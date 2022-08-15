Buffalo Next: Grant Street gets a vegan grocery store

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

A third warehouse is in the works for the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

Environmental cleanup costs are driving up the price of a North Tonawanda apartment project.

The developer of a Hamburg senior housing complex is seeking tax breaks for the next phase of the project.

Mindy Rich says she's ready to take over as the chair of Rich Products Corp.

ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump, but despite its slowing growth, the company's CEO is optimistic about the long term.

The Frontier House renovation project in Lewiston and the new Trek facility in Niagara County are getting tax breaks.

Struggling pharmaceutical firm Athenex is raising $30 million by selling more shares of its stock.

Buffalo mechanical engineering firm Stark Tech has acquired two Lancaster companies that make equipment for the renewable energy industry.

Eight Niagara County small businesses have received Covid relief grants.

Amazon is getting $124 million in tax breaks for its big Niagara County distribution facility, but when will work begin?

An Ellicottville food products company is expanding to grow more fresh greens – and looking for tax breaks to help pay for it.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is holding a hearing in Buffalo on racial and economic justice issues later this month.

Mindy Rich is taking over as chair of Rich Products Corp. Her husband, Robert Rich Jr., has shifted into the role of senior chairman.

A Town of Tonawanda nursing home has been fined $53,000 by federal regulators after a resident fell to her death from a third-floor window earlier this year.

Plans for a big pot-growing business along the Lake Erie shoreline are moving forward again.

More upgrades are coming to the area around the Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Why are car washes popping up all over the Buffalo Niagara region? There's a gusher of money from deep-pocketed investors that's helping regional and national chains expand into new markets, while mom-and-pop operators also are trying to cash in.

2. The local housing market is still going strong, although it has started to show signs that it's cooling down from its red-hot status of last year.

3. At Moog, a homegrown company takes off: With good-paying jobs, strong customer connections and technical expertise, Moog's operations are the type of manufacturing that the region's business recruiters are eager for more of.

4. With Covid-19 waning, tourists are returning to Niagara Falls. But international travelers still haven't come back in the same numbers, and that's leaving a big hole in the local tourism market. Inflation and fears of a slowing economy aren't helping, either.

5. Rich Products relies on innovation and new products to keep its business growing – and a good portion of those efforts are based in Buffalo.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

