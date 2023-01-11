Buffalo Next: How Bills-inspired Water Buffalo hats help refugees working at Stitch Buffalo

BY MIKE PETRO

Jan. 11, 2023

Refugees 'thankful' to be making longtime fan's Water Buffalo Club 716 hats

The NFL playoffs are here and for Buffalo Bills fan Therese Forton-Barnes it is a reminder of how the Water Buffalo Club 716 got started and how the hats the club is synonymous with have made an impact in the community.

It was during the NFL’s pandemic season of 2020-21 and the Bills were playing in their first home playoff game since 1996. Forton-Barnes, a longtime season ticket holder, was to be one of the 6,700 fans allowed into the stadium to watch the early January 2021 wild-card round game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Forton-Barnes, who runs an event marketing company, wanted to do something unique after being unable to attend games the entire regular season due to Covid restrictions. So, she and her friend, Cathleen Hart-Franz, decided to put on Flintstone-inspired furry hats with horns on the sides and a red buffalo on the front and wear big furry coats.

The next season, in fall 2021, she was getting stopped constantly while wearing the hat by fans saying they must have one, too. She’s now selling the hats as part of membership into the club and having them made through Stitch Buffalo, a women's workshop for refugees on Niagara Street.

Since September, three of the master seamstresses at the nonprofit organization have been focused on creating the hats. They are Hkawng Lung of Burma, who’s been in Buffalo since 2015; Palwasha Basir of Afghanistan, who’s been in Buffalo since 2019; and Munawara Sultana of Pakistan, who’s been in Buffalo since 2020.

Fans can select from five color combinations of these handmade hats – including Bills’ red, white and blue – with different color horns. Hats range from $60 to $165 and can be purchased on the club's website.

“They’re so amazing at what they do,” Forton-Barnes said. “They’re making dozens of hats at a time. The hats are flying out the door.”

Stitch Buffalo’s artisans are considered "consigners," who make money from the textile art they create, said Dawne Hoeg, the founder and executive director at Stitch. Almost all the money from goods sold out of Stitch’s storefront goes back to the consigners. That’s why making these hats has been so important for the likes of Lung, Basir and Sultana.

“They’re so thankful,” Forton-Barnes said. “I almost get tears in my eyes, knowing that these three women from Burma, Afghanistan and Pakistan and the other women there at Stitch Buffalo are just so giddy over this whole thing.”

Hoeg said Stitch Buffalo strives to take on any sewing and embroidery projects but working on these hats has been a different experience. It's the first time the consigners are working on something made with faux fur and creating as many customizations in the colors of the hats and horns, she added.

“Ongoing projects like this provide a reliable source of income for the women making them,” Hoeg said. “For Stitch Buffalo, the collaboration has put our programs and products in front of a whole new audience.”

At the start, as orders began piling up, Forton-Barnes had the hats made by a manufacturer in Minnesota and then overseas, but inevitably wanted to bring the project back home and linked up with Stitch Buffalo before the start of the 2022 season.

She’s shipped hats to fans in Mexico, Australia, Spain and Canada, along with nearly every state in America – and notes that more than 4,000 have been sold. Wearing one automatically makes a fan a member of the club. Its newest members from over the weekend are star QB Josh Allen's parents' Joel and Lavonne Allen.

Forton-Barnes has also spread the word about the Water Buffalo Club on road trips she took for games this season to Los Angeles, Baltimore and Detroit. As sales grow, she hopes to eventually support the bison exhibit at the Buffalo Zoo, which is near and dear to her heart.

“When I met with Stitch Buffalo, I thought they’d think I was absolutely insane, but they thought it was a great idea” she said. “They weren’t really big Bills fans and some of them didn’t even really know who the Bills were but now they do.”

Fueled by volunteer support, Stitch's growth has been rapid. What began as a community project in 2014 at the Concerned Ecumenical Ministries building evolved into an official nonprofit organization in 2017, then Rich Products' donation of the 1215 Niagara St. building landed Stitch its first storefront the following year. Hoeg said she hopes to one day move Stitch Buffalo to a larger space.

Earlier this year, Stitch also worked with the Buffalo History Museum on the launch of "Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York."

“We're always on the lookout for new collaborations and partnerships within the community and beyond,” Hoeg said. “They are beneficial to us as an organization, creatively and financially. More importantly, they are beneficial for the refugee artisans – both financially and in terms of their sense of belonging in the community.”

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

What would Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to spur housing developments across the state mean for the Buffalo Niagara region?

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a $1 billion initiative to improve access to mental health services across the state.

Opponents are taking a stand against a proposed apartment complex on Maple Road in Amherst.

Neighbors are criticizing Douglas Jemal's plans for a five-story building at Elmwood and Bidwell avenues in Buffalo.

West-Herr Automotive Group is buying some dealerships from Towne Automotive Group.

Nurses at the Veterans Administration hospital in Buffalo say management there needs to do better planning for disasters, like last month's blizzard, and to boost staffing.

People Inc. named a new CEO.

Delaware North bought a hotel near the Grand Canyon.

Remember A&W restaurants? One is coming back to Western New York.

The Aldrich & Ray building in Buffalo finally is getting the historic designation its owner has long sought.

Lackawanna officials are looking for developers for a two-acre site on Abbott Road.

The latest class of 43North winners is beginning to settle in.

Bison Botanics wants to branch out into new segments of the state's legalized cannabis market.

A state agency is doing stabilization work at the historic Hutchinson Chapel by the Peace Bridge.

Cornerstone Community credit union is looking to expand in Lockport.

A wind turbine components manufacturer is planning to bring some of its offshore production to a site in Lockport.

Rising costs are buffeting a project to bring new activity to the former John Kam Malt site.

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo won a designation that it believes will play a big part in stabilizing its finances.

The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County is setting up a relief fund to aid nonprofit organizations that help community members impacted by last month's blizzard.

Spectrum Health and Human Services has a new CEO, and it's a familiar face.

Efforts to build up the region's workforce are getting a boost from $1 million in new state funding.

Father Sam's Bakery is looking to expand its East Buffalo bakery, and it wants tax breaks to help pay for it.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation isn't so little anymore. With donations flowing in since the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, the foundation now needs to make fundamental changes to manage and distribute its assets and to ensure the proper oversight, experts said.

2. For looted stores, a costly recovery: Stores looted during the December blizzard have been scrambling to reopen. But the process is involved and insurance doesn't always cover the costs.

3. Bounce back for Buffalo Niagara economy: The value of all the goods and services produced in the region, which dropped by 3.4% during the pandemic, came roaring back last year, with a 5.3% gain.

4. The Bills make me want to shop: How Buffalo Bills merchandise is flying off shelves this season.

5. How will Western New York's higher education institutions recover from Covid-19? Enrollment at some local schools is holding up, but others are struggling to attract students.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.