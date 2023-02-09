BY NATALIE BROPHY

Feb. 9, 2023

Good Neighbor Fund will give $1,000 grants to entrepreneurs

A new fund will give $1,000 microgrants to under-resourced founders who are building businesses.

A play on Buffalo's nickname "The City of Good Neighbors," the Good Neighbor Fund was created by two friends who are startup veterans and wanted to give back to the community.

Fund founders Jason Bartz and Susan O'Rourke met when they both worked at online vehicle auction company ACV Auctions, Western New York's first startup valued at over $1 billion.

They launched the Good Neighbor Fund in January.

"We've just always had that passion for the startup community," O'Rourke said. "One of the biggest things we talk about is how we can help the community in small ways."

Both have moved on to new roles at other automotive industry-focused startups. Bartz remains in Western New York and O'Rourke lives in Denver. She is working on setting up a chapter of the fund in Denver.

The Good Neighbor Fund plans to give out eight $1,000 microgrants throughout the year. The fund isn't structured like venture capital, the founders said. They don't expect any return on their investments.

Bartz and O'Rourke believe entrepreneurship is an opportunity for those living in economically challenged communities to create their own path to financial stability.

"We really want people to come to us, to pitch their idea, someone who has a really good idea but they might not know where to start, or they wrote it on a napkin," O'Rourke said.

The $1,000 grants are funded through the organization's limited partners, who donate money to fund the grants and also act as advisers and mentors to the grant winners.

The Good Neighbor Fund has four limited partners so far, with intent to grow. They are:

• Sonya Tareke, co-founder of Team Real Talk and program manager at Entrepreneurship for All Buffalo.

• Danielle Blount, Launch NY's Emerging Cleantech Opportunity Incubator program coordinator.

• David Brenner, system analyst at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and founder of Thimble.io.

• Kamal Patel, engineer at AireXpert.

"The $1,000 is just the start," Bartz said. "It's the community and the introductions and the resources that come afterwards which are a differentiator."

Since setting up the fund in January, Bartz and O'Rourke have been "blown away" by the community support and people wanting to get involved or give money for additional grants.

"We just kind of wanted to dip our toe in the water to see what kind of interest there was in the startup world and there's obviously a lot of interest in the first four weeks," O'Rourke said.

With all the support they have received from the community, Bartz and O'Rourke are confident the Good Neighbor Fund will be able to grow.

How to apply

Applications are available at the Good Neighbor Fund website, goodneighbor.fund. Every application must include a 60-second pitch video.

Applications are due by March 22. The winner will be selected the next day by the fund's limited partners.

Bartz and O'Rourke hope in the future, the fund will be able to host in-person pitch contests.

Additionally, the founders are planning a Good Neighbor Fund kickoff and networking party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 3 at Thin Man Brewery on Elmwood Avenue.

– Natalie Brophy

43North is hiring

Interested in working at 43North?

The startup accelerator is hiring a manager of selection and a manager of investor relations and partnerships, along with a few summer interns.

The selection manager is a new position that would be involved in the startup competition selection process, making sure 43North attracts the best companies to apply to its $5 million annual contest.

The manager of investor relations and partnerships will represent 43North throughout the investor and venture capital space.

43North also is hiring summer interns to help with portfolio and selection, marketing and events.

Internships are open to students pursuing a bachelor's degree. They must live in Buffalo for the duration of the internship, from May through August.

For more information on these openings, visit jobs.forgebuffalo.com/jobs.

