BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Feb. 28, 2023

A street, by any other name

What's in a name? For the newest street in Lackawanna, honoring decades of the city's oldest industrial legacy.

The newest road in the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna will be called Steelworkers Way, as a tribute to the thousands of laborers who toiled there to produce steel for more than 80 years.

The Lackawanna City Council already approved the request by Mayor Annette Iafallo, and the new street will be maintained by the Lackawanna Department of Public Works.

The roadwork is part of the ongoing effort by Erie County, Lackawanna, Empire State Development Corp. and the land-development affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to redevelop 150 acres of vacant land closest to Route 5 into a manufacturing and industrial campus. ESDC is providing more than $12 million through the Buffalo Billion II and other funds, while the state spends $69 million on future remediation.

The new street extends about a quarter-mile north from Dona Street, running between cleaning products maker TMP Technologies – which produces the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser – and Uniland Development Co.'s first warehouse and distribution facility at 8 Dona.

TMP opened its 290,000-square-foot facility in May 2022, while Uniland finished its 150,000-square-foot warehouse and is ready to start work on an identical one next door, which will be the first official address on the new street, at 2 Steelworkers Way.

“We continue to make tremendous progress at Renaissance Commerce Park, and the unveiling of ‘Steelworkers Way’ is just one more milestone in the site’s transformation,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, whose father worked at Bethlehem Steel. “This new road is one of the many ways we are paying homage to the men and women of labor who worked at the former Bethlehem Steel plant.”

– Jonathan D. Epstein

The Town of Hamburg

A new restaurant and a 70-unit multifamily apartment project could be coming to the Town of Hamburg.

Perennial Properties and Park Grove Realty are proposing a pair of unrelated developments in the town, and sought "sketch plan direction" from the town Planning Board on Feb. 15 – a preliminary step prior to submitting a formal site plan application.

Perennial wants to construct a two-story, 110-seat restaurant at the former Water Valley Nursery site at 6666 Gowanda State Road, while Rochester-based Park Grove is proposing an apartment complex west of Riley Boulevard.

The Hamburg Lakeshore Overseas Veterans also are looking for board guidance for their plan to construct a metal storage building at 2985 Lakeview Road.

Then: A group of real estate professionals, attorneys and consultants partnered with technology experts in 2020 to create a crowdsourcing platform for real estate development projects. The idea was to give smaller developers and projects access to a new source of capital investment, while also enabling nontraditional investors to get in on the action of real estate development.

Called Common Owner, the startup was formed by a group that includes real estate attorney Richard Rogers – its president – as well as Derek R. King II and Michael Puma from Preservation Studios. It is based in Buffalo, but takes applications for listing and development throughout the country.

Now: The local company and its investment platform obtained all the necessary approvals through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA, and now hosts capital-raising offerings through two systems – one that is open only to accredited investors with more sophistication and wealth, and one that is open to almost any investor.

“We’re very excited about hitting this milestone,” said Jacob Walsh, director of operations at Common Owner.

Last month, it surpassed its first $1 million in fundraising after three successful capital raises – most recently for $652,000 for an assisted-living and enhanced senior housing project in Queens, its largest project so far.

Its previous projects included the Monroe Building project on Main Street in Buffalo, whose developers raised $440,000 from accredited investors last year through Common Owner for their conversion of the former Record Theatre complex near Canisius College.

“Our project would not have been possible without the capital we raised through Common Owner,” said Jason Yots, one of the Monroe Building developers, whose project had stalled because of the pandemic before getting underway.

1. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

2. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, have launched a union campaign.

3. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them, as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

4. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels as though Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

5. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving and this spring will reach more than 200 graduates in four years.

