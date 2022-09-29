Buffalo Next: LECOM's presence expands into Bills, more scholarships ahead

BY MIKE PETRO

Sept. 29, 2022

PSE and LECOM assisting in keeping medical professionals in WNY

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, better known as LECOM, is supporting the next generation of medical and health care professionals in Western New York, at a time when it couldn’t be more needed.

The Erie, Pa., institution, with the largest enrollment of any school training future medical professionals, has become a Buffalo fixture as the name attached to the Harborcenter and for its partnership with the neighbors next door at KeyBank Center – the Sabres and Bandits.

Now it is expanding its relationship with Pegula Sports & Entertainment – which runs the everyday operations of the Sabres, Bandits and Bills – by partnering this season with the local NFL franchise for the first time.

But these partnerships are not just about brand recognition and increasing enrollment at the medical school. They are also aimed at keeping doctors and nurses, dentists, pharmacists and other medical professionals in Western New York.

As part of a 10-year agreement signed in 2019, LECOM and Pegula Sports & Entertainment began a scholarship program offering $10,000 to 10 LECOM students each year. Students taking the scholarship money must agree to practice or work in one of the eight counties of Western New York when their education and training are complete.

“There’s been a shortage and continues to be a shortage of physicians in Western New York, namely primary care physicians and general surgeons,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development at Pegula Sports & Entertainment. “Beyond doing the traditional sponsorship and advertising, it was really meaningful to both parties to create something that had a lasting impact.”

LECOM, which previously partnered with the Cleveland Browns in a similar effort, had been in talks with Pegula Sports & Entertainment about expanding their relationship since taking its first splash into hockey with the Sabres agreement. When an opportunity arose to become a practice jersey patch partner for the Bills, Pegula Sports & Entertainment approached LECOM.

The expansion of the partnership also will come with additional scholarships for LECOM students from the Buffalo area, said John Wojtkielewicz, who is in charge of the school’s partnerships with sports teams.

“That’s pretty significant,” said Silvia Ferretti, provost, vice president and dean of academic affairs at LECOM. “Our tuition is $37,000, so when a student gets $10,000, that helps when you talk about indebtedness.”

The agreement also includes additional engagement with and in underserved communities in the Buffalo-area for LECOM, which Wojtkielewicz said prides itself in a diverse student population.

A key component of the scholarship program has been to develop first-generation physicians. One of them is Sierra Broad, who has received the scholarship each of her three years at LECOM.

The West Seneca East High School graduate, who received a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Geneseo, has been doing clinical rotations at Sisters Hospital for the last few years with the goal of becoming a general surgeon. She will be finding out in a few months where she will do her residency.

“Going to medical school is such a hard undertaking,” said the former cheerleader and lacrosse goalie. “It’s not only applying to medical school, it is everything that comes with it. The $10,000 is so helpful.”

LECOM also has focused on assisting with doctor and nurse shortages in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Elmira and Rochester.

The school is not unfamiliar with the Buffalo area, thanks to partnerships with Canisius College, D’Youville University and Medaille University. But linking to the local sports team in town has driven more attention for LECOM than any other promotional initiative.

“We think our name recognition has really grown in the Buffalo area and hopefully that drives more students to apply for LECOM when it is time to come to medical school or pharmacy school,” Wojtkielewicz said.

Diggs, Snickers on same team again

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Snickers have once again teamed up to highlight fan “Rookie Mistakes” and the fan who submits the best mistake will win two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.

Fans can share relatable and funny missteps by video, photo or written examples at snickers.com/rookiemistake. Throughout the NFL regular season, Snickers will spotlight some of the best submissions. Last season, Diggs filmed a rookie mistake inspired by a fan who left a game early to beat traffic, only to miss an epic comeback in the fourth quarter.

Poyer releases new shoe

Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer has collaborated with LA-based Alma Mater to design a new shoe collection, JP21.

It was launched Sept. 20 at The Cellar, 448 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo, with Poyer in attendance. The JP21 will retail for $258. Its release is also part of a collaboration between Poyer and Buffalo-based Avalon Sports, which represents Shaq Lawson, who returned to the Bills this season, and Bills running back Zack Moss, as well.

SUNY-Erie Community College is transferring 57 acres of its South Campus to the state for use as a staging area during Bills stadium construction.

The state is coming up with $25 million to help Kaleida close its bigt budget gap.

There was plenty of competition for the first licenses to operate a store to sell marijuana in the state's legalized market.

Hurricane Ian is putting a damper on travel plans for Buffalo Bills fans heading to Baltimore.

Workers at food supplier Sysco went on strike in Depew and across parts of upstate New York.

A developer has been picked for a pilot program to build homes on vacant lots on Adams Street in Buffalo, but overall interest was disappointing.

Developer Douglas Jemal wants to tear down an Ellicott Street building as part of his plan to bring more than 600 apartments and retail space to the neighborhood.

The transformation of the old Record Theatre property on Main Street into The Monroe has begun.

M&T Bank continues to be the biggest local bank, as measured by total deposits, and it's not even close.

Natale Development is wrapping up work on its $5.6 million project to renovate the former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Co. building on Niagara Street.

Sinatra & Co. has sold one of its first big investments in Buffalo Niagara real estate – the Fenton Village Apartments.

Brace yourself: Home heating bills are forecast to soar by 50% this winter, National Fuel Gas predicts.

The president of SUNY Buffalo State is retiring at the end of the school year.

ECMC is starting contract talks with the union representing 1,300 of its nurses.

Could a proposed regulation remove the teeth of New York's minimum staffing law for nursing homes?

Developer Douglas Jemal is setting his sights on Lackawanna. He's been picked to develop a $35 million project to bring apartments and retail to a former church site on Ridge Road.

Unemployment remained at modern-day lows across the Buffalo Niagara region during August.

Allpro Parking is being acquired by a national parking chain.

1. The Buffalo Niagara housing market has cooled down a little, but it is holding up well compared with other U.S. markets.

2. Kaleida Health officials had hoped for millions in state funding to help narrow its big deficit during the current fiscal year. It won't happen. The money is already spoken for.

3. Made in WNY: June Free Skin cutting plastic from bath products: With this new technology, Junk Free Skin is reducing plastic use in personal care products by more than 80%, owner Tom Akers said.

4. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it's a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, it's a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

5. The Buffalo Niagara job market got back on track during August, with hiring resuming at its fastest pace since March and easing concerns that surfaced after the July jobs report showed a loss of jobs across the region.

