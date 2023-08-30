BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Aug. 30, 2023

Lower home sales equals lower fees

Home buyers aren't the only ones feeling the impact of rising interest rates and a low supply of homes for sale.

Now the drop in home sales activity is also hitting municipalities where it counts: the wallet.

For every real estate transaction – whether a deed for a home purchase or a mortgage – the Erie County Clerk's Office collects a recording fee, along with a transfer tax or mortgage-recording tax. Those charges, which are based on a percentage of the transaction amount, are in turn shared and divvied up among the county's cities, towns and villages, bolstering their coffers.

For the last few years, that has been a gift that keeps on giving, as the housing market chugged along and sale prices kept going up. So recording fees rose from $6.38 million in 2018 to a high of $7.86 million in 2021. And that doesn't even include the mortgage and transfer taxes, which are separate.

"We've had really good years, because there's more million-dollar sales the past few years than even when I became clerk in 2017," Erie County Clerk Michael P. "Mickey" Kearns said.

But it has come to an abrupt end because there are fewer homes to buy and fewer deals closing. According to Kearns, revenue from collecting deed recording fees is down 30% from the budget expectations for the year. In turn, that plunge means sharply lower revenues for municipalities.

"I am compelled to alert Budget and Management of the dire outlook in the current real estate market," Kearns wrote in an Aug. 21 letter to Erie County Budget Director Robert W. Keating, describing the severe decline as "distressing." The letter was also sent to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the County Legislature.

According to the letter, shared with The Buffalo News, the county's budget originally projected $7.365 million in recording fees for the year. But by the end of June, the clerk's office had received only $2.54 million, so officials lowered their full-year projection during a midyear meeting to $6.07 million.

The hope was that sales would recover in July, when the housing market is normally bustling. Instead, it worsened, as the clerk recorded only $374,425 in fee revenue, increasing the total to to $2.97 million, as of July 31. That brought the total projection down to $5.11 million for all of 2023.

That is a shortfall of $2.25 million. "You have less inventory, more competition, higher interest rates," he said. "It's the perfect storm when you're talking about housing. If there's low inventory, there's not a lot of volume going on at the clerk's office."

In turn, he said his office's projection for 2024, at just $4.5 million, will be "the lowest it has ever been since I became Erie County Clerk."

"If there's not recordings going on, I want them to be prepared," he said. "Unless something miraculous happens, we're going to have less money coming to cities and towns, and we're going to have a deficit. Erie County needs to look at this and take this very seriously."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

HOT TO TROT ON ADAPTIVE REUSE

Adaptive-reuse projects have been all the rage in Western New York for the past 15 years, as developers have turned one old building after another new apartments.

There's so much of it, in fact, that people wonder how they are all getting filled. And apparently so much that there is more of it happening here than almost anywhere but some of the nation's biggest cities.

According to a new study by Yardi Matrix and its RentCafe apartment-search website, Buffalo ranks eighth in the country for the most new apartments slated to be converted from former factories, warehouses, hotels and office buildings. With more than 2,041 in the pipeline, that puts the Queen City ahead of Milwaukee and Dallas, and just behind Houston, Detroit and Cleveland.

Of course, that is less than half the expected tally of 4,566 in Los Angeles, and well short of New York City's 3,987, Chicago's 3,519 or Philadelphia's 3,405. But those cities are also significantly larger.

According to the data, 805 apartment conversions will come from former factories, with another 330 from warehouses. And 621 new apartments will be generated from hotel conversions. The rest are from offices (50), schools (65), health care buildings (120) and government buildings (50).

And nearly half the total – 1,226 – are already under construction, Yardi says.

Nationwide, apartment conversions yielded 10,090 new rental units in 2022, down 12% from 2021 and 25% from 2020. Los Angeles was still at the top. Office conversions represented 3,390 units last year, followed by 2,954 units from hotels and 1,241 from factories.

And overall, Yardi said, more than 122,000 apartments are in the process of being converted nationwide over the coming years.

IT'S ELECTRIC ...

Cooper Electric, the second-largest electrical wholesale distributor in North America, is opening its first Buffalo-area location at 2535 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.

The new 13,000-square-foot operation, is the Cranbury, N.Y.-based company's 76th branch location, and will be managed by Nicole Mazerbo, a 20-year veteran of the electrical distribution industry.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Walden corridor that serves a wide range of contractor needs,” Mazerbo said. “We want to show all our customers, including large contractors, that we are very invested in supporting all their electrical projects.”

Cooper, which employs more than 1,000 across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, serves customers in the electrical contracting, industrials, original-equipment manufacturer, utility, residential and solar markets. It recently opened a new 600,000-square-foot automated central distribution hub in Cranbury, and also added 19 branches in the Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and Wilmington, Del. market through an acquisition.

The company is owned by Sonepar, a family-owned company specializing in business-to-business distribution of electrical products, solutions and services, with 80 brands across 40 countries and 44,000 employees.

“We’re excited to have opened the new location,” company President David Cooper said. “With the investment of New York State in Greater Buffalo, and revitalization efforts of city planners, we know Buffalo is booming with building possibilities now and for the foreseeable future.”

