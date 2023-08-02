LaBella plays key role in what happens with that big hole at stadium construction site

How big of a sanitary tank will the new Buffalo Bills stadium need if all 60,000 fans decide to try to head to the bathroom at once?

How many booster design stations will the stadium need to keep the water pressure up?

Those are the kind of questions the engineers at LaBella Associates are trying to answer as construction ramps up on the $1.54 billion Bills stadium project in Orchard Park.

As construction workers are busy digging a deep hole in the ground at the stadium site, they’re following a plan developed by LaBella.

And it's LaBella, the Rochester-based lead civil engineering firm hired by stadium designer Populous, that is providing direction for just how deep to dig and executing that plan through any design challenges, such as the shallow ground water and bedrock that exists on the Abbott Road site across from the current Highmark Stadium.

It is part of the critical effort by LaBella to help keep the project moving in the right direction and on time. And that means working out a lot of details.

A big part of LaBella's work was getting the mass excavation drawings prepared so that the contractors hired by project general contractor Gilbane/Turner can start digging. LaBella also completed drawings for the utility configuration to be installed deep inside the bottom of that hole once the mass excavation is completed.

The company began work on one of Buffalo’s largest construction projects ever in March 2022, sitting in on conceptual stadium idea meetings and helping prepare the site’s environmental review. It will remain involved in a variety of ways until construction is completed in 2026.

“Every piece of the project fits in the timeline at a certain spot, and many of those items become critical path items,” said Bob Steehler, a civil engineer and vice president and land development manager for LaBella, helping lead the project for the company. “Keeping it on time is everything.”

The effort is being led out of LaBella’s Buffalo and Rochester offices, with at least 40 Western New York-based staff responsible for civil engineering work, as well as for stormwater pollution prevention plan inspections, construction administration and archaeological monitoring throughout construction.

LaBella already assisted the Bills in preparing environmental documentation, including an environmental site assessment, stormwater pollution prevention plans, an archeological study, coordination with the State Historic Preservation Office, geomorphology testing, water quality sampling and wetland permitting.

Now, LaBella’s construction documents have become crucial for the initial phase of the project – site demolition and mass excavation.

“Everybody in Western New York wants the project to succeed, and everyone wants to be a part of it,” Steehler said. “That makes the project easy when you have to make a phone call or coordinate something. It’s, truly, a once in a lifetime project.”

About a dozen LaBella employees work on the project regularly, and there are about 70 civil engineers in-house to assist when needed. They’ve been putting in long hours to make sure the job gets done, said Jeff Roloson, who serves as president and AIA at LaBella.

“To see the pride and enthusiasm throughout the offices of being a part of a project with this sort of visibility is just overwhelming," Roloson said. "It is because of that pride and wanting to support the Bills that you put in the extra time. You don’t mind working late when it is for this project.”

Some of the biggest challenges LaBella has dealt with so far is planning for a sanitary tank that holds up when 60,000 people try to go to the bathroom all at once and developing booster design stations around the stadium to increase the water pressure in the area.

The company is also leading the efforts to execute the parking lot designs of Populous. Steehler said certain lots designated for tailgating will feature a 10-foot by 10-foot open area behind vehicles for optimal space. It is something Bills fans, known for their tailgating prowess, should appreciate, he added.

LaBella is part of a weekly stadium construction meeting that involves all the major players in the project, including the Bills, Erie County and state. It is also working with several local engineering partners. But the company’s main point of contact is with Populous. The two started working together in 2020 on a stadium project at the Rochester Institute of Technology, setting the groundwork for the Bills project, Steehler said.

“Those meetings are effective, despite there being so many people in them," he said. "Every aspect of the project gets reviewed, and it allows us to move forward with a strategy and identify urgent items.”

LaBella’s next goal is finalizing drawings for surface restoration, which should be completed in the fall.

And the work will not stop there. Steehler said they’ll be on site at least twice a week and whenever needed through the stadium’s completion.