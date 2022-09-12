Buffalo Next: Local startup pins its hopes on Bob the Pillow to ease sleep pain

BY NATALIE BROPHY

Sept. 12, 2022

Startup spotlight: Bob the Pillow

A pair of longtime Western New York friends are hoping to shake up the orthopedic pillow industry with their new product Bob the Pillow.

Matt Burwick, a financial adviser, and Ryan Mills, an attorney and real estate agent, created Bob the Pillow – an orthopedic leg pillow used to help relieve pain while sleeping – after both spent years trying countless other orthopedic pillows that didn't help alleviate their pain.

Burwick struggles with hip and knee pain and Mills has back issues.

So, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns in April 2020, the friends decided to make their own pillow out of foam and hot glue from an arts and crafts store.

The product is much-improved from that early prototype, Burwick said, and Bob the Pillow became available for purchase online at the end of July. The pillow is on sale at bobthepillow.com for $99.

"What we're trying to do is be that final pillow that you need to buy," Burwick said. "I personally have bought probably about a dozen types of pillows over the past 10 years. So I've probably spent somewhere in the $600 to $700 range. And every one of them is literally just piled up in my closet."

What makes Bob the Pillow different?

According to Burwick, there are three major elements to Bob the Pillow that make it better than other orthopedic leg pillows on the market:

1. It has a divot for the thighs, knees or ankles that allow the pillow to rest securely in place.

2. There's a hole in the middle that allows for more airflow so people don't get sweaty at night.

3. The pillow is wider, which helps users stay in the proper side sleeping position throughout the night instead of flipping on to their back and stomach. The wider base also gives the legs full range of motion.

While Mills and Burwick were developing Bob the Pillow, they consulted with a chiropractor, two physical therapists and an orthopedic surgery center all in Western New York.

Future of Bob the Pillow

The most challenging part of creating Bob the Pillow was dealing with the logistics of manufacturing a product overseas and shipping it to the United States, Burwick said. The final version of the pillow was ready a year ago, but the company encountered production and shipping delays.

In the future, Burwick and Mills want to manufacture Bob the Pillow in Western New York. But financially, that's not yet feasible for a new company.

"We'd have to sell a pillow for $500 a piece to break even," Burwick said.

To spread the word about Bob the Pillow, Burwick and Mills are working with chiropractors who can recommend the pillow to their clients who could benefit from using it. Their next step is to do the same with orthopedic surgeons, Burwick said.

"Now we have this pillow and it meets a lot of the needs of people that have had knee replacements, hip replacements, have lower back issues, things like that," Burwick said. "We're not making any money, but we're helping people so that's a good thing."

– Natalie Brophy

