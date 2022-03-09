Buffalo Next: M&T ready to capitalize on People's deal

M&T will turn the People's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., into a regional headquarters, similar to what M&T did in Baltimore, Md., following its deal for Allfirst.

Jobs for Buffalo?

M&T hasn't yet said if the People's deal will create more jobs back in Buffalo. But the bank has continued to grow here, with plans to hire more tech personnel as it ramps up its use of the tech hub inside Seneca One tower.

M&T was known for growing through acquisition under former chairman and CEO Robert G. Wilmers. This is the first such acquisition by M&T since Jones took the helm in 2017, and it shows that the bank is still determined to make big deals and expand its footprint under his leadership.

Community benefits

The deal will hit home in other ways, too.

In the fall, M&T outlined a $43 billion, five-year community growth plan that will take effect shortly after the People's deal closes.

Some of that money will flow to Buffalo Niagara.