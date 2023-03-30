BY NATALIE BROPHY

Have Upstate New York startups been impacted by Silicon Valley Bank collapse?

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank left startup and technology companies scrambling to access their money, sending waves of uncertainty across the country.

The majority of Silicon Valley Bank's customers were in the fast-growing technology and startup sectors. As interest rates rose and funding for startups began to dry up, the bank's customers started withdrawing funds the bank did not have. In an attempt to fund the redemptions, the bank began selling its assets at a huge loss.

The federal government then stepped in, closing down the bank and pledging to pay back depositors in full, beyond the standard $250,000 insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the nation's 16th largest bank, was the biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

While there weren't many companies in Upstate New York scrambling to access their money after the bank's collapse, founders and investors here are not immune to the ripple effects that the bank's collapse could have on fundraising going forward on a macro level, experts say.

"There had already been, generally, a tightening of venture capital funds across the country," said Richard Honen, an attorney with Phillips Lytle who specializes in venture capital and startup law. "This doesn't help."

Upstate New York companies not seeing major impact

None of the companies Honen has worked with were "directly affected where they had a line of credit that is no longer available," he said.

Nasir Ali, CEO and co-founder of Upstate Venture Connect, said he is aware of some Upstate New York companies that had funds with Silicon Valley Bank, but they were able to recoup their money after the government stepped in. He said he could not disclose the names of those companies.

Silicon Valley Bank was one of the only traditional bank entities that would loan money to startups, Honen said.

That has not been a common investment practice in Upstate New York, Honen said. Companies locally have sought more traditional types of financing, such as convertible notes and equity-based funding mechanisms that give investors the right to acquire an equity stake in the company in the future at a fixed price.

"Upstate New York is not the startup environment that you see in Silicon Valley," he said. "But the good side of that is we can stay under the waves a little bit.

"As there are cutting edge ways of funding companies, and some of those don't work out very well, we don't get hit as much by that. We tend to be version two or three of whatever the new funding craze is, and by then, some of the kinks have been worked out."

The communities most impacted by the Silicon Valley Bank fallout are places such as Silicon Valley and New York City, where many companies banked at the institution, Ali said.

"Companies in Upstate New York are relatively less affected because these are, generally speaking, smaller rounds of funding, and they're happening mostly with more reliable banks, locally," Ali said.

Startups need to protect their money

At Upstate Venture Connect, a nonprofit that supports high-growth companies, Ali and his team are not changing the criteria by which they judge great companies.

"We're looking for great companies, and these are the times when great companies show you they're great," Ali said.

"This may be the best time for people who are looking to deploy capital," he added. "We're not changing our perspective in terms of what makes an investment attractive. The opportunity is still built around 'How great is this company and do we want to back this team?' not so much where they decide to put their cash."

But, now is a good opportunity for local companies to make sure they are protecting their money, Honen and Ali said.

"Most (venture capitalists) and the teams they funded prior to Silicon Valley Bank never really gave much thought to cash management because they felt like the bank is where you put the money, and then you're going to burn the money because you're in a negative cash flow situation until your next fundraise," Ali said.

"What this pointed out is that raising $5 or $10 million, or even $1 million, and not figuring out how to put it in the bank in a way that you are protected is foolishness," he added.

