Buffalo Next: How child care's challenges hit home in the economy

BY MATT GLYNN

OCT. 5, 2022

How child care's challenges hit home in the economy

Diane Abram sees how the challenges that day care operators and their employees face ripple through the economy.

"Many parents cannot work without reliable child care, and child day care cannot work effectively until our own workforce is secure," said Abram, a longtime family day care operator. "It is an economic and workforce development issue. Quality child care is essential to our economy."

Abram and others say more funding is needed to ensure a vital industry remains viable, and to address long-standing issues with low pay for the workers who make the industry possible.

This year's state budget included $7 billion over a four-year period to support child care, boosting state support for child care subsidies. Advocates say that was a big help. But they are calling on federal lawmakers to further close the gap between subsidies and the actual costs of operating a day care and paying living wages to workers.

Abram, who operates Toot-Toot Day Care in Buffalo, said family day care providers are losing staff to other employers with higher pay and benefits.

"A person can earn more money working for a fast-food chain than working as an early child care educator that provides the stepping stones for future learning, growth and cognitive and emotional development to young children," she said.

Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab and the Erie County's Erie Emergency Child Care Task Force recently released an updated report, spelling out what the industry faces in the county:

• Current day care employment in the county is down 20% from what it was in 2018.

• Average annual wages of child care workers in the county are $23,972.

• A little less than a third – 31% – of child care workers in the county rely on Medicaid, 19% are eligible for public assistance income, and 18% receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The working poor among providers

"Too often, these professionals themselves are among the working poor," said Lou Jean Fleron, senior political economy consultant at the Co-Lab.

Proponents of boosting child care funding say low-paid staff workers might leave for other jobs, which can lead child care centers to cut capacity. And if parents can't find affordable child care, they might leave the workforce or not seek a job – at a time when employers are clamoring to fill openings.

"It's perfectly clear the market cannot fix this problem, because parents cannot pay enough to cover the actual cost of child care," Fleron said. "Public funding is required."

David Balkin, president of SUNY Erie Community College, described access to child care as one of the biggest obstacles coming out of the pandemic. And staffing remains a pressing issue for providers, he said.

"Low wages have caused many trained professionals to turn their backs on a career they love because they simply cannot make ends meet," Balkin said. The college has a program in early childhood studies, to train workers for the field.

In-home options available

Day care operators like Sofia Mado, who runs Little Angels Day Care, are on the front lines.

Mado said the pandemic was yet another strain for an industry already under pressure to keep costs down to stay affordable to clients. Even so, her staff kept reporting to their jobs during the pandemic.

"They helped our community to go back to work and helped local schools conduct online classes as their own students were attending our newly converted classrooms in day care centers," she said.

Mado said the funding approved in this year's state budget was helpful, but "it isn't even close to what we need to sustain our industry."

Abram said family day providers like hers, which operate from homes, face obstacles different from the from day care centers: not enough children to fill the available slots. Her day care has capacity for 16 children, but is serving only four at the moment.

"The challenge is, how do we begin to communicate there are quality day care programs in in-home family day care centers?" she said.

Abram said she believes there's a misperception that family day care centers are just "babysitting," where children are parked in front of a TV all day. Not the case, she said.

Family day centers have to go through licensing and training, she said, and many of the operators have bachelor's or master's degrees.

People who run family day cares work long hours, often seven days a week, since they're responsible for all elements of the operations, Abram said. "We're the janitor. We have to do lesson plans, we have to do curriculum, all of that."

But for all of the challenges, there is also pride.

Abram reflects on the children who have come through her day care and are now grown. One is a police officer in Chicago. Another owns her own beauty salon. Many are college graduates.

Abram says many family day cares started out as a solution, of sorts. Parents couldn't afford child care, so they started a day care in their home and took in other children. The operators expected to stick with it only until their own children were old enough to go to school.

Instead, those operators have often continued long after their own children have aged out, she said.

"They find it so gratifying and they're watching these children grow. They find that they have a love for it."

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy.

A California plastics maker is planning to turn a former pet supply company facility in Angola into its East Coast distribution center.

Clarence manufacturer Seal & Design is planning to expand its facility – and it's seeking tax breaks from the town's IDA.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

A decaying former church on Lafayette Avenue is slated for demolition.

Kaleida and the unions representing more than 6,000 of its workers reached an agreement on a three-year contract, averting what could have been a devastating strike.

There are more delays at a Dunkirk drug manufacturing plant, this time from new operator ImmunityBio, which took over the plant built with $200 million in state funds, from Athenex.

A Buffalo staffing company agreed to a $550,000 settlement to an employment discrimination lawsuit.

The old Lion Brewery building on Jefferson Avenue is set to become apartments and a fine arts community center.

Buffalo-based investment firm Lorraine Capital has bought a manufacturer with operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

SUNY Erie Community College is transferring 57 acres of its South Campus to the state for use as a staging area during Bills stadium construction.

The state is coming up with $25 million to help Kaleida close its big budget gap.

There was plenty of competition for the first licenses to operate a store to sell marijuana in the state's legalized market.

Workers at food supplier Sysco went on strike in Depew and across parts of upstate New York.

A developer has been picked for a pilot program to build homes on vacant lots on Adams Street in Buffalo, but overall interest was disappointing.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

2. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It's all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

3. The Buffalo Niagara housing market has cooled down a little, but it is holding up well, compared with other U.S. markets.

4. Made in WNY: Junk Free Skin cutting plastic from bath products: With this new technology, Junk Free Skin is reducing plastic use in personal care products by more than 80%, owner Tom Akers said.

5. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it is a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, it is a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.