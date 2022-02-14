Buffalo Next/Health Care: How Cancer Moonshot 2.0 could benefit Roswell Park

What: The last few capacity-strained hospitals in Western New York – Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua – have been removed from a state list that restricted them from doing elective procedures during the winter Covid-19 surge.

Tell me more: Western New York's other hospitals had already come off the state list in previous weeks.

Why it matters: It's a big deal for patients and hospitals. For patients, especially those who may have had procedures delayed, they can get back on the surgical schedule. For hospitals, the return of moneymaking elective procedures could provide a financial boost.

