Aug. 17, 2023

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

At long last

Anthony Cutaia's Rane Property Management is finally moving ahead with its mixed-use project at Transit and Wolcott roads in Clarence, after more than four years of municipal review.

Bowmansville-based Rane, together with the Hanania Family Partnership, plans to demolish the former Bitterman's Automotive Center complex and two residential structures at 7621 and 7631 Transit, replacing those four buildings with a residential and retail complex on the 6.9-acre site.

The project, which received final approval from the town late last month, features 16 apartments and 5,500 square feet of commercial space across four new buildings, plus an eight-car garage building and eight storage buildings. There's 102 parking spaces, with 19 in garages.

The plan by Carmina Wood Design includes a two-story mixed-use building with the commercial space and one apartment on the first floor and four more apartments upstairs, as well as three townhome buildings. Two of them have four units each – with a pair of two-story townhomes in the middle and one-story units on either end – while the third one has three one-story units.

The storage units are all 10-feet-by-20-feet, with four 12-unit buildings, one with 20 units, one with 14, one with five, and one with six – more than 93 units in all.

The project was first introduced in 2019, but the environmental review began in March 2020 – as the pandemic began. Initial approvals came in April 2021, followed by public hearings and permits by year end, and additional approvals in 2022.

Hector's Hardware conversion

Also in Clarence, the town began an environmental review of a proposal by Caliber Brokerage to convert an 8,000-square-foot former Hector's Hardware building and 0.8-acre site at 5355 Transit, north of Greiner Road, into a 6,680-square-foot restaurant and store.

The northern portion of the one-story building would be demolished for additional parking, while the rest of the building would be divided into a 2,587-square-foot Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant with 70 seats and a 4,093-square-foot Mattress Firm store. The project would include 54 parking spaces and increased greenspace, but no drive-thru for the restaurant.

West Herr Automotive Group also is seeking approval to demolish the Budget Inn Motel at 8255 Main St., rezone the 1-acre property from "traditional neighborhood district" to commercial, and construct a 151-space car-storage lot.

And Stephen Development is proceeding with plans for:

A proposed industrial business park on 94 acres at Research Parkway and Wehrle Drive, with eight industrial lots ranging in size from 3.1 acres to 27.7 acres to be developed in two phases over seven years for light manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. It will also work with OurGeneration LLC to build a pair of 5-megawatt solar arrays with a 25-year lifespan on two additional lots.

A new 55,000-square-foot light-industrial facility for Dimar Manufacturing Corp. at 4280 Research Parkway, in part of the industrial park.

Also in the suburbs

In Hamburg, K9 Barks and Brews is working on plans for a boarding kennel expansion at 2866 Pleasant Ave., while Matthew Lanfear’s Ten Lives Club wants to erect a 6,000-square-foot building addition at 3741 Lakeshore Drive. And West Herr is planning to tear down a single-family home at 3600 Sowles Road and build a vehicle towing lot on a half-acre.

In Lancaster, O’Reilly Auto Parts Store is seeking to build a new 7,450-square-foot store at 5057 Transit Road. Meanwhile, Empire GMQ wants to add an air-conditioned warehouse addition to its existing building at 4401 Walden Ave., using a previously disturbed area that is currently covered with gravel and stone.

In the Town of Niagara, the Broadway Group – an Alabama-based real estate developer that works with Dollar General Corp. – has expanded its plans for a 14.7-acre property at 9400 Lockport Road, between Tuscarora Road and Haseley Drive.

Working with Kelton Enterprises, the region’s largest Tim Hortons franchisee, the developers now want to break up the property into four separate lots for a commercial redevelopment. The project would include a 1.7-acre lot for a Dollar General, a 2.7-acre lot for a Tim Hortons Café & Bake Shop, a 6.3-acre parcel that will remain vacant for now, and a 3.5-acre property that is currently used for telecommunications.

Also, a group called Niagara Storage is seeking to build a multistory storage facility at 2540 Military Road, on the west side of the street between Packard and Recovery roads, while a Starbucks Coffee Shop is being proposed for 2700 Military Road, on the west side between Packard and Recovery roads.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Upstate New York aims to turbocharge growth with Tech Hub bid.

Led by the leisure and hospitality sector, the Buffalo Niagara region's job count rose 2.7% in July.

The state is backing efforts to open more land for development on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

CertainTeed's local operations have a new owner.

A vacant Jamestown building is getting fixed up.

Check out the major makeover of the Lafayette Court Building's lobby.

What cost overruns could mean for Buffalo Bills stadium project, fans.

M&T stock takes a hit after Moody's downgrades bank's credit rating.

How mentors help startups grow – and avoid costly mistakes.

The Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna is closing.

TopSeedz is getting a state grant.

Amazon's big expansion in Niagara County is moving forward.

Union workers at Lexington Co-op got their first contract.

A judge put a temporary hold on the state's retail pot plan.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

2. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

3. Mentors can be a big help for startups. But finding a good one isn't easy.

4. The planned aquarium expansion in Niagara Falls is part of a plan to give tourists more to do.

5. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.