Buffalo Next: Hochul's $1B mental health plan aims to reverse longtime trend of declining psychiatric beds

BY JON HARRIS

Jan. 17, 2022

Inpatient psychiatric beds have been declining

Since 2014, the number of inpatient psychiatric beds across New York has declined by 20%.

That, coupled with a lack of services to which patients can be safely discharged, has resulted in high occupancy rates at inpatient facilities as well as some people falling through the cracks of a broken system, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

"Right now, nearly 3,200 New Yorkers struggling with severe mental illness or addiction are living on the street and subways," Hochul said during her State of the State address earlier this month. "At the same time, we have insufficient levels of inpatient psychiatric beds and outpatient services."

It's why Hochul announced plans for the state to spend more than $1 billion to try to fix the state's continuum of mental health care.

A major part of that plan: adding 1,000 inpatient psychiatric beds across the state, which will involve bringing 850 psychiatric beds in hospitals back online as well as funding 150 new beds in state facilities.

"This is more than half of the beds we have lost since 2014, and they will serve more than 10,000 New Yorkers each year," Hochul said. "These actions are overdue."

But how did we get to this point?

The decline in beds

Hearing Hochul's plan took me back to mid-2013, to my first big story as a business reporter at the Press & Sun-Bulletin, the newspaper in Binghamton.

The state had a different idea back then: It was implementing a new Regional Centers of Excellence Plan that would consolidate New York's 24 state psychiatric hospitals into 15 regional centers over three years, expand outpatient services and save about $20 million statewide in the first year.

As originally concocted, the plan would have ended inpatient services at the Greater Binghamton Health Center as early as July 2014.

The human cost of that: Binghamton-area children needing hospitalization would receive treatment in Utica, while adults would have to go to Syracuse. Both trips are an hour-plus from Binghamton.

Mental health experts at the time were concerned about the rapid change, noting that unless all the cost savings were reinvested in outpatient care, there would be collateral damage.

This was all about 20 years after another state plan: The New York State Community Mental Health Reinvestment Act, which was signed into law in December 1993.

The principle behind that 1993 legislation was that the funds saved from the planned downsizing of the state hospital system through closures and patient census reductions would then be reinvested to create more community-based services.

As experts back in 2013 and now told me, that's where the problem lies: The state has always seemed better at getting people out of institutions than building up programs in the community to provide care and support.

Through the efforts of many, including local politicians, the Greater Binghamton Health Center stayed open.

But the decline in inpatient psychiatric beds across the state continued.

In 2014, according to figures from Hochul's office, there were 9,320 inpatient psychiatric beds across New York, which included 6,228 beds in community hospitals and 3,092 in state facilities.

By 2022, the overall inpatient psychiatric bed count had fallen 20% to 7,471, including 4,954 in community hospitals and 2,517 in state facilities.

Hochul's plan

As Hochul's office notes in her plan, the inpatient psychiatric beds are needed to provide immediate treatment for the most acute cases of serious mental illness.

To encourage community hospitals to bring beds back online, Hochul last February announced spending of $27.5 million to support higher reimbursement rates for inpatient psychiatric beds.

But 850 beds remain offline.

A major reason why, Hochul said, is because the Office of Mental Health doesn't have the teeth to compel hospitals to bring those beds back.

So as part of her plan, Hochul plans to propose legislation to allow the Office of Mental Health to fine hospitals – up to $2,000 per violation, per day – for not complying with the terms of their operating certificates.

"This is the level of authority necessary to ensure that 850 inpatient psychiatric beds are brought online at long last," reads the 2023 State of the State Book.

The governor's plan also calls for opening 150 new adult beds in state-run psychiatric hospitals, with 100 of those beds planned in New York City and 50 of them outside of the city.

"This will build on the 50 new beds that the governor announced in November and constitutes the largest expansion of state inpatient capacity in decades," according to the State of the State book.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

The long-time head of behavioral health care provider Horizons Corp. is retiring this summer.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment hired a Fidelity Investments fund manager as chief operating officer.

Neighbors are pushing back against plans to develop the former Squire Shop site on Main Street in Snyder.

What would Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to spur housing developments across the state mean for the Buffalo Niagara region?

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership is laying out its priorities for this year.

Edwards Vacuum is seeking $17 million in tax breaks for its big plant in the Town of Alabama.

Frequentem Brewing Co., a Canandaigua-based brewery, will open in the former Barcalounger factory in the Old First Ward.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a $1 billion initiative to improve access to mental health services across the state.

Opponents are taking a stand against a proposed apartment complex on Maple Road in Amherst.

Neighbors are criticizing Douglas Jemal's plans for a five-story building at Elmwood and Bidwell avenues in Buffalo.

West-Herr Automotive Group is buying some dealerships from Towne Automotive Group.

Nurses at the Veterans Administration hospital in Buffalo say management there needs to do better planning for disasters, like last month's blizzard, and to boost staffing.

Delaware North bought a hotel near the Grand Canyon.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How a Buffalo nurse built lasting bonds with Tops employees after mass shooting: Trinetta Alston, a licensed practical nurse with Community Health Center of Buffalo, has been working with Tops employees since May 16, just two days after the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue store.

2. Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation isn't so little anymore. With donations flowing in since the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, the foundation now needs to make fundamental changes to manage and distribute its assets and to ensure the proper oversight, experts said.

3. For looted stores, a costly recovery: Stores looted during the December blizzard have been scrambling to reopen. But the process is involved and insurance doesn't always cover the costs.

4. Bounce back for Buffalo Niagara economy: The value of all the goods and services produced in the region, which dropped by 3.4% during the pandemic, came roaring back last year, with a 5.3% gain.

5. The Bills make me want to shop: How Buffalo Bills merchandise is flying off shelves this season.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.