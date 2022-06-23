Buffalo Next (June 23): Record store in Sanborn bringing the heat; new restaurant coming to former Sear

By MIKE PETRO

June 23, 2022

Ishman follows passion, adding hot sauce selection at shop

Dave Ishman gets the question all the time from people who walk into his Sanborn shop for the first time: How did vinyl and hot sauce get in the same retail space?

For him, it makes perfect sense. The two combine his passions – music and food, specifically the sauce that helps bring extra flavor and heat to meals and snacks.

When Ishman noticed he had excess space in his shop, formerly Niagara Records, he decided to create an area where he now sells a variety of hot sauces and similar products. The former chef offers more than 250 gourmet hot sauces, barbecue sauces, rubs and salsas and renamed his Ward Road shop Ishy’s Records & Hot Sauce Outlet.

“I enjoy eating the hot stuff,” he said, joking, “but not as hot as I used to eat.”

Ishman opened the record shop four years ago as a passion project after back problems forced him out of the restaurant industry. He had been a record collector for years and always thought about opening a shop with the more than 6,000 he owned. He also sells new and used turntables, cartridges and stereo equipment.

“I know I can make more money doing something else, but this is a passion,” Ishman said. “People come in and we talk music and hot sauce. You get someone who will stand there for two to three hours to talk music.”

The Niagara Falls resident said he was always jealous of the shops he had visited that sold hot sauces. So he just went for it, setting up retail space in his shop earlier this year for hot sauces and then looking for distributors.

His hot sauce lineup continues to evolve. He has some with humorous names like Dr. Assburn’s sauces, offering a roasted habanero flavor, and more known commodities like Blue Brothers, Alice Cooper and Cheech and Chong sauces. The flavors of the hot sauces range from mango to carrot and their heat starts with some more mild to others that are quite hot.

He’s been slowly learning about a lot of the hot sauces and trying to build that part of the business. Recently he was approached by a few local hot sauce makers interested in eventually offering their products in his store.

“Retail is funny – you may not see many people for two or three days and then suddenly it’s like someone blows a whistle and you have a couple of really good days,” he said.

OTHER RETAIL/RESTAURANT HAPPENINGS:

Italian restaurant planned for former steakhouse at Avant

The owner of two popular upscale Western New York restaurants is opening another, this time at the former Sear Steakhouse in the Avant on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Lockport native KC Mullet is planning to open Italian restaurant Bella Ciao this fall with “from scratch made” cuisine, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He already operates a downtown restaurant, Vice, at 500 Pearl, and N/eat on Transit Road in Williamsville. Mullet declined to comment for this story.

Sear had closed during the pandemic and never reopened at the Uniland Development hotel.

“We are thrilled to announce we are opening another restaurant,” the Facebook post notes. “Homemade pasta, pizza, steak, seafood and much more.”

Totally Buffalo store moving to Quaker Crossing

The Totally Buffalo Store is moving its Southtowns location, going from its spot on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg to the Quaker Crossing Plaza.

The shop will occupy a double store at the popular Orchard Park outdoor plaza starting July 9, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“We are moving to a bigger space in one of the busiest retail plazas in Western New York,” the post reads. “We've loved our store on McKinley, but we are ready for a bigger space.”

The shop, with its flagship store on Sheridan Drive in Amherst, will remain open at 4154 McKinley Parkway until July 7.

Safelite Group acquires Frontier Glass

A national vehicle glass services and recalibration company last month completed the purchase of Frontier Glass in Buffalo.

Ohio-based Safelite AutoGlass will absorb Frontier Glass’ six Buffalo-area locations, including two in Buffalo and one each in Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, Clarence and the West Seneca/Orchard Park area. Frontier has been family-owned for more than a century. Safelite operates in all 50 states and employs more than 16,000 people.

Tops adds Shop + Scan offerings

Tops Markets has expanded its Shop + Scan app program to five additional New York State stores.

The app, now available in 24 stores, allows customers to use their phone to scan and then bag items while shopping. When finished, customers visit any pay station for an expedited checkout. It was recently added at Tops stores in Dunkirk, Cheektowaga, Williamsville, Hamburg and Ithaca.

Want to know more? Two stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next

The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million 2022-23 budget Thursday, but even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in the spending of the money and implementation of needed cost-cutting measures.

The Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved opening the application process, starting June 28, for those entities and individuals seeking a conditional adult-use cannabis processor license. Processors are the link between the farmers growing the products and the business owners who will sell them.

The Buffalo Niagara region's shrinking unemployment rate got even smaller in May as the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest on record for the region in state Labor Department data going back to 1990.

As part of a turnaround plan, Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. has agreed to an $85 million sale of its revenues from U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in a medicine treating actinic keratosis on the skin.

The National Labor Relations Board's Buffalo region director is asking a federal court to reinstate seven local Starbucks employees who were fired, amid ongoing efforts to unionize workers at Starbucks stores around the country, and opposition by the Seattle-based corporation.

If consumers cut back on spending – and it’s almost certain that they will because their wages aren’t keeping pace with record-high inflation – it means that the Buffalo Niagara economic recovery is likely to pause or take a few steps back, but so far that hasn’t happened, and job growth has been slow but steady throughout the first five months of this year.

Medaille University President Kenneth Macur has retired at 66, and Lori V. Quigley, a former provost and senior vice president at the school, will become interim president. Macur, who held the role since 2015, had come under fire on a few occasions over the past two years.

Workers at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga will vote again on whether to unionize, after the result of the first election was inconclusive, just as a Starbucks executive who was a frequent presence in Buffalo-area stores amid the union's organizing efforts is leaving the company.

Developer Douglas Jemal is preparing to start the cleanup from a collapsed garage at the two-story Meidenbauer House, a Civil War-era home in the Fruit Belt, as he proceeds with plans to save, renovate and revive the structure.

Perry's Ice Cream Co. wants to expand its production of novelty treats at its Akron operation, and is planning to construct an addition that would house an extruded ice cream machine.

A growing 76-year-old trucking and logistics company Speed Global Services is seeking to renovate 21 old manufacturing buildings on Vulcan Street in the Town of Tonawanda as part of the $7.145 million project to gain significantly more space for warehouse and distribution.

It's an active time in the world of health care labor discussions, especially at pandemic-battered nursing homes where workers say they're fed up with low wages and chronic understaffing. Workers at four McGuire Group homes, in fact, held pickets Thursday as negotiations continue.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead St. Bonaventure University: Growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the 22nd president at the nation's oldest Franciscan college.

2. Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need: Many employees prefer working remotely, and are doing so productively, which can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

3. The Buffalo Niagara region added 1,400 jobs during May: The job market continued its slow but steady recovery from the Covid-19 recession. It is an encouraging sign for the region's economy at a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

4. The gasoline tax suspension provided only fleeting relief from soaring prices that now are approaching $5 a gallon: It has drivers changing their habits, skipping road trips that they would otherwise be taking and looking for different ways to save.

5. New Western New York tech boot camp: 'A shining example of the power of diversity': Buffalo's Tech Academy Data Analytics Bootcamp, the first of its kind in Western New York, has its first graduates. The initiative aims to build a tech workforce that represents the area's diversity and fills the needs of local companies.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips from the restaurant and retail industries to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach reporter Michael Petro at mjpetro@buffnews.com.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.