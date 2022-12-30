Buffalo Next: From foster care to fashion

BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

Dec. 30, 2022

Noelle Wellington overcomes obstacles to open boutique clothing store, Queenz

Noelle Wellington entered the foster care system when she was 2 years old and didn't leave until she aged out nearly two decades later.

It was not an easy life.

"People would tell me I wouldn't be nothing, or that I would be on drugs like my mom, and stuff like that," she said. "So my ambition and determination was always through the roof."

Aging out of the foster care system means making the difficult transition to adulthood without a support system – often after a lifetime of trauma – and all the statistics were against her, according to advisory group National Conference of State Legislatures. Half of foster kids who age out of the system become addicted to drugs. A quarter won't have a high school diploma or GED. And more than one in five will end up homeless.

Wellington made the conscious decision not to go to college, because she wanted to avoid debt. She also had an entrepreneurial spirit and loved to work. She often worked 80 to 90 hours per week between jobs in retail and home health care.

Then, when she was 25, she got into a car accident. Two years later, she received money in a settlement and put every cent into opening her own clothing store called Queenz, at 2577 Bailey Ave.

"I never really had any clothes growing up. I used to go into my closet and pray over my clothes and say, 'God, please multiply it,' " she said. "And then, years later, I get a clothing store."

Unfortunately, that year was 2019, which meant Covid-19 was right around the corner. Wellington had to close the store, but was still on the hook for rent and other bills. She buckled down on her e-commerce operations and built a following.

Earlier this month, she reopened the brick-and-mortar Queenz boutique. It sells men's and women's clothing, women's lingerie and accessories such as handbags.

She acknowledges the road to get to where she is has been hard, and that there may be more bumps ahead. But she also believes owning a clothing store is nothing short of a miracle.

"It was a dream come true, and I have to give all my credit to God," she said.

Pawsitive Vibes, a mobile vet, hits the road

Veterinarian Valerie Ciallella and former West Side Pet Clinic Manager Joe Speranza have teamed up to start Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Veterinary Care, a mobile vet clinic.

Pawsitive Vibes will do in-home visits, which the owners say are beneficial for anxious dogs and convenient for elderly clients, those without transportation or those with mobility issues.

New J.C. Penney Beauty concept headed for Walden Galleria

J.C. Penney in the Walden Galleria has replaced its Sephora Beauty shop with its own brand-new concept, J.C. Penney Beauty. The new store-within-a-store is described as being "hyper-inclusive" of all skin tones, ages, races, budgets and hair types.

The new shop will replace Sephora, as it migrates away from J.C. Penney to Kohl's stores after deciding not to renew its contact with J.C. Penney. It will have 600 shops installed by spring.

New Taco Bell in West Seneca

A new Taco Bell has opened at 1175 Union Road in West Seneca. It is franchised by KBP Brands, which has more than 1,000 fast food restaurants in 31 states.

The store features free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating. The drive-thru has a menu board with an electronic ordering system, which the company said will make orders faster and more accurate.

Walmart eliminates paper bags

Beginning on Jan. 1, Walmart will no longer provide paper bags for customer purchases in New York State. Shoppers will have to bring their own reusable bags.

Walmart stores have already gone bagless in Vermont, Maine and New Jersey.

