Buffalo Next: New 43North companies are coming to Buffalo already hiring

Jan. 9, 2023

New 43North companies are coming to Buffalo already hiring

When leaders at Buffalo startup accelerator 43North made the decision last year to give out five $1 million prizes for the first time, one of their goals was to attract companies that would bring jobs to the region.

The mission of 43North is to grow Western New York's economy by attracting and retaining high-growth startups in the region that will then create well-paying jobs. Since 2014, 43North companies have created more than 1,000 jobs in Western New York.

And that number is only going to grow, as the five newest 43North companies that are coming to Buffalo have already posted more than a dozen openings, said Christian Gaddis, senior marketing manager at Forge Buffalo, 43North's recruiting arm.

"It's a really exciting time," Gaddis said. "The progress of our companies and where they are at this moment really speaks directly to the decision to change our funding structure."

"When you're looking at dispersing $500,000 over the course of a year versus $1 million, you have to be a little bit more judicious in your spending," he said. "So, for a lot of these companies, knowing that they're going to have this funding coming to them over the course of the year, it really encourages them to hire."

Job postings started in November

Gaddis and his team at Forge Buffalo help 43North's portfolio companies with all things hiring. They can help founders develop hiring plans, write job descriptions, find candidates, conduct interviews and provide onboarding support and guidance.

Forge Buffalo also maintains a job board of open positions at tech and startup companies in Western New York.

Most of the incoming 43North companies are expecting to hire double-digit numbers of employees by the end of the year, Gaddis said. Some started posting job openings on Forge Buffalo in November.

Some of the winners spoke about their hiring plans during their 43North finals pitch.

For example, Phood founder Alex Parmley said he will hire more than six employees in Buffalo.

Phood is a platform that lets college students use their dining dollars on meal delivery services, groceries and at local restaurants. The company already posted job openings for a graphic designer, a marketing contractor and a social media coordinator.

Otrafy, an AI supply chain compliance and data management platform, has plans to create 15 jobs in Buffalo by 2024 in areas such as product development, marketing and customer success, CEO Nhat Nguyen said during his 43North finals pitch.

None of the companies has made hires yet, but some have started interviewing candidates and hope to bring new employees on board within a couple of weeks of moving to Buffalo, Gaddis said.

If you're interested in working for one of these companies, Gaddis recommends you apply to one of the open positions, even if you don't exactly fit the job description.

"It's a great opportunity to find a way to connect with a founder or hiring manager or even someone from the Forge Buffalo team and share your skillsets and get introduced to these founders, because you never know what opportunity is going to result just from a conversation," he said.

Who's hiring?

• Phood: graphic designer, marketing contractor and social media coordinator.

• MOD Tech Labs: Python programmer, UI developer, UX designer, QA engineer and DevOps engineer.

• Otrafy: product marketing manager, product owner (bilingual English and Vietnamese) and head of partnership.

• AMPAworks: embedded systems engineer and IoT engineer.

Flushable wet wipes company Twipes hasn't posted any job openings yet. The company joined the newest 43North cohort in December after initial winner Agape dropped out.

However, Twipes co-founder Al Borz said the company has plans to hire a strategic operations manager and a marketing director.

For job descriptions and to apply to open positions, visit forgebuffalo.com.

