Buffalo Next: (July 28) Higher Ed institutions partner up to expand, serve workforce needs

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next:

The state's legal cannabis market is still taking shape, but there are plenty of opportunities and pitfalls for stores, growers and anyone else looking to jump into what likely will be a big new business in New York.

A Niagara Falls fitness equipment maker has been acquired by a private-equity-backed company that already owns some big national brands.

Legislation to restore the pension savings of the retired Delphi workers has gained support from the left and the right in Congress. It passed the House on Wednesday and supporters are hopeful the Senate will follow suit.

A bill that would fund a series of technology hubs across the country – and possibly in the Buffalo Niagara region – has been passed by the Senate.

A Northland Workforce Training Center program offers contract manufacturing for companies.

The musical chairs among leaders of local hospitals continues, with a new CEO coming to a Dunkirk hospital.

The organizers of the 5/14 Tops survivors fund have made changes to their plans to allow for immediate payments to more people.

Even though hiring has slowed, the local unemployment rate remains at historic lows.

The Buffalo News has a new executive editor. Longtime journalist Sheila Rayam has been named executive editor of The Buffalo News, the first Black journalist and the second woman to hold the position in The News’ 142-year history.

The state's biggest solar energy farm proposed for Genesee County has taken a key step forward.

A Buffalo developer is interested in the last remaining parcel in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

ICYMI

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Samantha Christmann, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Don Boyd nearly got the top job at Kaleida Health two years ago. Now, he's taking over the top job at Western New York's largest health system. "That wasn't my time," Boyd said, "and this is my time."

2. Amazon's big distribution center in the Town of Niagara is approved, but it still has plenty of hurdles to clear. Jonathan Epstein explains what challenges remain.

3. How Rich Products keeps its focus on innovation: Rich Products executives take pride in the company's reputation for innovation. They weren't about to let up on those plans during the pandemic.

4. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees such as accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations, as well.

5. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on the Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who is serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.