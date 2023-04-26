BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

April 26, 2023

Natural wine store Funk and Fermentation coming to Elmwood Village

After 10 years in the craft beer business, Elmwood Village resident Justine Powers moved to Brooklyn to manage a tap room. In her free time, she explored boutique wine shops, and that's where she stumbled on one of the hottest trends in the neighborhood: natural wine.

"I just kind of fell in love with it as a hobby, first, and then I realized that we could really benefit from something like this in Elmwood Village," she said.

Now, she's bringing her passion home, to a former stained glass shop at 589 W. Delevan Ave., between Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

Dubbed Funk and Fermentation, the wine shop's moniker is a nod to the natural winemaking process. Unlike traditional wine, natural wine is made with minimal human intervention, using natural yeasts and without the use of chemicals or additives such as synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. It is separate from organic wine, though natural wines can also be organic, depending on how they are made.

Natural wines tend to taste more "funky" than traditional wines, and Powers' favorites are often the ones that taste the funkiest, she said.

Smaller selections of natural wine are sold at a few area wine and liquor stores, but none focuses solely on the natural wine category.

State Liquor Authority approvals take a minimum of six months, and in the meantime, Powers will build out the 760-square-foot West Delevan space. She bought some stained glass pendant lamps from the previous owner, and will decorate with a color scheme of dark navy blue, black and white.

"Then I'm kind of going to let the bottle art and the color of the wine shine through," she said.

– Samantha Christmann

Delaware North, Oxford Pennant expand partnership

Delaware North Cos. is Oxford Pennant's biggest customer, and the relationship is about to get even bigger.

The hospitality company and the Main Street flag maker have inked a deal to sell Oxford's pennants at more sites around the country.

Last year, Delaware North began selling Oxford Pennant products at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (which it operates for NASA), and at its retail locations at Niagara Falls State Park, Shenandoah National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

Now, it will sell them at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Grand Canyon National Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and at Delaware North lodging and retail operations outside of Yosemite National Park, Olympic National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.

The first year of sales far exceeded the companies' expectations, with more than 4,000 pennants and banners sold. Since the 1950s, Delaware North's pennants were sold by Trench Manufacturing, but that company went out of business in 1995.

Ross Dress for Less coming to Buffalo

Ross Dress for Less will open a store in the Union Consumer Square plaza in Cheektowaga, tucked between Marshalls and Sam's Club on Union Road in Cheektowaga near the Walden Galleria.

The off-price retailer is known for its "treasure hunt" experience and discounted prices, where customers search through ever-changing inventory. It offers a wide range of merchandise, including clothing, shoes, accessories and home decor. Ross purchases excess inventory from other retailers, and sells it at a lower price.

Construction will begin on the roughly 30,000-square-foot space this spring, and the store should be open by the end of the year, according to Josh Dreyer, the leasing agent for the plaza.

"We're very excited to have them as a tenant," he said.

It's a Buffalo beer and coffee mashup

Resurgence Brewery has collaborated with Spot Coffee to brew First Pour, a new Hefeweizen made with coffee. It will be available at Resurgence, as well as select and retail and bar locations in Western New York.

It will also be served for one day at Spot Coffee, 765 Elmwood Ave., on May 12 under a special license. The beer has a "lighter, crisper taste" than most coffee-infused beers, the company said in a release.

THE LATEST

Consumer advocates say New York's car insurance rates use credit scoring and ZIP code ratings to charge high premiums, even for drivers with perfect records.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is moving its downsized downtown offices to Seneca One tower.

Lakeshore Savings Bank named a new CEO.

The local unemployment rate remains historically low.

Rich Products will shift work from four back-office departments to India from its Niagara Street headquarters.

A second local cannabis license holder is targeting a site in Blasdell.

A $2.4 million grant will help a substance use disorder treatment center at St. Joseph Campus.

KeyBank says its depositors are staying put.

More apartments and a warehouse expansion are in the works in Amherst.

A new mobile market aims to bring more fresh food to areas where it is hard to find.

Tesla still isn't talking about its solar roof.

The Squire Shop redevelopment plan is coming up for review.

M&T's René Jones says the Buffalo bank's approach is far different from the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Bitwise has found a new home in Buffalo.

Struggling drug developer Athenex got a takeover offer.

The McKinley Mall auction has been delayed.

The lenders who hold the mortgage on the Buffalo Niagara Marriott took a big loss when the hotel sold.

The National Labor Relations Board will take up a new batch of accusations against Starbucks over unionizing efforts in Buffalo.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Part carnival, part sports: How the Buffalo Bandits turned a second-tier professional sport into a fan favorite.

2. The next war on weed: How unlicensed marijuana stores threaten to upend the state's legal cannabis retail program.

3. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has paid $4.67 million to settle six discrimination lawsuits.

4. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center hired a law firm to investigate allegations of racism. It wants to keep the report secret.

5. A surge in wages has helped ease the sting of the Buffalo Niagara region's sluggish recovery from the Covid-19 recession. But rising inflation is amping up the pain again.

