Buffalo Next: How Five Star Bank's new office caters to hybrid work

BY MATT GLYNN

Sept. 22, 2022

Five Star Bank's updated office space embraces new way of working

Five Star Bank employees are warming up to the bank's new Amherst office.

About 150 employees are assigned to Five Star's regional office in Amherst, and around 100 of them have been coming into work there at least three days a week, said Laura Wisniewski, Five Star's director of corporate planning and facilities.

Wisniewski thinks it's more than just the novelty of the new location that's been drawing employees since the transition in late July.

"They're loving the space," she said. "Some people don't have as nice space at home. So now they're coming in, they're seeing how open it is, they're getting a lot of daylight, and they get to meet their colleagues."

Five Star, a subsidiary of Warsaw-based Financial Institutions, has grown its presence in the Buffalo area. The bank decided to move its regional offices into a bigger location, including space for its SDN Insurance Agency. Courier Capital continues to have its own offices in Buffalo.

Martin K. Birmingham, Five Star's president and CEO, said the new Amherst offices – named Five Star Bank Centre – reinforce the bank's commitment to the area.

"It was designed to be our destination for our associates to collaborate, network and better serve our customers, in bold and innovative ways," he said.

Birmingham mentioned Five Star opening two more Buffalo branches last year, SDN acquiring a firm, and the bank continuing to hire local talent as other examples of its deepening ties to the area.

This is a competitive region for banking, with M&T Bank and KeyBank dominating deposit market share and plenty of other competitors in the mix. But Five Star is determined to make greater inroads in the Buffalo region.

"We consider this a primary growth market, whether it's the large scale in terms of the (metro area), the businesses here," Birmingham said. "We've only just scratched the surface here."

The layout of the new offices goes hand in hand with its effort to have a bigger presence in Buffalo. At the Sheridan Drive building, Five Star had an opportunity to overhaul the offices, to update the location to the way people are working in 2022.

Birmingham recalled how the interior looked before the renovations: "When I walked through, it was vintage late '80s-early '90s."

Five Star signed a 10-year lease for 30,000 square feet on two floors and kicked off a $2.8 million capital investment, with the project led by Wisniewski and her team.

Lots of companies are rethinking their office space needs nowadays, based on how and where their employees are working. Five Star has a mix of remote, hybrid and in-person workers, with the idea there is no "one-size-fits-all" way of working, Birmingham said.

"We have no proscribed 'three days in, two days out,' whatever," he said. "We're open to what works best for our teams and our managers. That is a work in process."

Employees who come into Five Star Centre at least three days a week have their own assigned desks. Those who come in less often can reserve a desk. Five Star is launching an online reservation system for that.

The new layout features lots of open space, with offices and conference rooms moved to the middle of the room. That gives employees more access to daylight while they work. And company leaders sit at workstations among the employees, rather than tucked away in private offices.

All of the conference rooms have videoconference capability, to connect with workers who are off-site, clients and business partners. There are sit-and-stand desks throughout the building, and a wellness room for new mothers. The glass on two of the conference rooms can turn opaque, with the flip of a switch.

In a nod to the changing landscape in financial services, Five Star Centre has a presentation room devoted to "banking as a service." It's a more-informal spot for Five Star's tech and digital employees to meet with representatives of fintechs.

Birmingham said he views fintechs as potential collaborators, rather than threats, as some banks do. The way Birmingham sees it, the fintechs and Five Star can benefit from each other.

"Fintechs have a lot of great ideas, but they don't have a banking charter, and they're not going to get banking charters," Birmingham said. But a bank like Five Star has the right culture, technology and personnel "to engage and be nimble with them," he said.

As Five Star employees get settled into the new space, the company will send out a survey after about 90 days to get their feedback.

"If there are minor tweaks and changes that we can help to have them be more productive or efficient, we're looking at those inputs and trying to help those employees as much as we can," Wisniewski said.

Brace yourself: Home heating bills are forecast to soar by 50% this winter, National Fuel Gas predicts.

The president of SUNY-Buffalo State College is retiring at the end of the school year.

ECMC is starting contract talks with the union representing 1,300 of its nurses.

Developer Douglas Jemal is setting his sights on Lackawanna now. He's been picked to develop a $35 million project to bring apartments and retail to a former church site on Ridge Road.

Unemployment remained at modern-day lows across the Buffalo Niagara region during August.

AllPro Parking is being acquired by a national parking chain.

Amherst material handling equipment maker Columbus McKinnon is moving its headquarters to North Carolina, but say the shift only involves four of its highest-ranking executives.

Starbucks has fired nearly a dozen local workers who were active in the organizing campaign in the Buffalo Niagara region – and the Starbucks Workers United union is crying foul.

Kaleida Health union workers have voted to authorize a strike. Will it happen?

The fire in December at Buffalo's Grand Hotel caused $50 million in damage. The owner is trying to recoup that from his insurer.

M&T Bank is taking heat from the attorney general in Connecticut over issues it faced during the switchover to its customer service systems following its acquisition of People's United Bank.

SUNY Erie Community College is taking steps to move away from a workplace resource management system that school officials say doesn't suit its needs.

A North Tonawanda housing project is getting nearly $5 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The United Way of Western New York is getting a new leader.

A top executive at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is calling for more funding for cancer screening programs.

1. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it's a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Bills and Sabres, it's a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

2. The Buffalo Niagara job market got back on track during August, with hiring resuming at its fastest pace since March and easing concerns that surfaced after the July jobs report showed a loss of jobs across the region.

3. How dentists and counselors aim to address health inequity in one of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods: This $2 million project, a partnership between nonprofits Gerard Place and Lackawanna-based OLV Human Services, could boost access to mental health and dental services in Buffalo's Bailey-Delavan neighborhood.

4. Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers: Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly. But they still can't dawdle. And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

5. A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers: The pandemic has opened up job possibilities that were relatively uncommon before spring 2020, like working from home for a company far from the Buffalo Niagara region. It is a welcome twist on the all-too-familiar story of local workers finding jobs elsewhere.

