Buffalo Next: Lighting up for new living in Broadway-Fillmore

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Aug. 23, 2022

It's close, but yes, cigar

Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services has completed its redevelopment of the historic former Jankowski Cigar Factory site on Buffalo's East Side into the Cigar Factory Apartments.

The $2.4 million project – which involved both rehabilitation of a fire-damaged structure and construction of a building next to it – features 11 affordable apartments and new commercial space on Fillmore Avenue. The small complex includes seven one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments aimed at households earning 50% or less of the area median income, along with a small first-floor coffee shop.

Broadway-Fillmore NHS bought the original cigar factory site at 595 Fillmore in 2015, but the much of the building was destroyed in a blaze a few weeks later. The nonprofit agency was able to preserve two buildings at the rear – including a brick structure where tobacco leaves were cured and prepared for rolling – and then bought the adjacent property at 591 Fillmore.

"This project has overcome a lot of obstacles to get to this day, including a devastating fire shortly after we acquired it, and a pandemic which significantly slowed the pace of construction," said Stephen Karnath, who heads both Broadway-Fillmore NHS and HomeFront. "It may be a small project, but we believe it can be transformational."

The project was funded with $1.9 million in HOME funds and $40,000 from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Rural and Urban Community Investment Fund. Another $11,000 came from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Low-rise Residential New Construction program, while the city provided an additional $11,000 and HomeFront invested $160,000.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

COMING SOON

Orchard Park: Silver Grove Financial Group is seeking town approval for its plan to construct a 5,340-square-foot office building on the west side of Sterling Drive, south of Windward Drive.

Jim's Steak-Out wants to put its 11th new restaurant location with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road, north of a Delta Sonic car wash and Ted's Hot Dogs and south of a Taco Bell restaurant. The site currently hosts the Tabernacle Food Pantry.

Cheektowaga: WellNow Urgent Care, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing urgent medical providers with 138 locations in six states, is seeking to open another Western New York location in Cheektowaga. The proposed 3,300-square-foot facility would be constructed at 1593 Walden Ave., although it was withdrawn from the Aug. 11 Planning Board agenda.

Hamburg: Burke Homes' DATO Development is pursuing a residential rental housing project on vacant land on the north side of Southwestern Boulevard, west of Rogers Road. DATO is proposing development of 156 attached townhome residential units. Separately, Chuck Backus wants to add new mini-storage buildings at 1975 and 1983 Lakeview Road.

Lancaster: TurboPro Inc. plans to construct two building additions to its current operation at 1284 Town Line Road. Meanwhile, MP Carroll Hardwood wants to rezone 44 acres on Broadway from agricultural residential to commercial to build a 6,000-square-foot office and warehouse structure, which would store hardwood flooring materials.

Lockport: Forbes-Capretto Homes' CL&F Development is proposing to construct a new townhouse development called Westcott Estates with 200 units on 50 lots.

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: Orchard Park developer David Manko unveiled plans for the fourth phase of the Senior Villages at Mission Hills, a senior housing community in Hamburg that he started 12 years ago. The latest component would feature 55 ranch-style single-story homes, each about 1,390 square feet in size, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and either a one- or two-car garage. Rents would start at just over $1,000.

Tell me more: Manko received approval last week from the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency for nearly $1.1 million in tax breaks for the $12.19 million project, but not before Vice Chairwoman Janet Plarr and other board members added a provision to the authorizing resolution to require Manko to comply with the Town of Hamburg's new fair-housing law that requires 10% of any new residential project to be affordable units. In this case, that's six units.

Why it matters: There was some debate about whether the new law would apply to Manko's project, in part because the entire Mission Hills venture began in 2010, before the new law was passed. But Plarr said the law is triggered upon application for a building permit, not site plan approval. Board members also noted that town officials have been inconsistent in their opinions on the matter, so it was unclear whether the revised resolution might be moot or even void.

In the end, Manko simply agreed to it.

"I understand the law, and if the town says I have to build five or six units, we will comply with the law," he said.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Mindy Rich embraces challenges of being chairman of Rich Products. Rich is just the third chairman in company history, and has held a variety of leadership roles with Rich Products since joining in the mid 1980s. Her husband, Robert Rich Jr., is shifting from the role of chairman to senior chairman.

2. Chip shortage puts crimp in Baxter's pump production. The company's Medina plant makes pumps used to treat hospitalized patients. Each of the pump system uses about 70 microchips, and those products have been in short supply for many manufacturers.

3. Zephyr teams with experienced cannabis operator, seeks tax breaks for South Buffalo project. Plans for a new $200 million marijuana growing and production facility in South Buffalo are back on track. Zephyr Investors is seeking $1.3 million in sales and mortgage tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, plus an extended – and much more lucrative – property tax reduction that would last for 14 years. It still needs state authorization to start operations, which isn't guaranteed. So in a bid to speed up that process, it's now teaming up with a Canadian real estate firm backed by a major corporation and one of the leading medical cannabis licensees in New York state, which will run the local plant.

4. Housing market slows down from downright frothy to just plain hectic. Buyers and sellers have grown accustomed to a frenetic pace of sales over the last few years, with low mortgage rates and a shortage of homes driving house shoppers into a tizzy. Dozens of people would traipse through homes within days of them hitting the market. Multiple offers were the norm, and the intense competition increased prices. Now, with higher prices making homes less affordable for some buyers and a spike in mortgage rates further squeezing budgets, the market is calming down.

5. Empty Amazon warehouse in Hamburg gets scrutiny over tax breaks. As Amazon.com seeks more than $124 million in tax breaks for a massive distribution center in Niagara County, the e-commerce giant is facing scrutiny in Hamburg over a warehouse that was completed in March but remains empty – despite the company getting nearly $7 million in tax breaks for that smaller project.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Buying a building? Redeveloping a property? Got a tip? Reach Real Estate & Development reporter Jonathan D. Epstein at 716-849-4478 or email him at jepstein@buffnews.com.