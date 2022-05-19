Buffalo Next: Hilbert College partners with BestSelf to expand WNY counseling workforce

BY JANET GRAMZA

May 19, 2022

Hilbert College partners with BestSelf to expand counseling workforce

A new arrangement with Hilbert College will help employees at BestSelf Behavioral Health earn degrees in alcohol and drug counseling to further their careers and meet a local workforce need.

The college-company partnership is the latest example of a Buffalo Niagara higher education institution working with an industry to devise programs to address needs in the local economy.

Western New York and BestSelf need more alcohol and substance abuse counselors, and Hilbert needs more students, said BestSelf President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, who serves on Hilbert’s board of trustees.

BestSelf’s new employee benefit will cover tuition for the Hilbert associate degree program for any employee who completes the program and agrees to spend three years in a clinical counseling role at one of BestSelf’s 70-plus facilities, Woike-Ganga said.

Hilbert will keep tuition costs at or below BestSelf’s maximum employee tuition benefit per year after financial aid, said Hilbert President Michael Brophy.

Area colleges and universities are trying to counter declining enrollment with new ways to train local workers of the future, including offering more online courses, providing micro-certifications that can be earned in months rather than years and collaborating with industries to directly meet their worker training needs.

“There is a great trend happening with colleges reaching out and figuring out what local employers actually need, and we’re very pleased about it,” Woike-Ganga said. “At BestSelf, we have a cohort of super-dedicated staff who haven’t necessarily had the opportunity to continue their college education … We already have 50 people who would like to pursue this program.”

BestSelf is seeing a greater need for alcohol and drug counselors that mirrors national numbers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors is projected to grow 25% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations.

Woike-Ganga said the national opioid epidemic has worsened over two years of Covid-19. “We also saw that some folks turned to alcohol to cope during the pandemic,” contributing to a rise in people seeking addiction services.

At the same time, another local provider, BryLin Behavioral Health System, is in the process of closing its outpatient mental health programs due to financial losses, so BestSelf will be picking up the slack. BestSelf also just took over Renaissance Addiction Services, the only local treatment and reintegration agency serving young people from early teens to age 24.

With the addition of Renaissance, BestSelf grew by five locations and 70 staff members, increasing its employee base to about 1,300, Woike-Gange said. BestSelf currently serves more than 40,000 child and adult patients throughout Western New York.

BestSelf employees range from clerical workers and support staff at mobile units and treatment facilities, to case managers and coordinators to peer advocates who themselves have “lived experience with mental health and substance abuse disorders” and would like to advance their careers, Woike-Ganga said.

“This will allow them to progress to a clinical role that pays better – salary rather than hourly – and even to a more supervisory role,” she said.

“Even people who have bachelor’s or master’s degrees in other areas who want to get certified in alcohol and substance abuse counseling will be able to take advantage of this program,” she added.

Hilbert’s two-year program consists of 20 courses, including the course sequence needed for Certified Addiction Counselor certification. The program is designed to allow a student to complete the degree in an online or hybrid model. Students who do so are eligible to earn higher credentials through the State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Brophy said.

To learn more about Hilbert’s alcohol and substance abuse counseling program, visit hilbert.edu/academics/undergraduate-programs/alcohol-substance-abuse-counseling-associate.

Summer tech camp

Speaking of college-industry partnerships, SUNY Buffalo State is teaming up with National Grid to offer a free technology camp for local high school juniors and seniors July 18-29 on the Buffalo State campus.

Future Innovators in Tech and Engineering will be open to 50 juniors and seniors from Buffalo and first-ring suburbs and will include electrical engineering technology and creative and critical thinking. Buffalo State faculty will teach the two-week course.

National Grid donated $80,000 to fund the diversity program for youth emphasizing STEM careers. Interested students can learn more at continuingstudies.buffalostate.edu/national-grid-presents-future-innovators-tech-and-engineering.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Highmark is donating $300,000 to honor Katherine "Kat" Massey, who worked for 40 years for the health plan that is today Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. She was killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, and the money will go toward helping those affected by the tragedy.

The Buffalo Niagara region's job count increased 2.7% in April from a year ago, but the growth still lagged the state's 5% increase over that time and national rate of job growth - a 4.6% increase over that time.

The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency is considering rescinding Ford Motor Co.'s $3.1 million in tax breaks for long-term investments in its Buffalo Stamping Plant because the company would not commit to maintaining its current job level as part of the five-year project.

West Seneca insurance firm Aebly & Associates is seeking tax breaks for a relocation and expansion project on Union Road that will provide for a more appealing office space than the two cramped offices where it currently resides on Seneca Street.

Tops Markets is launching a "Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund" to provide direct assistance to the families of the 10 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting and others directly affected by the attack. It started the fund with a $500,000 donation.

Paolini Enterprises Inc. in Sanborn is proposing to construct five new buildings using a portion of the 42-acre former Spaulding Fibre plant in the City of Tonawanda that will be leased out to small light manufacturers and distribution companies.

Before it can move ahead with its plans for a redevelopment project featuring an apartment complex along the Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo, Savarino Cos. will have a major cleanup job ahead of it after decades of contamination by the site's prior users.

Two Buffalo expats, one who founded Zephyr Partners and the other who owns CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, are offering to cover all the funeral expenses up to $50,000 for the 10 victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Douglas Jemal is committing at least $100,000 for the victims' families of the mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Buffalo's East Side. He said he will attempt to go to fellow businesspeople in the area to help raise the money or make the donation himself.

KeyBank has pledged to donate $250,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to support families of the victims of Saturday's mass shooting.

CleanFiber is expanding its Blasdell plant after securing $14 million in debt financing from California-based Lapis Advisers LP, along with $37 million in previously announced financing.

The Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue will reopen, but is first prioritizing getting its employees from the store access to counseling and support they may need and its customers access to the food they require while the grocer is closed.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

2. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

3. Mickey Rats gets one more summer, but Captain Kidd's gives way to townhomes: Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino said the real estate company is trying to get Mickey Rats Beach Club open for business again by Memorial Day, for what may be its final summer.

4. Nationwide shortage of baby formula hits home: Parents in the Buffalo Niagara region are feeling the impact of the shortage. Here's how some local families are scrambling to get what they need for their babies.

5. What personal seat licenses might cost: Buffalo Bills season ticket holders got their first glimpse at what they might be paying for PSLs at a new stadium. The conclusion: It all depends on where your seat is.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

David Robinson Deputy Business Editor I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985. Follow David Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jonathan D. Epstein News Business Reporter I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly. Follow Jonathan D. Epstein Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Matt Glynn Reporter Follow Matt Glynn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Samantha Christmann News Business Reporter and Columnist I grew up the daughter of a steelworker in North Tonawanda. I've been a business reporter for The News since 2008 and write the Discount Diva column, which appears in every Sunday's paper. Follow Samantha Christmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Janet Gramza Higher Education Reporter I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com. Follow Janet Gramza Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today