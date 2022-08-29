Buffalo Next: Hospitals in WNY and beyond still spending BIG on travel workers

BY JON HARRIS

Aug. 29, 2022

Travel nurses still in high demand in WNY

The headline on a story in The Wall Street Journal in late July read, "Traveling-Nurse Bubble Bursts," noting the pandemic days when a travel nurse could make $10,000 per week were ending.

OK, fair enough.

But even if wages are no longer an annualized half-million dollars, hospitals in Western New York and across the state are still spending big – with a capital B – on temporary employees to fill staffing gaps.

Want proof?

Here you go.

Big spending locally

Consider the situation at Kaleida Health, Western New York's largest health system that is currently engaged in heated labor negotiations with two unions representing two-thirds of its payroll.

How much Kaleida is spending on agency workers has come up several times as the talks have spilled into public view.

According to Kaleida, its agency expense per month is running nearly seven times higher than a year ago , a cost that surged amid the Omicron wave early this year and has continued deeper into the year. Kaleida is on track to spend $97 million this year on agency costs, up from just $14.5 million in 2021.

Kaleida's rival, Catholic Health System, also has seen higher costs for travel workers this year – at least in the first three months of 2022.

Catholic Health said it used temporary agency staffing for about 500 full-time-equivalent positions in its facilities during the first quarter of this year, according to a required disclosure to investors after a bond issuance this year.

At an average rate of more than $150 an hour, that cost Catholic Health more than $34.5 million in the first quarter, an increase of $24.8 million, or 255%, compared with the first three months of 2021.

"The rate paid for agency nurses has risen significantly over the past two years, due to supply and demand forces within the nursing labor market," Catholic Health said in the disclosure.

Catholic Health and others have been racing to hire new nurses to lessen their reliance on travelers. Catholic Health said it has made some progress on that front: In early June, for instance, the health system had one of its largest-ever weekly orientation classes of more than 100 new employees.

Beyond WNY

Our neighbors to the east also have more travelers working in their hospitals.

Iroquois Healthcare Association, which represents more than 50 health systems across 32 upstate counties, east of Rochester, regularly surveys its membership and has only seen the costs for staffing continue to grow.

In the association's mid-year financial survey, the 52 hospitals that responded are collectively expected to spend more than $1.2 billion on contingent staffing this year, which would be a 50% increase from what was spent last year.

And while the group's members say travel nurse wages are declining a little bit, the sheer volume of travelers needed has increased costs for hospitals.

"They're going into their reserves to pay staffing costs to pay agency nurses," said Gary Fitzgerald, president and CEO of Iroquois Healthcare Association.

Looking nationally, massive health care staffing company AMN Healthcare Services in early August reported second-quarter travel nurse staffing revenue of nearly $776 million, up 70% from about $458 million a year earlier.

But the second-quarter figure was down 20% from the $970 million in travel nurse staffing revenue during the first quarter.

Yes, bill rates for travel nurses have indeed declined, but demand is still strong.

"At these high levels of demand and the trajectory of bill rates for future placements, we believe the average bill rate will bottom out slightly higher than we previously expected," AMN CEO Susan R. Salka said on the company's earnings call.

Staffing plans

All this staffing talk comes while we're well into the process for the state-mandated clinical staffing committees.

The committees, formed at every New York hospital at the start of 2022, include at least one-half clinical staff members and up to one-half hospital administrators. Each committee is tasked with developing and implementing an annual clinical staffing plan, which includes specific staffing ratios such as how many patients are assigned to each registered nurse.

Each hospital was required to submit their plan to the state by July 1. Those plans, which the state posted online July 29, can be viewed at www.health.ny.gov/facilities/hospital/staffing_plans/.

The plans must be implemented by Jan. 1.

For Kaleida, that means creating 436 full-time-equivalent positions across Buffalo General/Gates Vascular Institute, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park and Oishei.

Kaleida said those positions will cost it $30 million a year.

But hey, it's less than $100 million this year for travelers.

