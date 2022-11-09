Buffalo Next: Modest clothing store rebrands and relaunches in Snyder

BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

Nov. 9, 2022

Modesty Marketplace

As a Muslim who dresses modestly, shopping had always been a "very, very frustrating" endeavor for Julie Algubani.

"Everything you find is either too short, or the shoulders are showing or the material's too thin," she said. "The big chain stores, they don't carry modest clothing."

So last year, after losing her clients during Covid, she closed her cleaning business and opened a women's clothing store called Modesty Marketplace at 4498 Main St.

But putting it together so quickly, she didn't have the chance to do it right the first time around. Since opening last year, she has gone through business accelerator program EforAll, taken business classes and transformed her handle on entrepreneurship.

She has since revamped her logo, labels and tags and now sells her own exclusive Modesty Marketplace fashion line, which is made in Turkey and Dubai.

Modesty Marketplace sells hijabs and has many Muslim customers, but the store's clientele is diverse. Many Mormons, Christians and Orthodox Jews promote modesty; and the mostly business casual clothing is suitable for the workplace.

"People's level of modesty really varies," Algubani said. "I think the options that I have here cover the gamut of modesty for a lot of women."

Jackets and sweaters are long enough to cover the backside, tops cover the chest and shoulders.

"The clothing is very elegant and empowering," Algubani said.

Prices range from about $35 for a sweater to $125 for a formal dress. The store also carries goods from other women-owned business, including Stitch Buffalo, such as candles, accessories and jewelry.

– Samantha Christmann

Walden Galleria kicks off holiday hours

Walden Galleria has announced its holiday schedule. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Beginning Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, the mall will be open from 9 am. to 9 p.m. daily. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, then closed on Christmas.

The hours, scaled back from what was common before the pandemic, reflect the changing realities of in-person shopping, even during the holidays.

Realm gift store relocates

Realm, a gift and lifestyle store, reopened in a new location Saturday.

It opened roughly a year ago at 441 Ellicott St. and is now at 130 Genesee St. at the corner of Oak Street. The new location had been vacant for decades and was in disrepair when it was bought by Legacy Development in 2020. Renovations and restoration work was delayed when the building next door, 324 Oak, partially collapsed and had to be demolished.

Realm owner Keelin Burke is excited to bring a new beginning to the area, which is referred to as the Genesee Gateway.

"I'm so excited to breathe new life into that space as well as light up that corner of downtown," said Burke.

Cassadaga gets new outdoors store

Valley Outdoors has opened at 16 S. Main St. in Cassadaga. It offers fishing and hunting equipment, kayaks, camping gear, electric bikes and more.

The independently owned store is staffed by workers experienced in fishing, hunting and archery. It fills a need in the community, which lacks a sports store, and caters to locals and eco-tourists alike.

John Deere line will expand in Clarence with merger

Tom and Judy Drake opened Drake Lawn and Garden in 1977 with Tom's parents. Now, upon their retirement, they have sold the shop on County Road in Clarence to LandPro Equipment, a 20-store dealership with stores in Western New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. LandPro's Niagara Falls operation will merge with the Clarence store.

The new ownership will bring John Deere Residential, Commercial, Compact Construction and Agricultural Equipment lines to the market for the first time in years. It will have a larger inventory of new and used equipment, more parts available and more competitive pricing. It will also bring a new location to Batavia and an agriculture parts and service store to Warsaw.

Perry's Ice Cream is planning an $18 million expansion of its Akron facility so it can make Greek yogurt novelties.

The owner of the former Tandoori restaurant in Amherst is moving ahead with plans to build an apartment complex on the site.

Amherst officials are pushing to rezone land the planned Costco store to accommodate another big-box retailer.

East Aurora aerospace firm Astronics Corp. said supply chain issues and rising labor costs are causing its losses to swell.

After scrapping plans for a boutique hotel at the former Desiderio's restaurant site in Lancaster, the developer now plans apartments and commercial space there.

A former Super Duper location on Broadway could become a retail plaza under an expansion plan from the property's owner.

Moog Inc.'s CEO says the company planning to 'invest significantly' over the next three to five years in its local operation.

The contractors for the new Buffalo Bills stadium have been selected.

A Niagara Falls manufacturer is planning a $6 million expansion that will add 45 jobs.

Ellicott Development is moving forward on a project to build a six-story apartment building on Main Street, near Best Street.

Electric battery systems maker Viridi Parente is planning to expand its Buffalo operations.

Edwards Vacuum plans to build a $319 million factory – with 600 jobs – at the STAMP site in Genesee County.

The Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel in Amherst is going up for auction next month.

1. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

2. Made in WNY: Honeywell: Workers at Honeywell's research laboratory in Buffalo are looking for good ideas that could become commercial products five or 10 years from now.

3. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

4. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

5. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

