Feb. 21, 2023

Startups: 'Good ideas are not relegated to only one area of town'

Through the Founders Go Big program, Buffalo-based startup incubator Launch NY strives to increase diversity within the local startup community, from founders and their employees to investors and mentors.

Founders Go Big is a program for underserved, underrepresented entrepreneurs to receive enhanced mentorship, customer discovery, funding and other programming from Launch NY staff and mentors. Since 2020, more than 30 local companies have been part of the program.

If Buffalo is going to become a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, it is important that everyone is involved and has a seat at the table, Founders Go Big project manager Crystal Wallace said.

Bitwise Buffalo’s CJ Banks: ‘We need to stop fishing from the same pond’

Bitwise brought its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to increasing diversity last year in Western New York because the organization recognized the need for such training in the region.

For nearly a year, Bitwise has been doing the work, training more than 60 people from Buffalo's marginalized communities in the in-demand skills they need to work in well-paying tech jobs.

Buffalo Bitwise Vice President CJ Banks discussed what the Western New York technology and startup ecosystem can do to promote community development, including making more opportunities available and removing barriers to tech training and employment.

How banks can bolster community development

Banks are playing an influential role in community development, providing the financial fuel for projects they work on in conjunction with nonprofit and governmental agencies.

In Western New York, they are helping project organizers fulfill their vision for developments such as low-income housing and new single-family homes in the City of Buffalo. The results, in some cases, are transforming vacant properties in need of revitalization.

New efforts to bring banking services to underserved areas

Banks are trying to find new ways to connect with low-income populations. Bank on Buffalo has debuted a full-service “branch on wheels” that makes scheduled visits each week, to bring its services to multiple locations in ways that a single, brick-and-mortar location could not.

But certain neighborhoods still lack access to basic banking services, forcing them to turn to high-cost alternatives such as check-cashing outlets.

Resident groups are opposing an approved mixed-use residential development project on longtime unused land at Millersport and Smith in Amherst.

Kutter's Cheese Factory is closing its retail store in Pembroke after 75 years in business.

Updates provided on a number of projects advancing at Canalside and on the Outer Harbor.

The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

ECC reversed direction on former President David Balkin's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more.

Federal banking regulators recently issued a cease-and-desist consent order against Lake Shore Savings Bank for “unsafe and unsound” banking practices.

An East Amherst native who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts will soon become a fixture on the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.

Starbucks charged Starbucks Workers United with failure to bargain in good faith at two Buffalo Niagara stores.

Life Storage has rejected the $11 billion hostile takeover bid from Public Storage.

Tesla said the workers it fired at its Buffalo plant were dismissed as part of a regular performance review, not union activity.

Developer Douglas Jemal won key approvals for his plan to add a floor to his proposed Elmwood-Bidwell project.

The main tenant in a new Lackawanna warehouse wants even more space there.

The union trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in Buffalo says the company has fired 30 workers, including some union organizers.

A plan to convert a Silver Creek school into affordable apartments has been scrapped because of soaring costs.

New York doled out $50 million in funds to WNY health care providers, which will fuel several expansions.

1. Cruise ships on Buffalo's waterfront?: That prospect will be considered when a consultant is chosen in the next couple of months to conduct a feasibility study.

2. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

3. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving. The program is in its fourth year, and this spring will reach over 200 graduates.

4. A different type of developer: How an East Buffalo laundromat project is an example of a new type of development that could help transform neighborhoods, one building at a time.

5. Fans are slowly starting to return to the KeyBank Center: The Buffalo Sabres are in the thick of a playoff chase for the first time in a decade and attendance is way up from last year, but empty seats remain plentiful.

