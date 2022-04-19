Buffalo Next: Lackawanna no longer lacking opportunity

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

April 19, 2022

A win for Lackawanna

Lackawanna will be reaping the employment and tax benefits from Erie County's newfound attention to redeveloping the Bethlehem Steel site on the city's western end. But that vast swath of formerly polluted brownfield is not the only part of town that the city is focusing on.

With businesses and developers taking a fresh look at what's happening in the city just south of Buffalo, it is catalyzing Lackawanna's own economic development efforts in other areas, particularly involving six city-owned properties that now lie vacant but ripe for reuse within Lackawanna's downtown and neighborhoods.

One-third of the city's available land is former industrial land, and all but one of the six target properties are located in the city's Brownfield Opportunity Area and Opportunity Zones, making them even more attractive for redevelopment.

And that fits into Mayor Annette Iafallo's vision since she took office two years ago – to fill in and revitalize neighborhoods, bolster the tax revenues and create better connections to neighboring cultural and recreational destinations, like the Our Lady of Victory Basilica, South Park, the Botanical Gardens and the Seaway Trail.

"It increases our tax base," Iafallo said. "It’s jobs for our residents, and it helps restore the vibrancy to our city."

Flexlume Sign Co. already bought a 4-acre vacant parcel on Albright Court – formerly a low-income housing complex – for a new $2 million office and manufacturing facility, where it will relocate 20 employees from Buffalo by year-end. Empire Building Diagnostics, a local demolition and remediation firm, is moving its 70-person operation from Depew to a 73,000-square-foot building that it bought at 400 Ingham Ave.

The city is looking for proposals to redevelop the 1.3-acre property at 539 Ridge Road – formerly St. Barbara's Catholic Church. It is also hoping for a mixed-use project with a grocery on 2.5 acres at 264 Ridge, which used to be the site of Friendship House community center until that was demolished 20 years ago.

The city has also received inquiries for warehousing or light manufacturing space for a 6.5-acre L-shaped parcel at 1 Alliance Drive, adjacent to Empire Diagnostics and on the other side of Dona Street. Indeed, Empire is one of the firms that expressed interest.

Additionally, there's a 2.5-acre open parcel on Wilmuth Avenue, also designated for light manufacturing or warehouse use. And officials are hoping for townhomes or apartments to be built at 100 Dona, on the 2.2-acre site of the former Lincoln Annex High School that Friendship House later used for administrative offices until it was torn down 25 years ago and taken over by the city.

"We’re focusing on these areas here. We’re open to any ideas," Iafallo said. "I want to see it happen."

The city also wants to create a new recreational splash pad on the west end of the Franklin Playground near Center Street, and a new pocket park at South Park Avenue and Ridge Road, expected to be open by June. And it hopes to see redevelopment of several privately owned but highly visible properties, including a former Sunoco gas station at 1361 Abbott Road, as well as vacant lots at 1271 and 2048 Abbott, and a corner building at 2719 South Park.

HOME, SWEET HOME

Ebenezer Landing

The big picture: Homebuilder David Stapleton, owner of David Homes and Vanderbilt Properties, wants to construct a patio home community in West Seneca. Located on 11.6 acres at 4592 Seneca St., Ebenezer Landing would feature 31 individual patio homes along a new private road that ends in a cul-de-sac, plus 23 attached villas in five building clusters arrayed near the front at Seneca.

Tell me more: Each of the one-story, two-bedroom patio homes would include 1,598 square feet of living space, with a back deck or patio and a two-car garage, plus the option to add a 269-square-foot second-floor bonus room. The villa buildings would each feature four to six one-story, two-bedroom units, with an attached garage for each unit.

Why it matters: The project shows the continued popularity of patio homes, which offer first-floor living that is attractive for empty-nesters and seniors looking to downsize. At the same time, it also shows how long these projects take, as the plans by Carmina Wood Morris show that the project has been in the works before West Seneca officials since at least 2016.

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: After closing for good in 2019, the Gander Outdoors store in Tonawanda is about to become self-storage indoors, thanks to a Rochester real estate developer with a familiar name – Wegman.

Wegman Cos. – which is not connected to the supermarket chain – wants to convert the 71,480-square-foot vacant retail building in the Youngmann Plaza into climate-controlled storage units, along with 15,350 square feet of outdoor vehicle and boat storage.

Tell me more: Located at 880 Young, the 16.6-acre plaza is owned by Cofinance Group. According to an application to the Town of Tonawanda Planning Board, the project only requires 24 parking spaces, but the developer will keep all 250 existing spaces because they're needed by other nearby tenants – particularly Tops Markets, but also Texas Roadhouse and McDonald's. Other plaza tenants include Big Lots and Family Dollar.

Why it matters: This is the first project in the Buffalo market for Wegman Cos., which normally specializes in single-family, senior, town-home and rental development. The family-owned company has been operating for more than 45 years, with assisted-living and memory-care communities in New York, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Maryland, in partnership with Columbia Pacific Senior Housing.

It has also developed apartments in New York and Pennsylvania in partnership with Riedman Cos., and has built 400 single-family homes since 1986 through its Horizon Homes division, primarily in seven subdivisions.

1. Building a new Buffalo Bills stadium is expected to create 10,000 local jobs for construction workers but some contractors are feeling left out due to the stadium pact including plans for a project labor agreement that requires contractors to pay prevailing wages.

2. The remarkable rebirth of Bethlehem Steel's home: With a smattering of new developments, and more on the way, the shuttered Bethlehem Steel complex is becoming a sign of revival.

3. For WNY workers, experience really pays: Experienced workers in Western New York earn more than twice as much, on average, as entry-level employees.

4. M&T Bank commits to $300,000 to EforAll entrepreneurship program in Buffalo: EforAll, which opened a Buffalo office in May 2021, is a national nonprofit organization that helps people in underrepresented communities start and grow their own businesses.

5. State budget includes capital funding for new UB engineering building: The budget includes $68 million for the University at Buffalo to construct a new building for its engineering school.

THE LATEST

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy:

The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate fell to 4.3% last month – the lowest for any March since at least 1990, the state Labor Department reported Tuesday. The report also showed just how strong the demand is for workers among local employers, as the local labor force grew by 5,200 people during March.

Kaleida Health's HighPointe on Michigan nursing home in Buffalo has been hit with a $40,000 fine by the state Health Department – tied for the 11th-largest fine the Health Department has issued to any nursing home over the past two decades – due to lapses in Covid-19 testing frequency and missed temperature screenings of some employees.

43North startup Top Seedz has a famous fan: Gwyneth Paltrow: Twice in two weeks, award-winning actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow has featured Top Seedz crackers and seeds on her social media pages, which have millions of followers.

Some companies, such as Independent Health and Freed Maxick, are embracing "hoteling," where remote employees reserve a workstation for the days when they come into the office to do their jobs, rather than having a dedicated desk of their own.

Hiring is heating up, but the region has a lot of catching up to do: Businesses are heading into a potential slowdown short-staffed, rather than fully staffed. That certainly would reduce the pressure to cut staff if things take a turn for the worse.

Robert C. Morgan didn’t just plead guilty to a felony related to mortgage fraud this week. The developer and landlord also signed papers surrendering $16.3 million that prosecutors alleged stemmed from fraud by Morgan and others in his circle.

Buffalo startup raises $100 million for green idea: plug-in excavators: "When you put energy storage where the energy is being used, you really transform the way we rely and depend on energy, and you make it completely resilient," Viridi Parente chairman and CEO Jon Williams said. "That's what we've really been building."

