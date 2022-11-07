Buffalo Next: Kenmore Mercy Hospital nurses land prestigious recognition: 'It's our Super Bowl'

BY JON HARRIS

Nov. 7, 2022

'This is the nursing team award,' leader says

Nurses, in Western New York and beyond, have been to hell and back during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Early on, when Covid-19 was nearly a total mystery, they went into work, dressed in sweat-inducing personal protective equipment and, at the end of long days, hoped they weren't bringing the deadly virus home to their families.

As the pandemic lingered, the staffing crunch worsened as colleagues retired, switched fields or seized the moment in the high-paying world of travel nursing.

Given all this pain in recent years, the victories feel all the more sweet.

That was the case Oct. 19 at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, when nurses there found out they had attained Magnet recognition for the second consecutive time.

Kenmore Mercy is the only hospital in Western New York to hold the designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program, which distinguishes hospitals that meet high standards in nursing excellence. Nationwide, there are 601 Magnet hospitals, or just 9.9% of the country's hospitals.

"It means everything," said Samantha Belter, a registered nurse for seven years at Kenmore Mercy. "It's our Super Bowl. It means that you can say, 'I work in a Magnet facility.' "

So what does it mean?

Heather Telford knows what you're thinking – because she's heard it, too.

"Some people have said, 'Oh, this is just for management. This is just another accolade for the hospital,' " said Telford, Kenmore Mercy's vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. "We've heard that. And I push back every time anybody says anything like that and say, 'It's for the nurses. This isn't my award. This is the nursing team award. This is for them, and they deserve it.' "

Telford, who first joined Kenmore Mercy in 2008 as nurse manager of the Emergency Department, knows what it's like to fall short of receiving the Magnet designation, as well.

Kenmore Mercy in 2012 gained the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Pathway to Excellence designation, which Telford described as the "bunny hill to Magnet."

But when Kenmore Mercy applied a couple of years later to gain the Magnet designation, hospital officials were informed they were close, but not quite there yet. After, Telford said hospital officials spoke with the nurses and asked whether they were willing to make changes and keep pushing toward reaching the designation.

The nurses were on board, Telford said, and Kenmore Mercy received its initial Magnet designation in April 2017, and was re-designated last month.

"This time around was sweet because we worked that much harder for it, and it was almost as if we were determined 10 times more the second time around as the first time around," she said. "And, you know, I think the nurses needed it."

From the business side, Kenmore Mercy gains the ability to use the "Magnet Recognized" logo in its marketing and promotions – which it has done with large banners hanging just inside the hospital lobby and on the building's exterior.

Further, the hospital hopes it also will help it stand out as it competes for a limited pool of nurses.

"It's the only hospital I've worked at," Belter said, "and I don't plan on leaving."

What is the process?

It may be arduous, but Telford said reaching and keeping Magnet recognition is worth it.

The process involves an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

Organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years – the online application fee is $6,000 – and must provide documented evidence to show staff members sustained and improved Magnet performance and quality since the initial designation.

At the conclusion of the most recent process, Telford and others had an idea good news was coming, informed that "you should have as many people as you want in the room" when the commission announced its decision.

"It was really a shot of positivity that we needed after a very long haul here," she said.

And now begins the next 48-month period when Kenmore Mercy will have to maintain Magnet standards to reapply in 2026 for re-designation.

While Kenmore Mercy is the only Magnet-recognized hospital in Western New York, there are several others across upstate New York.

Just in the six-county Rochester metro area, Unity Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Highland Hospital, University of Rochester Medical Center/Strong Memorial Hospital, Newark Wayne Community Hospital and FF Thompson Hospital are all Magnet-recognized facilities.

