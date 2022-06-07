Buffalo Next: Local homes are getting fewer showings, but there's no shortage of buyers

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

June 7, 2022

Buffalo Niagara is a hot spot for house hunters

A new report by an affiliate of online home marketplace Zillow has found that house listings in more than 100 cities across the country are still getting at least 10 showings each, despite a nearly 11% drop in buyer demand in April from a year earlier.

And Buffalo is among the top 25 markets in the country for showings, even with an 18% drop from a year ago – which means local buyers are still in the thick of heated competition.

According to ShowingTime's study of its data, listings in Buffalo averaged 13.32 showings in April. That's down from April 2021 and also down 10% from March 2022. But that still ranks it 20th in the country, and well above the national average of 8.49 showings per listing.

Burlington, Vt., was No. 1 in the country, with 20.30 showings for every house on the market, followed by Bloomington-Normal, Ill., with 16.42 showings each. Both were up from a year ago, by 16% and 62%, respectively – which means they have gotten even tighter.

In all, 103 cities recorded double-digit showings per listing, down from 146 in April 2021 and 121 in March 2022.

According to ShowingTime, the unusual slowdown in April activity is partly due to a comparison to a particularly "hectic pace" that was set in April 2021, but also likely reflects a "slight softening of competition" and a "tapering demand."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

IN THE 'BURBS

A new Taco Bell restaurant is coming to West Seneca, while the Rockin' Buffalo Saloon is hoping to resuscitate its flagging business by adding a covered outdoor patio for open-air dining.

The owners of Rockin' Buffalo at 1800 Union Road are asking the West Seneca Planning Board to allow construction of the patio, noting in a letter of intent that "patrons seem to be more comfortable in an open-air space, from what we have seen in neighboring businesses during these Covid times."

They said their business has dropped at least 75% in the past two years, and "we are hoping that this new space will bring patrons, who may still feel uncomfortable inside of a building, to our establishment, increasing our bottom line."

"I feel that if we do not have this safe place and Covid starts up again, the losses will be unrecoverable," the letter continued.

Down the street, Quick Service Realco of Overland Park, Kan., is applying for approval to renovate and convert the existing former KFC restaurant into a Taco Bell, at 1175 Union, at the corner of Ebenezer Drive.

And Michelle and Martino Monaco want to renovate a two-story two-family house at 1420 Union into a beauty salon, with expanded onsite parking for 10 vehicles on the half-acre lot.

In Orchard Park:

West Herr Automotive Group wants to develop a 37,198-square-foot car dealership on vacant land at the northeastern corner of Southwestern Boulevard and South Benzing Road.

Octavius Storage proposes to tear down a building at 3678 Southwestern, just west of Route 219, so it can develop an office building and storage units.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

Then: Laurie Miller’s Bemus Point Inn Restaurant in Chautauqua County is best known for its takeout jumbo cinnamon rolls, known affectionately – or perhaps, confection-ately – as Buns on the Run. But like many restaurant operators, the Covid-19 pandemic threatened to put her on the run. So she closed temporarily and began renovations on her restaurant in March to increase its customer capacity and install a drive-thru.

Now: She was approved for an emergency loan from the Small Business Administration. But that agency ran out of money. So Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency came to her rescue last month, with a $250,000 Cares Act loan through the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The funds are split between $162,000 for working capital and $88,000 for new equipment.

THE LATEST

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Uniland Development Co. would like to construct a 150,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on Military Road in Niagara County, aimed at bringing in a Canadian firm whose U.S. operation would relocate from nearby Wheatfield.

A $12 million project that has already brought six storefronts and 18 apartments to 19 West Main St. in Lancaster, with much more to come as part of a three-phased development, is only part of a revitalization occurring in the Village of Lancaster's central business district.

To help upgrade its aging network of power lines and natural gas pipelines across portions of upstate, New York State Electric & Gas has proposed rate hikes that would add about $15 to $18 a month to the average residential customers' bills, starting next year.

State officials say the $225 million – $185 million from the state, with $41 from philanthropies and $9 million from the City of Buffalo – will follow a planned, step-by-step approach that began several years ago for money to spent on the Buffalo's East Side.

Leaders of World Central Kitchen are trying to gauge what the community needs from their organization, including how long it should stay, weeks after first coming to Buffalo to assist following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Four of the 22 large-scale renewable energy projects across the state will be in Western New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced plans for powering more than 620,000 homes for at least 20 years.

A Cheektowaga-based stainless steel pipe maker wants to expand its Walden Avenue warehouse in Lancaster as part of a $7.65 million project and is asking the town's industrial development agency for tax breaks to help pay for it.

Longtime president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County Michael Weiner will retire at the end of 2022, after 13 years in the post and a 48-year career in health and human services in Western New York.

After a series of recent mass shootings, including one at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, a coalition of business groups in the state, including the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, is chiming in on the issue, calling for Congress to reinstate an assault weapons ban.

Facing default on the $237 million loan it owes on the Walden Galleria property, mall owner Pyramid Management Group has reached an agreement on a three-year extension with its lenders.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street purchased three key parcels of land from the City of Buffalo for $100,000. The land is needed for the building of a sanctuary for the Emmanuel Temple Church.

Russell Salvatore Jr., the grandson of one of Buffalo's most prominent restaurateurs, wants to construct a two-story building with 11 apartments and 5,200 square feet of commercial space at the corner of Main Street and Winding Lane in Clarence, as well as a separate farmers market building.

A new network of emergency medical physicians, dubbed the Emergency Physician Response Program, will be available to respond to high-severity 911 calls and mass casualty incidents in Erie and Niagara counties.

Redevelopment of a derelict and fire-damaged industrial property on the shores of Scajaquada Creek by Savarino Companies hit a snag after neighbors and Buffalo Planning Board members raised concerns about the increased traffic and safety risk that it might cause.

In an effort to remain competitive in a growing venture capital landscape, Buffalo startup accelerator 43North will invest $1 million in five companies as part of this year's annual competition.

A large grocery store won't be coming to the proposed Elmwood Crossing after Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate eliminated it from their ambitious $150 million project to convert the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into a mixed-use community.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. 43North aiming to attract high-growth companies to the region: Sam Eder moved to Buffalo from Austin, Texas, in January after his company Big Wheelbarrow won the 43North startup contest. Stipulating winning companies set up shop in Buffalo for at least a year is an important aspect of 43North's mission.

2. Mixed-use development coming to Old First Ward: Developers Karl Frizlen and Michael Masters are in the midst of turning the former Barcalo Manufacturing plant into Barcalo Living & Commerce, a mixed-use community in the Old First Ward that dozens of tenants soon will call home.

3. Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will reopen, but what that will look like is uncertain: As Tops officials plan for the reopening of its Jefferson Avenue store after a tragic mass shooting, when and how it will do so is still being considered as some community members want a new Tops store at a different location on Buffalo's East Side.

4. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

5. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

