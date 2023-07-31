BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

July 31, 2023

Half Baked Cookies opens in Williamsville

Angila Snediker has always had a sweet tooth. Maybe that's why she started baking at 7 years old. Pies, cakes, you name it. But cookies were a favorite.

"You have a hankering for some sweets and you can pump out some cookies pretty quick," she said.

Eventually, her quest to perfect the chocolate chip cookie – and their popularity among those who tried them – led her to begin selling them out of her Gasport home, and from Scripts Cafe in Lockport. In 2021, she opened her own cookie shop in Lockport, Half Baked Cafe on Day Road.

Saturday, she will open a second location at 5407 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville in the Williamsville Place Plaza. This new shop will be called Half Baked Cookies, which keeps the attention on the star of the show.

The giant 6-ounce cookies, gooey on the inside and crispy on the outside, sell for $4.25 apiece. There is a set list of 10 classic cookies available daily, including chocolate chip, sea salt caramel and chocolate peanut butter; along with a rotating menu of six specialty cookies that change daily, such as Christmas in July specials Peppermint Fatty, Mexican Wedding cookie and old-fashioned Molasses.

Snediker describes the new, 1,800-square-foot location as "minimalist chic but with a little bit of a cozy feel," and lots of natural light beaming in. It seats roughly 15 people.

"The focal point is the cookies, so we don't want anything to distract from it," she said. "If you come in, your eyes are gonna go right to the cookies. We have them set out fresh and hot and then we just go through them and keep loading it up."

Like the Lockport shop, the Williamsville location also will serve Perry's Ice Cream as well as soft-serve ice cream. Together, both shops employ 35 people.

New Chipotle coming to Hamburg

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican food chain, will join the Brierwood shopping plaza on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg.

Located in front of a Walmart Supercenter, it will be built on an outparcel that was formerly the site of Bank of America, which will be demolished.

The project recently received the necessary municipal approvals. Work will start in August with a target opening of early next year.

First Earthwise Pet coming to Southtowns

Earthwise Pet Nutrition Center and Wellness Spa pet store has signed a lease to open at McKinley Commons, a retail plaza on the corner of McKinley Parkway and Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg.

The franchise employs certified pet dietitians, offers grooming services and doggy day camp, has do-it-yourself pet washing stations and holds animal rescue adoption events.

It will be the concept's first location in Western New York. Currently, the closest Earthwise Pet is in Onondaga County. The chain opened in 1977 in California and now has more than 200 stores.

Floor & Decor opens in Cheektowaga

Floor & Decor has opened an 80,000-square-foot store at 400 Thruway Plaza Drive, next to Home Depot, in Cheektowaga.

The retailer sells tile, stone, wood, vinyl and laminate flooring; marble, porcelain, ceramic, glass and stone wall tiles; vanities, shower doors, tools and installation materials. It also offers free design services.

The fast-growing, Atlanta-based company was founded in 2000 and now has more than 200 stores.

Pierogi Pete's Cuts the ribbon in East Amherst

Ania Duchon officially cut the ribbon Thursday on her Pierogi Pete's restaurant, a fast-casual Polish restaurant at 9320 Transit Road in East Amherst.

Pierogi Pete's is the latest venture for Duchon, who owns Chrusciki Bakery in Lancaster and Clarence, Sto Lat Bar in Clarence, Queen City Pizza in Amherst and the Events by Sto Lat venue space in Clarence.

Food truck series coming to Northland

Northland Workforce Training Center has launched Food Truck Thursdays, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays in August, beginning Aug. 10. at the center, 683 Northland Ave.

The free event also will feature live music, poetry readings, vendor sales and an AKG Art Truck. For more information, visit northlandwtc.org.

