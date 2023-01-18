Buffalo Next: Manufacturers shift into a more-productive gear

BY MATT GLYNN

Jan. 18, 2023

Manufacturers shift into a more-productive gear

Like a lot of small manufacturers, STI-CO Antenna Solutions was focused on meeting its everyday needs of making products and fulfilling customers' orders.

A few years ago, the Orchard Park company participated in Shift, a program hosted by Buffalo Manufacturing Works with just those kinds of companies in mind.

Through Shift, STI-CO was able to look beyond its everyday work of designing and making antenna systems for law enforcement, military and railroad customers, and think about how to run more efficiently.

One such area employees brought up: the time-consuming task of bagging antennas for shipment. Buffalo Manufacturing Works told STI-CO about automated bagging technology that could solve its problem.

STI-CO invested in such a system, making life easier for its employees. The company also discovered it could print product instructions on the bag, instead of inserting them, and put its logo in color on the outside.

"We found new opportunities right in front of us," said Joe Collura, senior operations manager.

The workforce took notice of the investment, too, said Kyle Swiat, the company's president and CEO.

"The unexpected benefit was the employee engagement," she said. "They were just so excited to see us invest in some of the automation and then getting the training to use it. I think it enriched their jobs to some degree."

The Shift program, fueled by $5 million in state funds, ran for three years and ended in 2020. Now the program is back, under the name Shift 2.0, and the goal is to take things further. The program is free, catering to manufacturers with 500 or fewer employees in the five-county region.

"Previously, it was a lot of education. What are advanced technologies? Where are things going? And then giving them the roadmap," said Elizabeth Callahan, director of external relations and special programs for EWI, the nonprofit that operates Buffalo Manufacturing Works. "In this new program, we've added in a layer of automation training.

"Some of their team members will be able to come to our facility and get trained on how to troubleshoot a (collaborative robot) and robotic system, where they may be able to use that in their facility," Callahan said.

Companies will also be able to work toward qualifying for an implementation project with Buffalo Manufacturing Works. Companies would still have to come up with the funding to purchase equipment, but can access expert help to carry out the projects.

The first version of Shift connected with 253 companies, Callahan said. That led to 45 "innovation audits," or walkthroughs to identify opportunities for companies to improve their processes or make technology investments.

"I think it's really got small manufacturers thinking differently about what technology can do for their business," Callahan said. "And personally I think it's also changed how we think about the word technology.

"A lot of times you hear technology – people think IT, they think startups," she said. "But our manufacturers are really doing high-tech work behind closed doors, that you may not realize driving by, that amazing things in a lot of industries are happening," she said. "They're now thinking, 'How do we get to that next stage?' "

Investing in automation can help manufacturers that are struggling to fill jobs, and casts manufacturing in a different light for prospective hires, Callahan said.

"We want people to be excited about manufacturing, and that narrative of things being dirty, dull and dangerous is still out there," she said. "Historically, people heard 'automation' and they thought, oh my gosh, it's going to take away jobs. But we really see it as augmenting jobs and making them more attractive to people who maybe would not traditionally go into manufacturing."

Buffalo Manufacturing Works is working with partners like the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance, Launch New York and Insyte Consulting to provide smaller manufacturers with the expertise and resources they need, Callahan said. In addition to innovation audits, Shift 2.0 will offer peer groups and networking opportunities for companies to build connections and share solutions with each other.

Shift 2.0 will support a manufacturing sector that remains a key source of jobs, wages and investment in the region, said Paul Tronolone, vice president of policy and planning with Empire State Development. "It's using economies of scale. The state is investing essentially in small businesses' process engineering.

"They have to make things every day," he said. "They have to keep the doors open, meeting their order goals. You don't always have time to go, 'OK, what about the next 10 years?' "

The new edition of Shift will be supported by both state and federal funds, and will run for three years.

STI-CO has invested in other technology, like CNC machines, that have helped the company control costs and improve its processes, Collura said. STI-CO makes more of its parts on site and can do rapid engineering in its own machine shop, instead of sending that work out. Those in-house capabilities have paid dividends.

"Our product time to market has shrunk immensely," Collura said.

Callahan said she's hopeful Shift 2.0 will build on what the first edition of the program accomplished.

"It's going to take us from what I thought was a very successful program to even more success, even more stories where we can say we were able to bring technology in to improve and strengthen our manufacturing community," she said.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Western New York health care leaders and residents speak out about the region's mental health service needs.

How longtime ties between CEOs helped Towne Automotive and West-Herr strike a dealership deal.

The longtime head of behavioral health care provider Horizons Corp. is retiring this summer.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment hired a Fidelity Investments fund manager as chief operating officer.

Neighbors are pushing back against plans to develop the former Squire Shop site on Main Street in Snyder.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How a Buffalo nurse built lasting bonds with Tops employees after mass shooting: Trinetta Alston, a licensed practical nurse with Community Health Center of Buffalo, has been working with Tops employees since May 16, just two days after the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue store.

2. Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation isn't so little anymore. With donations flowing in since the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, the foundation now needs to make fundamental changes to manage and distribute its assets and to ensure the proper oversight, experts said.

3. For looted stores, a costly recovery: Stores looted during the December blizzard have been scrambling to reopen. But the process is involved and insurance doesn't always cover the costs.

4. Bounce back for Buffalo Niagara economy: The value of all the goods and services produced in the region, which dropped by 3.4% during the pandemic, came roaring back last year, with a 5.3% gain.

5. The Bills make me want to shop: How Buffalo Bills merchandise is flying off shelves this season.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.