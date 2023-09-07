BY MATT GLYNN

Sept. 7, 2023

Advocates say too few workers are allowed through door each year

As employers try to recruit top talent, one pathway is hiring foreign-born workers, through a federal visa program called H-1B.

To hear some tell it, that pathway is far too narrow. Advocates for reform say the program allows too few workers through the door each year, hindering employers' ability to fill high-paying, high-skilled jobs.

To be eligible, H-1B applicants must have a job offer from an employer in a specialty occupation that is willing to sponsor them. If granted, the visa is valid for three years, and can be extended for an additional three years.

A total of 65,000 H-1B visas for people with bachelor's degrees are awarded each year, plus an additional 20,000 for those with advanced degrees. Since the number of registrations for the program routinely swamps the number of visas distributed, a lottery is conducted each year to determine which registrations are chosen for review.

"There's, obviously, a need to retain foreign talent that the current system just simply is not meeting," said Zabrina Reich, a partner at Phillips Lytle and the firm's immigration practice group leader. Reich was part of a recent Buffalo Niagara Partnership panel that explored the topic of H-1B reform.

Randy Harris, CEO of Lighthouse Technology Services, said H-1B is one avenue for meeting hiring needs at his firm and at others in the region.

"Companies are trying to figure out how to activate as many talent pipelines as they possibly can," he said.

When his technology staffing and services firm has sponsored employees through H-1B, the cost has come to about $5,000 per person. But Harris said he believes it is "a good idea that the program costs a significant amount and is not a short-term fix. It doesn't happen with the snap of the fingers."

An employer ought to be invested in the process, and the person taking the job should have some "skin in the game," too, he said. "We're investing in these people. We want them to come here. We want them to be able to apply their trade or their skills to our industry and we want to be able to grow and benefit from all of that, not just be somebody's short-term fix."

Reich said employers who experience "sticker shock" over the program's costs should keep in mind that H-1B visas are valid for three years, essentially spreading out those expenses. "Everyone wants to retain good people," she said. "Getting three years out of an employee right now in this market is pretty good."

Here are some other takeaways about the H-1B program:

Cap debate: At the federal level, there has been debate over whether to raise the H-1B cap.

The H-1B program had an annual cap of 65,000 in the 1990s and was raised to 195,000 in the early 2000s, before being reduced to 65,000 again. Since 2006, an additional 20,000 visas are awarded each year to people with master's degrees or higher levels of education.

Reich suggested raising the cap with year-by-year increases and assessing the results.

"This was happening in the early 2000s," she said. "Let's see what the appetite for that is."

While supporters of the H-1B program say it helps fill vital jobs, critics say the program can take away job opportunities from U.S. citizens.

Registration spike. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency reported that for fiscal year 2024, there were 780,884 H-1B registrations, an increase of 61% from the year before. The number of registrations was driven up in part by multiple applications submitted by employers for the same person.

The agency warned it is cracking down on fraud to thwart employers who unfairly try to improve their chances of getting selected.

"We remain committed to deterring and preventing abuse of the registration process, and to ensuring only those who follow the law are eligible to file an H-1B cap petition," the agency said.

The H-1B program is popular with tech firms, but a downside of its rules gained attention following a recent wave of layoffs in the tech sector. If someone working on an H-1B visa loses their job, they have 60 days to find a new job, within the program's guidelines, or else risk having to leave the country.

Ripple effect: The limited number of H-1B visas distributed each year can affect whether students from other countries study at colleges and universities in the United States, said Oscar Budde, associate vice provost and director for immigration services at the University at Buffalo. If students think their chances of securing an H-1B visa after graduation are slim, they might not apply to higher education institutions in the U.S., he said.

Budde said H1-B visas can help students continue positive experiences they have had in Western New York after graduating.

"There's a very strong desire for our students after spending four or five or even more years here to stay here," he said. "They've established connections. They like Western New York. They really like Buffalo. It's a hub for them. They feel comfortable here."

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery is asking for tax breaks to help create a new manufacturing campus in Ellicottville.

Allegany general contracting firm Kinley Corp. seeks tax breaks for new headquarters.

New leaders named at large Buffalo law firms Phillips Lytle, Harter Secrest.

Buffalo officials, Ellicott Development discuss new parking ramp in the city.

SUNY Chancellor John King visited UB on Wednesday to learn about the university's groundbreaking AI research.

Architect plans $30M mixed-use project in Lockport with 66 apartments.

Dills Mafia pickles touch down at Tops just in time for tailgate season.

Josh Allen signed a multiyear deal with PepsiCo and is now ranked fourth among NFL players in 2023 endorsement earnings.

At 90, Franklin Sciortino retires after 58-year career with Small Business Administration.

Grand Island managed to keep Amazon's mega-warehouse at bay. Now residents want the town to say no to a replacement.

Lawsuit raises questions about 'tourism' tax breaks for Amherst Hampton Inn.

Tackling homelessness: St. Luke's, City Mission, Salvation Army re-envision shelter services.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. After longtime CEO's retirement, what's next for Horizon Corporations?

2. A new Buffalo venture thinks it can help plants grow better indoors by using artificial intelligence.

3. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

4. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening this month.

5. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.