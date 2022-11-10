Buffalo Next: Game play platform helping drive revenue for Buffalo Sabres

BY MIKE PETRO

Nov. 10, 2022

Tally Technology boosting purchases of goods, services, attracting team partnerships

The Buffalo Sabres again are using a prediction game and trivia platform to help drive sponsorship revenue and boost purchases inside and outside of their arena.

Los Angeles-based Tally Technology is partnering with the Sabres for a third year to help create new revenue streams for the team through sponsorship activations, player conversion and data creation. The two sides recently announced the renewal of their contract.

It is a mobile platform used not only by leagues and teams to promote fan engagement, but also sportsbooks. As part of the deal with the Sabres, its use is being sponsored by Seneca Resorts and Casinos, which has a lounge inside KeyBank Center.

Tally Technology provides free-to-play games, but while doing so, it builds a database of unique users and gathers information on those users’ gaming, wagering, brand preferences and consumer spending.

The company uses that information to help drive fans and consumers to buy more game tickets, purchase concessions and beer and bet on sports, as well as attract them to customized goods and services such as car insurance and credit cards, said Brad Vettese, CEO of Tally Technology. That can be a boon for the team's sponsors and partners.

“Our fan engagement platform is comprehensive, very sponsor friendly and specifically created to drive trial and conversion,” Vettese said. “We are thrilled the Sabres value our partnership and that their sponsors see the value that it creates.”

The Sabres say Tally Technology has helped them consistently increase the number of fans who interact with the team.

“We are excited to work with Tally again to engage and activate (our) fan base,” said Cara Murphy, marketing director for the Sabres.

The Sabres are now using Tally Technology’s platform to offer fans a “Predict the Sabres” game, with winners receiving weekly prizes throughout the season.

Fans can also play against Sabres game TV host Brian Duff and on-air analyst and former Sabres goalie Martin Biron using the “Beat the Experts'' broadcast integration.

Participants can keep track of their progress on the leaderboard displayed inside the KeyBank Center and on in-arena concourse screens, as well as through the team’s official broadcast.

The Buffalo Bills also use the platform, as well as some of the biggest franchises in sports, such as the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Ceará and Atlético MG.

Founded in 2018, Tally Technology has recorded more than 20 million predictions from unique users. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson co-founded the platform.

Data-driven startup working with Caesars Sportsbook

Alex Monahan and Ankit Goya are trying to help accelerate the sports betting industry by bringing more data and sophistication to it.

Their data-driven sports betting startup OddsJam helps clients find the most value for their bets in trying to level the playing field for bettors.

The co-founders of the subscription-based platform also work with operators, like Caesars Sportsbook, that buy the company’s data to create their own analysis models. The growing sports wagering space is a competitive one and those kinds of partnerships “didn’t happen overnight,” Monahan said.

Caesars is a partner of the Buffalo Bills and opened a sportsbook lounge inside Highmark Stadium this season. Sportsbooks partnering with teams has become a trend in professional sports as more states legalize sports betting. It is now legal in 19 states, in one form or another.

New York City-headquartered OddsJam is self-funded and now has 15 employees, a little over a year after first launching. And traffic and revenue have grown quickly over the past 15 months, Monahan said.

“We have a lot of customers who are able to use the data to find edges or success in certain markets, and there are a lot of people just trying to find the best line or at least look for value,” said the Stanford University graduate who began his career in the financial industry.

Monahan’s work with data analysis at trading firms in New York and Pennsylvania attracted him to the big-money sports betting market. He noticed that the many different sportsbooks all independently created their lines, or odds.

He envisioned OddsJam as a site where clients can look for trends and odds discrepancies and form their own models to help place mathematically profitable bets. OddsJam combines that software with an educational piece, which assists people with the basics of betting.

The Washington, D.C.-area native said there can be massive discrepancies between the sportsbooks, and they’re not always obvious, but over the course of a season, they can really add up.

“There is all of this data, and the U.S. has more sportsbooks than anywhere, so we figured the somewhat sophisticated bettors are going to want a platform that displays all of this data to have a Bloomberg terminal for sports betting. Before this, there wasn’t one just based in data,” Monahan said.

Finding qualified workers to fill open jobs remains the top challenge for local businesses.

After years of rapid growth, ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump.

Perry's Ice Cream is planning an $18 million expansion of its Akron facility so it can make Greek yogurt novelties.

The owner of the former Tandoori restaurant in Amherst is moving ahead with plans to build an apartment complex on the site.

Amherst officials are pushing to rezone land at the planned Costco store to accommodate another big-box retailer.

East Aurora aerospace firm Astronics Corp. said supply chain issues and rising labor costs are causing its losses to swell.

After scrapping plans for a boutique hotel at the former Desiderio's restaurant site in Lancaster, the developer now plans apartments and commercial space there.

A former Super Duper location on Broadway could become a retail plaza under an expansion plan from the property's owner.

Moog Inc.'s CEO says the company planning to 'invest significantly' over the next three to five years in its local operation.

The contractors for the new Buffalo Bills stadium have been selected.

A Niagara Falls manufacturer is planning a $6 million expansion that will add 45 jobs.

Ellicott Development is moving forward on a project to build a six-story apartment building on Main Street, near Best Street.

Electric battery systems maker Viridi Parente is planning to expand its Buffalo operations.

Edwards Vacuum plans to build a $319 million factory – with 600 jobs – at the STAMP site in Genesee County.

The Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel in Amherst is going up for auction next month.

1. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

2. Made in WNY: Honeywell: Workers at Honeywell's research laboratory in Buffalo are looking for good ideas that could become commercial products five or 10 years from now.

3. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

4. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

5. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

