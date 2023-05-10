BY MIKE PETRO

May 10, 2023

Z Development Program bringing underrepresented workers into tech careers

Oscar Heard III of Buffalo still gets emotional when he thinks about getting the phone call that he was accepted into M&T’s IBM Z Apprenticeship program. He knew then that his life and his family’s wellbeing were about to change for the better. And 15 months into the program, he’s still experiencing “wow” moments.

A career in technology was never on his radar, but after six years of working at a juvenile detention center, and with being newly married, he decided to put his life on a new trajectory by accepting a role as a technology apprentice in systems programming at M&T Tech in Seneca One tower.

“I knew that it would provide some consistency and stability,” Heard said. “I just wanted to be able to provide and feel like I was part of something important. This was an opportunity that I never saw coming.”

By training a new generation of workers through the two-year Z Development Program, or ZDP, M&T is not just expanding Buffalo’s technology workforce, but also its own, while providing opportunity to people who would not typically enter the tech field.

The ZDP serves as a pathway into tech careers for people with little-to-no experience or formal training, and is designed to contribute to greater diversity and inclusion in information technology and engineering. It prepares apprentices to become technologists who support M&T’s core banking functions that run on the IBM Z platform.

At the same time, the company is also asking the apprentices to take a chance. To enter the program, some have changed career paths, uprooted families and worked through life’s challenges, all the while overcoming self-doubt to take a chance on a platform that they had no knowledge of before the apprenticeship started.

“I knew desperately that I wanted to get into tech, and M&T was giving me this opportunity, so I gave it my all and was really trying hard to get through it,” said apprentice Marcus Nudelman, who was working nights as a server and bartender.

Apprentices earn a salary throughout the program, and tuition and training costs are covered by federal grants secured by IBM, but Nudelman, of Buffalo, was apprehensive at first about giving up his job in the hospitality industry.

“Even when I got here, I kept my service job and still worked it three nights a week,” he said. “I did that for the first 10 months here until I finally felt comfortable enough to say, ‘OK, this is real.’ Some of that imposter syndrome disappeared a little, and I started to realize I could do this work.”

Heard and Nudelman were among the 11 apprentices who recently graduated from their first year in the ZDP, and will now begin a year of on-the-job training with M&T Tech, before receiving a Department of Labor credential and being hired permanently. All 11 who started in M&T Tech’s second cohort in December 2021 made it to graduation.

They have gone through immersive learning in mainframe technology, operational functions and additional technical curriculum. In the thick of it all, M&T announced a major acquisition of People's United Bank, and they helped in the conversion. They’ve each put in about 2,500 hours in 15 months, including dealing with the challenge of starting the program in the midst of the pandemic.

M&T launched cohort three in November – consisting of 14 apprentices – and is planning a fourth cohort in August.

“They’re so appreciative of the opportunity, and want to make us proud,” said M&T Tech Technology Director Gary Fusco, who served as the master of ceremonies. “I understand that they feel like we took a chance on them, but really, I look at it like they took a chance on us.”

Local employers across a variety of industries are clamoring for more tech workers, and the ZDP is an example of how some of that demand will be met by companies training new workers, rather than simply waiting for qualified workers to come to them.

“We continue to see the fruits of our labor around this program and just how important it is,” Fusco said. “We really want to make it sustainable and continue to leverage it.”

The initiative brings together M&T and IBM, along with Franklin Apprenticeships and the Urban League, to connect community members with in-demand tech careers. Recruitment is focused on attracting candidates of color, women and veterans.

“You’re the ambassadors of the next generation of tech talent,” said Andy Bradfield, vice president for IBM Z Hybrid Cloud. “You might not have come through the traditional channels, but that could give you an advantage, and you should use it.”

The first class of M&T Tech apprentices graduated in July, and those six people just completed the second half of their two-year program in March, transitioning into their permanent roles.

New for the second cohort was providing a “buddy” for each apprentice – some of whom were from the first cohort – along with a success coach from Franklin.

“You have this group of people that you don’t know who actually believe in you,” Heard said. “And all we need is that push, sometimes, to know that we got this.”

