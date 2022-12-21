Buffalo Next: Healthy workplace culture puts bad bosses on notice

BY MATT GLYNN

Dec. 21, 2022

Healthy workplace culture puts bad bosses on notice

Donald L. Rust was put in charge of a General Motors Tonawanda engine plant that was at risk of being shut down, but he and the workers engineered a turnaround by working together.

Cutco rediscovered how to make its workplace culture appealing to employees, after that culture had eroded during a growth spurt at the Olean cutlery company.

Those two examples are among the 21 companies highlighted in a new book that argues a healthy workplace culture is good for business, leading to a healthy bottom line.

But the co-authors of "Healthy Culture, Healthy Business" (Arliss Publishing), Alan G. Weinstein and Rust, caution that company leaders and the people they hire must commit to a healthy culture, not just talk about it.

"You’re looking for people, not who just say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to buy into the culture,' " said Weinstein, an author, executive coach and professor emeritus at Canisius College. "They have to really, truly believe in it. And it’s not for everybody.

"But if you want a healthy culture, and you believe it’s a great strategy, you have to hire on that basis, not just assume that somebody's going to come in and adopt it," he said.

Their book arrives at a time when employers are coping with high-profile workplace challenges. Many companies are struggling to find and keep the workers they need amid historically low unemployment rates. And many employers are adjusting to using hybrid and remote work schedules for the long haul.

Weinstein and Rust make the case that a healthy workplace culture can serve as a tool to attract and keep talent, and that such a culture can thrive, even in workplaces that are fully remote.

So what does a healthy workplace culture look like? The authors point to six characteristics: creating clarity, believing in people, teamwork, creating alignment, cultivating a winning attitude and a commitment to community.

“When you have less drama, less politics, less conflict, you’re going to have a lot more energy to be productive," Weinstein said.

Cooperative spirit. When Rust was named the GM Tonawanda plant manager in 1983, he faced a daunting task. His GM bosses in Detroit warned him that the automaker would close the plant if the facility couldn't secure a new engine to produce and reach an agreement with the union.

Rust said he worked to build trust with United Auto Workers members. He walked the plant floor, listened to workers' concerns and fixed problems. He engaged the workers to develop a strategy to win new work for the site, and they succeeded.

Creativity blossomed during Rust's 13-year tenure. In 1988, the plant set a single-day world record for producing engines. Employees turned into an unofficial salesforce for new GM products, and were awarded jackets when they persuaded someone to buy a GM vehicle at a dealership.

Rust said everything goes back to a basic premise: telling the employees they would be treated with faith and respect, and following through on that promise.

"I’d been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a turnaround like that," said Rust, who is now 90. "Overnight, they liked what they were doing. It turned around that fast.”

Staying committed. It is not enough to just establish a healthy workplace culture, Weinstein said. Company leaders have to maintain it.

Case in point: Cutco. The Cattaraugus County company had built an appealing culture. But between 1999 and 2002, the size of its workforce doubled. The book says new supervisors "didn't understand the art of being an employee-centric leader."

"They put all their emphasis on growth, and they lost touch with the culture itself," Weinstein said. “They were hiring more people as they grew, and they were not incorporated into the culture, and they took their eyes off the ball.”

Cutco's leaders recognized those problems. They renewed their commitment to making the culture better for workers, and rebuilt their relationship with the union, Weinstein said.

Leadership matters. A commitment to a healthy culture can rise and fall with whoever is in charge.

“One of the things we found was a change in management was the biggest risk," Weinstein said. "A new president or CEO comes in, they could abandon it.”

Weinstein watched that unfold at what he described as a successful local manufacturer – a company not included in the book – where he had been an executive coach.

“The next guy that came in there ripped it apart," he said. "People left. It was just horrible to watch.”

Community counts. Companies shouldn't underestimate the value of building strong community connections.

“Every one of these (21) companies was totally committed to the community where they resided, which was an amazing thing," Weinstein said.

At Sage Rutty, a Rochester-based financial advisory firm, the son of an employee died in a skateboarding accident. The company donated $25,000 toward building a skate park, and employees raised another $25,000 for the project.

Convergint Technologies, a systems integrator based in Cheektowaga, ceases operations for one day a year so its employees can volunteer at different community projects, while still being paid.

The upshot: employees take pride in working for companies that are active where they live, Weinstein said.

Healthy culture helps with hiring. A healthy workplace culture can help companies meet their hiring needs, Weinstein said.

"If you want to recruit people who are sensitive to culture and who are looking for a great place to work, it’s a great way to recruit people," he said. "And if you want to retain people, it’s hard to leave a healthy culture. If you’re treated well and respected, why would you want to leave?

"Healthy culture also means paying them their value and not trying to go on the cheap," Weinstein said.

