Buffalo Next: New state and federal grants to add on-campus child care at SUNY schools

How will the child care funding help Western New York?

The grants are to help provide child care for students, faculty and community members, help train future child care professionals and create a long-term plan for new centers at campuses that don’t have day care.

At the University at Buffalo, Elizabeth Cercone, executive director of the UB Child Care Center, said UB received $216,000 that she immediately used to raise salaries for 50 staff members at UB’s North and South campus child care centers.

“We all know that staffing shortages are a problem because pay is a problem,” Cercone said. “Thanks to this grant, I was able to raise the starting pay for my child care assistants from minimum wage ($13.20 per hour) to $15 to $17 an hour and raise our lead teachers’ pay to $20 to $22 an hour.”

“I had lead teachers who have worked here for years making $15 an hour, and I was able to bump them up to $22 an hour,” she added. “To some people, that’s a $15,000 a year raise. I had one staff member say, ‘I’m never going anywhere, thank you!’ And that’s exactly what we want.”

Paid internships = future staff