are to help provide child care for students, faculty and community members, help train future child care professionals and create a long-term plan for new centers at campuses that don’t have day care.
At the University at Buffalo, Elizabeth Cercone, executive director of the UB Child Care Center, said UB received $216,000 that she immediately used to raise salaries for 50 staff members at UB’s North and South campus child care centers.
“We all know that staffing shortages are a problem because pay is a problem,” Cercone said. “Thanks to this grant, I was able to raise the starting pay for my child care assistants from minimum wage ($13.20 per hour) to $15 to $17 an hour and raise our lead teachers’ pay to $20 to $22 an hour.”
“I had lead teachers who have worked here for years making $15 an hour, and I was able to bump them up to $22 an hour,” she added. “To some people, that’s a $15,000 a year raise. I had one staff member say, ‘I’m never going anywhere, thank you!’ And that’s exactly what we want.”
Paid internships = future staff
A second phase of grants will allocate $500,000 for SUNY’s Early Childhood Worker paid internships, to allow campus child care centers to hire about 140 students earning degrees in early childhood studies as paid interns. The scholarships will help fill demand for more child care support while giving students real-life early childhood education experience.
Cercone said UB doesn’t qualify for internship grants because its interns come from SUNY Erie Community College. The intern scholarships require students to work at least 20 hours a week, which is out of reach for many college students, said ECC Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Paula Sandy.
As the initiatives play out, Cercone said she hopes UB’s two centers will be able to care for more children and allow more student parents to enroll in college or join the workforce.
Cercone said UB Child Care is licensed to serve 130 children on its North Campus site and 120 on South Campus, but currently has a waiting list due to staff shortages.
“If we had the staff, we have space for 26 more children between our two sites,” she said.
Long-term solution?
A third grant of $80,000 will help 11 campuses, including UB, maintain their accreditation by the National Association for Education of Young Children and purchase needed teaching supplies and software.
The governor and state legislators say the aid will ease a problem that has closed some doors for students and working parents.
But, Cercone said, such initiatives will need to continue for some time to solve the problem long term.
“Tuition is our major funding source, along with some reserve funds that we have,” she said. “Our hope is that there will be continued ongoing support at the state and federal levels.”
Speaking of grants ...
What: The James H. Cummings Foundation provided a $110,000 grant to Trocaire College to buy new ultrasound equipment, training and maintenance for the college’s diagnostic medical sonography program.
Tell me more: The DMS certificate program is a three-semester course that allows students and current workers in health sciences train to perform ultrasound exams, provide patient care and record sonogram data for interpretation by a physician. Trocaire’s DMS program is at full enrollment at a time when providers are less able to offer student training on their equipment.
Why it matters: DMS students need to accumulate enough hands-on experience and “scan time” to meet program requirements, and the new equipment will help with that. With the ongoing shortage of health care workers, the more trained technicians, the better.
In other higher ed news:
What: Canisius College and UB signed an agreement that will allow Canisius psychology majors interested in going to graduate school for social work to earn a master’s degree in social work from UB’s School of Social Work in five years instead of six.
Tell me more: The “3+2 Program” is open to Canisius psychology students who wish to complete a minimum of 90 credits by the end of their third year, including common core and psychology major requirements.
Why it matters: This is the first time UB’s School of Social Work has partnered with a private college to offer such a combined program. More creative partnerships like this are likely as colleges and universities seek new ways to increase enrollment and get students into the workforce sooner.
