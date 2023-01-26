Buffalo Next: Inventory flowing into dealers' lots as auto show returns

BY MATT GLYNN

Jan. 26, 2023

More inventory flowing into dealers' lots as auto show gears up

Good news: If you see a new car or truck you like at the Buffalo Auto Show, you have a better chance of finding it on a dealer's lot this year than last year.

"You drive by any dealer's lot now, and you actually see some cars," said Frank Downing Jr., president and CEO of Towne Automotive Group.

Dealers' inventories are rebounding, after a 2021 hampered by shortages stemming from supply chain issues. A lack of microchips was a major factor in slowing the shipment of vehicles to dealers.

U.S. sales of new cars and trucks totaled 13.7 million units last year, down about 8% from 2021, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.

"The market was obviously down last year, but it was artificially down because of restricted supply," Downing said. "Supply is starting to come into the market."

Here's what to expect from auto sales and the auto show, which runs Feb. 2-5:

Sales outlook

The NADA forecasts sales of 14.6 million new units this year. That would be a 6.6% increase from 2022.

Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, said he also anticipates sales will rise.

"There's clearly a pent-up demand for new cars," Bieler said.

Last year, when inventory was more of a challenge, many prospective buyers opted to wait another year, he said.

"If they couldn't get what they wanted, some people just put it on hold," Bieler said. "Now they're going to be able to get what they want. In almost every brand we carry, supply is starting to catch up with demand, finally."

Downing said some customers will still prefer to order vehicles exactly to their specifications, "and that's a great business model. But to also have something to test drive and to see, I think you're going to see a lot more of that."

The Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association reported new-vehicle sales at local dealers dropped 14% in 2022 from the year before. Neither year's totals included numbers from sales heavyweight Chevrolet, which doesn't publicly share its local sales figures.

Used vehicles

When new vehicles were hard to come by, and the flow of trade-ins slowed, used-vehicle prices spiked. Those dynamics have shifted.

"We're back to, in my mind, a more-normal used car market," Downing said. "It certainly wasn't normal when a 2-year-old used car was selling for the same price as a new car."

Bieler said he expects to see a "normalized" used car market by March.

According to Edmunds.com, the average price of a used car bought in December was $29,533. It was the fourth straight month the average dropped, and the average transaction was down 5% from the all-time high of $31,095 in April.

Auto Show's effect

The Buffalo Auto Show, which will be held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, showcases dozens of new cars and trucks. Dealers credit the show with boosting sales each year.

"With our seasonality, when you're just starting to come out of winter, it springs the spring market," Downing said. "Historically, if you just look at the percentage of sales, March is one of the best months of the year. I think the auto show helps kick that off."

In 2022, March was the top sales month for local dealers, according to NFADA data. There are typically incentives available around the time of the show to motivate consumers to buy, regardless of whether they attend the event.

But the auto show gives visitors a chance to comparison shop a variety of brands, in a climate-controlled setting, during February in Buffalo.

Bieler said Buffalo's show tends to attract a lot of serious shoppers: "I think this city has a much higher percentage of people who go to the auto show that are truly in the market," he said.

Paul Stasiak, president of the NFADA, which organizes the show, said the event gives shoppers a chance to experience what a vehicle truly looks and feels like, beyond what they can see online.

"This is the chance for the average consumer to see how they fit in the car, to see how the dash feels to them, to see the rear view," Stasiak said.

Electric shift

Electric vehicles are drawing greater attention these days. That will also be true at the Buffalo Auto Show.

"We are really going to focus on electric vehicles this year," Stasiak said. "Our dealers are being thrust into that world.

"The dealers have asked us to put a full-court press on to tell the public, 'We're all in, we're ready,'" he said.

The show's Energy Zone will feature about 15 electric vehicles, and others will be displayed elsewhere in the building. Organizations and companies will be on hand to talk to consumers about electric vehicles and charging equipment for homes.

One of the new vehicles scheduled for display this year is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an electric minivan set to go on sale in North America next year. It is described as a reinvention of Volkswagen's famous minibus.

Inside the numbers

While national auto sales are expected to climb this year, they're not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels. From 2015 through 2019, U.S. new vehicles sales topped 17 million each year.

Light trucks, including SUVs, accounted for 79% of new U.S. vehicles sold last year, according to the NADA.

Crossovers were the most popular segment, representing 45% of new vehicles sold. Alternative fuel vehicles accounted for 12.3% of all new vehicles sold, a category that includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles.

Another factor that could influence auto sales this year: rising interest rates, which make it more expensive for buyers to finance their purchases. The Federal Reserve increased rates seven times last year, and it is expected that the Fed will announce another hike at its next meeting, which concludes Feb. 1.

Changing landscape

It's not just cars and trucks being sold in Western New York. Some dealerships have changed hands or closed their doors, too.

Towne recently sold four of its dealerships to West Herr, to concentrate on its remaining dealerships in the Southtowns.

Maguire Auto Group entered the Buffalo Niagara region market last year, after acquiring Fuccillo Automotive Group's three dealerships on Grand Island.

Two Ford dealerships – Gowanda Ford and Pioneer Ford in Arcade – recently closed as owner Carl Emerling combined those locations with his Emerling Ford dealership in Springville.

