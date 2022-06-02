Buffalo Next: Last of Shops at HarborCenter shuts down

BY MIKE PETRO

June 2, 2022

Healthy Scratch locations shuttered

The six-story LECOM HarborCenter, with its twin ice hockey rinks, high-rise hotel and a connection to KeyBank Center, is often a bustling downtown destination.

But Pegula Sports and Entertainment has struggled to fill the building’s ground-floor retail space – formerly known as The Shops at HarborCenter – which was completed in 2014.

And now the last of the restaurant and retail spots in the building has closed.

The Healthy Scratch, founded by Jessie and Kelly Pegula, daughters of Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, closed its HarborCenter location in February after six years in business. The location had reopened in October after a pandemic-related shutdown.

The other Healthy Scratch sites are now closed as well – inside Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Buffalo General Medical Center. Both hospitals are seeking new vendors.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment has gotten out of the food service business – one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. It closed 716 Food and Sport at HarborCenter, which reopened in the fall as Southern Tier Brewing, and shifted to new operators for Tim Hortons at Canalside and the Draft Room, which is next to KeyBank Arena. The Healthy Scratch was the last to go from the Pegulas' portfolio.

All three retail stores in The Shops at HarborCenter closed in September 2017. Clayton's Toys & Gifts, Fowler's Chocolates and Red Siren closed their HarborCenter locations, roughly two years after they opened.

Location is an issue. The Shops at HarborCenter were located on an interior corridor, rather than having their own storefronts that exited onto the street, making them not highly visible from the outside. And despite their interior locations, the stores were not directly accessible to hotel guests, who had to exit the hotel in order to enter the shops.

HarborCenter holds more than 20 hockey tournaments per year, including International Ice Hockey Federation events and high school state championships, bringing in significant revenue for downtown Buffalo, according to Ryan Vinz, the director of hockey technology for HarborCenter. The Junior Sabres and Canisius College have committed to partnerships there, as well.

Plus, the 205-room, 20-floor Marriott Buffalo HarborCenter hotel is used by Sabres and Buffalo Bandits fans, oppositions of the two teams, and tournament participants and their families.

The $170 million HarborCenter was built on what used to be surface parking on the Webster block after the Pegulas bought the Sabres in 2011.

Middle Eastern market, grill opens in Cheektowaga

A New York City-style Halal and Middle Eastern foods eatery opened in May at a former Subway shop in the Airport Plaza on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery, operated by a father and son-in-law from Yonkers, features shawarma, hummus, falafel, chicken and beef sandwiches, kebab, lamb chops, halal barbeque and vegetarian options.

Nasser “Sam” Darwish, who was born in Jerusalem, has been serving food in New York City for over 40 years. Darwish came to the U.S. at 16 and learned the business from his father, who started a deli in the Bronx and later opened a Halal meat market in Yonkers.

He’s working with son-in-law Hussain “Steve” AlSoudi, who came to Buffalo via Jordan and London, moving to America in 2012 with a background in customer service and management.

Retail

Three local Targets getting remodeled

Three Western New York Target locations are being remodeled this year.

The store remodels on Transit Road at the Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville, Amanda Lane at the Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park and Niagara Falls Boulevard in The Boulevard plaza in Amherst are expected to be completed by the end of the summer or early fall.

The projects will include brighter LED lighting and elevated merchandise displays, while also creating enhanced pickup areas for online fulfillment. Also to be added are nursing spaces for mothers, updated restrooms, larger areas between checkout lanes and Plexiglass barriers where needed. The company will offer a contactless self-checkout option with mobile payment capabilities through its app.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has been remodeling many of its stores nationwide over the last several years. This year, Target plans to renovate 200 more stores, reaching more than half the chain since beginning this effort in 2017.

A new network of emergency medical physicians, dubbed the Emergency Physician Response Program, will be available to respond to high-severity 911 calls and mass casualty incidents in Erie and Niagara counties.

Redevelopment of a derelict and fire-damaged industrial property on the shores of Scajaquada Creek by Savarino Companies hit a snag after neighbors and Buffalo Planning Board members raised concerns about the increased traffic and safety risk that it might cause.

In an effort to remain competitive in a growing venture capital landscape, Buffalo startup accelerator 43North will invest $1 million in five companies as part of this year's annual competition.

Former 43North company Rally, which specializes in bus ridesharing for events, will become publicly traded later this year after entering into a business combination agreement with Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Rally won $500,000 in the 2019 startup contest.

The University at Buffalo’s School of Management has named Ananth V. Iyer, Ph.D., as its new dean. The current senior associate dean at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management will succeed Paul Tesluk.

A large grocery store won't be coming to the proposed Elmwood Crossing after Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate eliminated it from their ambitious $150 million project to convert the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into a mixed-use community.

Between the gas tax initiatives by both the county and state, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he expects gas prices in the county to go down by up to 30 cents a gallon.

The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School is one of the institutions that's been chosen to take part in a clinical trial of Paxlovid, a Covid-19 medicine being evaluated by Pfizer in children ages 12 to 17. Research has already shown it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in adults by 88% if given within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

The owners of the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence will save more than $2.4 million in property taxes over 10 years, after reaching an agreement to lower the property taxes on the struggling mall while they work to redevelop it into a mixed-use town center.

The concept of boat-sharing has taken hold in Buffalo, with at least three businesses offering the service in this area. Members of these clubs don’t have to pay for the vessel and its maintenance or the cost of repairs, slip fees, insurance, cleaning, storage and winterization, and are provided with concierge service coming onto and off the boats. They are responsible for membership fees and the gas they use when boating.

The way World Central Kitchen mobilized in Buffalo to help feed a grieving neighborhood shows how the organization quickly taps a network of staff and volunteers to find people in a community who can help and puts them to work getting meals to people in need.

The former Fantasy Island, now Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World in Grand Island, opened over the Memorial Day weekend and will be open only on weekends through June 19. Daily operations are scheduled to begin June 24. Only the water rides will be available at the outset of the season opening.

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund will distribute $560,000 worth of grants, ranging in size from $5,000 to $20,000, to 70 Black-led organizations, as part of the fund's initial response to a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 people.

The real estate firm owned and led by Dr. Fadi Dagher and his son, Kevin, is proposing to create a major manufacturing or warehouse building on Rano Street, with potentially up to 250,000 square feet of space for lease.

Developer Anthony LoRusso is proposing to construct a three-story apartment building on Clayton Street, with 66 small housing units and on-site parking.

FeedMore WNY will scale back its outdoor food distributions it has been holding on East Ferry Street since May 18 after a mass shooting closed the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The distributions have been fewer since May 28 as FeedMore WNY directs resources back to the 11 food pantries it stocks within a mile radius of the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Mixed-use development coming to Old First Ward: Developers Karl Frizlen and Michael Masters are in the midst of turning the former Barcalo Manufacturing plant into Barcalo Living & Commerce, a mixed-use community in the Old First Ward that dozens of tenants soon will call home.

2. Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will reopen, but what that will look like is uncertain: As Tops officials plan for the reopening of its Jefferson Avenue store after a tragic mass shooting, when and how it will do so is still being considered as some community members want a new Tops store at a different location on Buffalo's East Side.

3. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

4. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

5. Mickey Rats gets one more summer, but Captain Kidd's gives way to townhomes: Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino said the real estate company is trying to get Mickey Rats Beach Club open for business again by Memorial Day, for what may be its final summer.

