Buffalo Next: New Endeavor WNY leader looking to 'continue momentum' of global entrepreneurship organization in Buffalo

April 7, 2022

Endeavor WNY has a new leader

Endeavor Western New York has a new leader. And he's already pretty familiar with the global organization.

Alan Rosenhoch took over the role of managing director of Endeavor WNY after previously working as the entrepreneur selection and growth manager at the organization for the past two years.

He replaced John Gavigan, a former 43North executive director who was Endeavor WNY's first leader when it opened its doors in Buffalo in 2020.

Endeavor works with high-impact, high-growth startup companies that are in the later stages and connects them with a global network of markets, mentors, investors and talent. Endeavor WNY has worked with Buffalo-based companies Circuit Clinical and Squire and Rochester companies Sweetwater Energy and Aerosafe Global.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role," said Rosenhoch, who spent 12 years at Invest Buffalo Niagara working on business development before joining Endeavor. "I'm really honored and humbled by the confidence the board has instilled in me to take on what I think is a really important role."

Rosenhoch transitioned to the managing director position April 1. Gavigan is now a senior partner at the Florida-based venture capital group Rocket One Capital and CEO of CrediVault. Rocket One Capital is a lead investor in CrediVault, a debt registry startup.

Gavigan's impact

In the nearly three years he spent with Endeavor, Gavigan said he is proud of the value the organization has been able to bring to hundreds of Western New York entrepreneurs, the network he and his team have built and the collaborative work Endeavor has done with other entrepreneur support organizations throughout the Buffalo and Rochester areas.

"I'm really happy that we have a stable organization that's adding net new value to our startups here in the region," Gavigan said.

But perhaps his most proud accomplishment was hiring Rosenhoch to be his co-pilot.

Gavigan described Rosenhoch as an "exceptionally gifted" community steward who is "deeply committed" to Endeavor's work.

"I think he's going to do great things with Endeavor and ultimately do great things for our community," Gavigan said.

Focus on support

Rosenhoch said his top priority is to continue to offer support to the entrepreneurs Endeavor works with and help them achieve their goals. He also wants to take advantage of the opportunities Endeavor WNY has to collaborate with other Endeavor offices around the world to bring even more mentorship connections to local entrepreneurs.

"I am excited to continue the momentum I think we built as an organization," Rosenhoch said.

Gavigan will continue to live in Western New York with his wife and children.

And he will continue to be involved in Endeavor; he was appointed to the organization's board of directors.

What: The Western New York Impact Investment Fund raised $11.55 million to invest in local companies making a positive impact in the Buffalo-Niagara community.

Tell me more: The fund launched in Western New York in 2017 with around $8 million from 10 investors and has so far made 13 investments in up-and-coming companies such as Viridi Parente, Circuit Clinical, Garwood Medical Devices and CleanFiber.

The fund seeks market rate financial returns in companies making a measurable social impact in areas such as workforce education, diversity and development, neighborhood revitalization, health and the environment.

All 10 investors who contributed to the first fund invested in the second, along with about a dozen new investors, including M&T Bank and the Buffalo State College Foundation.

Why it matters: Every startup ecosystem needs a variety of funding sources, especially those willing to invest in earlier stage companies.

Many of the companies the fund has invested in are growing and hiring in Western New York, including Circuit Clinical, which recently raised $29 million. Circuit Clinical's offerings help make clinical trials a more accessible treatment option for patients.

With the $11 million investment, the fund is "set to back the next generations of entrepreneurs" in Western New York, said fund CEO Thomas Quinn.

Quinn said the fund has received "strong interest" from regional and national investors. He expects to close on additional funding by the beginning of July.

Four years after unveiling the first of three separate mortgage fraud indictments against Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and several other defendants, the federal government Monday settled for minimal guilty pleas from Morgan's son, his finance chief and a Buffalo mortgage broker, while dropping almost all of its claims against most of the others.

Daemen University plans to open its own dental school, helping address a need for dental professionals in Western New York. Right now, the University at Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine is the only dental school in the area.

Buffalo Wire Works Co. plans to spend $5 million to renovate and expand its East Side manufacturing facilities, adding 25 new jobs and earning up to $233,000 in state Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits once the new jobs are created.

A proposal in Orchard Park would stick pot shops under its zoning section governing adult uses because, according to the town supervisor, the state law allowing cannabis to be sold in retail shops and consumed on premises specifically talks about "adult use cannabis."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz initially wanted the new Bills stadium to be in the City of Buffalo, but eventually soured on the idea due to cost and the time it would take to build in the shadow of downtown, as well as the delay caused by legal fights associated with displacing residents and acquiring property.

1. UB's big bet on its engineering school: A major expansion at the University at Buffalo's engineering school – through a $102 million building project – could have a major impact on the Buffalo Niagara economy and UB itself.

2. State gas tax "holiday" idea fuels debate: With prices at the pump soaring, lawmakers are considering an idea to suspend state taxes collected on gasoline.

3. As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules: With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working – and new work routines are staying around.

4. Amazon mega-project gets better reception in Niagara despite concerns about traffic: After being driven out of town by hostility in Grand Island, Amazon brought its $300 million proposal for a massive distribution warehouse to the Town of Niagara, where it seemed to find a more amenable reception from local residents.

5. Seat licenses will help fund construction of Buffalo Bills stadium. Fans wonder: At what cost?: Some season ticket holders are wondering what they'll be asked to pay and whether they will be able to afford the new prices.

