May 17, 2023

Girls Who Game empowers Buffalo students to learn through playing Minecraft

Students at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy in Buffalo were presented with a challenge during their lunch period: Build a small house with at least one sustainable element.

The students – girls in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh grades – immediately got to work, logging into the Minecraft game on their school tablets to start building.

The students are part of the school's Girls Who Game club, a program run by Dell that teaches girls about technology through Minecraft and challenges them to "think globally, act locally" to help solve challenges in their communities.

Buffalo Public Schools began participating in the program in 2019, said Rebecca Fast, coordinator of IT student programs for BPS. The students have won national awards for their Minecraft creations.

Each year there are two challenges every school participates in. The criteria for each challenge is based on the United Nations sustainability goals. For example, one year, students were asked to design a restaurant of the future, Fast said. The girls won first place nationally in that challenge.

The students have also used Minecraft, a game-based learning platform, to build a replica of their school that included sustainable elements such as solar panels and an aquaponics system, a sustainable amusement park, an aquarium and a supermarket.

"The focus is not just the challenge, the learning and the collaboration," Fast said. "It's to empower the girls to be able to have a space where they feel free to communicate. We want them to not feel intimidated by others. They collaborate. They work together to solve problems. They're learning to work on a project together."

Two fifth-graders, Jeylianis Gonzalez and Elielyz Diaz, said Girls Who Game has taught them to be creative and that they have fun while learning. The two friends call each other after school to talk about what they want to build, Gonzalez said.

The school replica project was the first Gonzalez and Diaz participated in with Girls Who Game. After the first meeting, the girls filled a notebook with their ideas for the project, diagrams of what they wanted to build and research.

Their ideas were the springboard for the whole group project, Fast said.

Other girls in the program said they have learned how to communicate, work together and help others.

Fast has seen better attendance in some of the girls since joining Girls Who Game, she said.

The students are engaged in what they are learning and creating. They are the leaders of the projects and do all the work themselves. They assign each other rolls, do research and create a narrated video presentation at the end of each challenge. The teachers are there to provide guidance, Fast said.

"We want to encourage the girls to embrace technologym because even if they don't go into careers in technology, every career has technology in it," Fast said. "We want them to feel comfortable and believe that they can do it."

Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy was the first in the Buffalo district to participate in Girls Who Game. Six other schools have since joined the program, and three more expressed interest in taking part next year, Fast said.

"The goal is to build them up and give them that confidence, that internal motivation, that understanding that girls can do these things," Fast said.

Twipes now available in U.S.

The dissolvable and biodegradable wet wipes that won one of five $1 million investments from last year's 43North startup contest are now available for purchase in the United States.

Twipes launched in the U.S. on April 4, said Elizabeth Kotoulis, head of product at Twipes. The wet wipes are available at twipes.us and cost $8.99 each. Buyers can save money by purchasing a multipack monthly subscription.

Twipes was founded in London by Al Borz and Elle McIntosh. The wipes have been produced overseas, but the founders are looking for a Western New York-based manufacturer.

