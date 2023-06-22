BY MATT GLYNN

June 22, 2023

M&T's new chief financial officer not the retiring type

Daryl Bible didn't stay retired for long.

Last year, he retired as chief financial officer of Truist Bank. Then, along came the opportunity to become CFO of M&T Bank, and he took it. Bible's first day was June 1.

"I've been in banking 40 years, a CFO for a long time, and I feel that I am at the top of my game and can still add a lot of value and really help a company like M&T become very successful," said Bible, 62.

Developing rising leaders is something else he finds rewarding.

"I've done a lot of deals, a lot of acquisitions," Bible said. "But at the end of the day, I'd much rather have somebody grow and develop and have them become the treasurer, the CFO, maybe CEO at some point."

Bible built his career at U.S. Bank and BB&T, and then Truist, which was the product of BB&T's 2019 merger with Sun Trust. He was credited with shepherding the $66 billion merger, creating one of the largest financial services companies in the nation.

M&T has made some changes in its senior management ranks over the past few months. Among them: Darren King moved from CFO into a new executive role. Bible arrives as M&T has grown into a vastly larger operation after completing its $8.3 billion acquisition of People's United Bank last year.

M&T has typically promoted from within to fill the CFO's job. Bible's hiring is a departure from that approach. But it is also in keeping with some high-level hires M&T has made from outside its ranks.

"I tell people, I learned how to run a bank and function a bank at U.S. Bank, and what I learned at BB&T, working with (future CEO Kelly King), was how to be a leader and how to lead teams and motivate people," he said.

While Bible is new to M&T and Buffalo, he was familiar with the bank.

"M&T was always a bank you watched, because the performance was always strong," he said.

And his connections with Darren King and M&T chairman and CEO Rene Jones actually go back years.

When Bible joined North Carolina-based BB&T about 15 years ago, Jones was M&T's CFO.

"He was one of the more experienced (CFOs) at the time, and he helped get me up to speed from an outsider's perspective," Bible said.

When Darren King was named M&T's CFO in 2016, Bible provided similar guidance.

Bible said he is impressed with the talent he sees at M&T, and appreciates the bank's emphasis on community. After starting with M&T, he met with about 450 employees, in person and virtually, for about two and a half hours.

"I said, 'We're going to be the best financial institution in the industry, and you guys are going to be the best finance team in the industry, and this is how we're going to do it,'" he said.

Bible grew up in Cincinnati. His mother was a nurse in the Navy. His father was a Marine, fighting fierce battles in the Pacific in World War II at the age of 17.

Bible graduated from the University of Cincinnati and played for the Bearcats football team. In one road game, the University of Pittsburgh was routing his team.

"They put in a rookie quarterback, and I was a safety," Bible said. "He threw this dart over my head for a touchdown. It was just on a line.

"It was Dan Marino."

LOOKING BEYOND BITWISE

The abrupt shutdown of Bitwise Industries last month led to the furloughs of 900 workers across the country, including at its training hub in Buffalo.

Local supporters were counting on Bitwise to help diversify the tech workforce through training workers from underserved populations. Now, with Bitwise's future unclear, those advocates are looking to other solutions to continue to carry out that mission.

M&T Bank was among the entities that provided financial support, making it possible for Bitwise to expand into Buffalo.

"What Bitwise had to offer us, is still something we need," said Mike Wisler, M&T's chief information officer.

"We're not deterred in the sense that, we still need to find a way to solve that problem," he said. "Those members of our community still need those opportunities. The endgame is no different for us."

