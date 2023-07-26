BY JON HARRIS

July 26, 2023

Project grows dental, care coordination services

True to its name, Neighborhood Health Center prioritizes meeting patients where they are and expanding needed health services in those neighborhoods.

The health center is now wrapping up its latest expansion project – at its Mattina location at 300 Niagara St. on Buffalo's West Side.

The two-story, 15,000-square-foot addition at the corner of Niagara and Carolina streets nearly doubles the size of the 23,000-square-foot building where Neighborhood Health Center has been serving the community for more than a decade. It will significantly grow the clinic's dental suite and add space for care coordinators, community health workers and administrative staff.

By expanding services in easily accessible locations, Neighborhood Health Center President and CEO Joanne Haefner said "we know that our patients will have better health outcomes."

The site's expanded dental wing expects to see its first patients Monday. Then, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow Aug. 10.

Expanded services

The 300 Niagara St. site has a long history of providing health care services – in fact, that's where Columbus Hospital once stood.

That legacy has continued with Neighborhood Health Center.

Haefner said the organization has invested about $9 million into the location, between buying the site from Kaleida Health, improving the existing interior and undergoing the almost-finished expansion.

The clinic's dental practice previously had three dental operatories that were built in the 1990s and due for modernization. The expansion added five dental operatories and lab space, meaning the Mattina location will have eight dental operatories.

Haefner said dental care is an "incredibly important" priority for the organization, which has seen patients with a high need for restorative dental. Haefner notes that preventative dental is too often what people skip when their lives become chaotic.

"So much of chronic disease has a connection to dental care," she said, adding that low-income people often have less access to dental care.

Quest Diagnostics also will lease space in the newly expanded building, giving patients the ability to get lab work on site.

On the expansion's second floor, there is more room for the health center's care coordinators, who ensure that patients get care before and after a visit.

"So getting them to the referral point and helping to ensure they come back in for care when they need it and then helping to navigate the social needs – things like food access and transportation and language assistance," Haefner said.

Also on the second floor, there is room carved out for a future demonstration kitchen, though that space will likely be used for meetings for now.

Growth mode

Even through a construction project, the Mattina site continued to care for 7,000 patients, who came to the location for primary care, pharmacy and other health services.

Once the expansion is open, Neighborhood Health Center said it will have the capacity to see another 2,000 patients annually at that location.

It is the latest growth for the organization that started in 1987 as Northwest Buffalo Community Health Care Center.

A year ago, Neighborhood Health Center opened its sixth clinic: the 26,000-square-foot Riverway facility, a roughly $10 million project that involved restoring, renovating and adding on to an old brick warehouse at 1569 Niagara St. Around the time the doors opened at Riverway, Haefner said the organization put shovels in the ground on the Mattina expansion.

Across its six locations, Neighborhood Health Center saw 28,662 patients in 2022 across 112,741 visits, according to the organization's annual report. Of those patients, 87% lived at or below the 200% federal poverty level, the report notes.

The organization has grown to annual revenue of $40 million and employs 375 people. Between the Riverway and Mattina projects, Haefner said the organization hopes to add 50 jobs, including about 15 at 300 Niagara St.

'Where we need to invest'

Haefner said she wants everyone in Buffalo to get primary care – and have access to those services in a welcoming environment.

She knows that a focus on primary care can keep people healthy and save money in the long run. But yet, primary care is reimbursed at a lower rate than many other health services, something Haefner and other community health leaders have been trying to change for years.

That advocacy role wasn't something Haefner, a family nurse practitioner by training, initially thought she would get into in her role.

"I've recognized through time that if people like me don't advocate for our patients to get what they deserve and the community to see the importance of primary care, then I'm not doing my job," she said. "And right now, primary care in this state gets very little compared to other other parts of the health care continuum. And this is where we need to invest."

