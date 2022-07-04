Buffalo Next: Fidelis Care, other health insurers evaluating WNY office needs

BY JON HARRIS

JULY 4, 2022

WNY medical insurers weigh office needs

Health insurers always have taken up significant amounts of office space, with employees busy at their desks answering customer calls, processing claims and analyzing risk.

Then the pandemic threw a wrench the size of a skyscraper into that notion.

Just look at Fidelis Care, which leases two connected 90,000-square-foot buildings in CrossPoint Business Park in Amherst. The two buildings, custom built for the insurer's office and data operations by Uniland Development Co., is where Fidelis' roughly 1,400 local employees worked before Covid-19.

Now?

Fidelis’ corporate parent Centene Corp. is evaluating its current portfolio of real estate assets due to its commitment to increased work-from-home and flexible work models.

"We are in the process of determining the necessary square footage to support our employees moving forward and anticipate a significant downsizing of our current leased space," Centene CEO Sarah London said during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Asked for further information, the company said it announced the "fresh perspective on flexibility" based on feedback from employees. Centene believes the flexible environment will help it to attract and retain talent.

"This approach includes full remote working options and flexible working arrangements for all employees," the company said. "Like many other large employers, we continue to evaluate our workplace and facility requirements as we activate new hybrid working arrangements."

Neither Centene nor Uniland would say when Fidelis' lease expires in Amherst.

As Centene noted, many employers are weighing just how much space they need in this new future of work. After all, not too many companies are in the business of paying for unused square footage – especially if their employees are productive at home, all while using their own home internet bandwidth and their own energy-guzzling air conditioning units.

Other health insurers are in a similar wait-and-see period, as we reported in a story last month.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York in mid-May started allowing all employees to return to their pre-pandemic workspaces – if they wanted to – at the company's monster 430,000-square-foot building on West Genesee Street in Buffalo.

That was the next step in a work-from-anywhere program Highmark launched in summer 2021. In that, employees could designate one of three options: work off-site fully, on-site fully or in a flex role, meaning two days or fewer in the office.

The majority of Highmark's 1,400 local employees chose to work fully off-site or in a flex role, but employees can change their designation if they wish.

"It's definitely going to be a period of time to really give people a chance to feel it out and then allow for some changes," said Karen Taylor, Highmark's talent engagement director.

And that's going on now, with Highmark studying how many people are in the office to evaluate its future workspace needs.

Highmark spokesperson Kyle Rogers said he anticipates the company will have a plan in place by late summer or early fall. That will be interesting to watch, considering that Highmark's lease on its Buffalo building expires next summer.

Univera Healthcare also appears to have too much space.

The insurer leases a 120,000-square-foot building in Amherst, but less than 10% of its local workforce of 540 employees has chosen to be an on-site employee.

So if around 54 employees are in the office regularly and they felt a desire to stretch out, they could each have their own 2,222 square feet of space.

Now that's social distancing.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER OPENS

What: Jewish Family Services of Western New York on June 29 unveiled the Feuerstein Family Center for Behavioral Health at the corner of Main Street and Highgate Avenue in Buffalo's University District.

Tell me more: The site, purchased by Jewish Family Services in late 2020 for $350,000, records show, now becomes home of the nonprofit's behavioral health programs "focused on expanding access and culturally grounded care to all members of the community."

Why it matters: Jewish Family Services said it has doubled its operating budget, its staff and its capacity in recent years, and this is another example of the agency's growth. In addition, providing behavioral health programs, particularly in the area's underserved communities, are a key part of Jewish Family Services' strategic plan.

"Dedicating the Feuerstein Family Center for Behavioral Health ensures our unique and important programs have a facility that is both modern and welcoming to those we serve," CEO Molly S. Carr said in a statement.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next:

Workers at 12 for-profit WNY nursing homes have authorized one-day strikes. A major issue revolves around low wages for service workers, such as dietary aides and housekeepers, who can start at the regional minimum wage of $13.20 an hour.

Buffalo Place, the nonprofit business improvement district for downtown Buffalo, has won another $300,000 state grant to support revitalization of buildings and facades on Main Street.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino has a vision to create a $150 million "gateway" park downtown, with an ice rink, indoor arena and outdoor amphitheater, but the 12 acres of land he's eyeing for the proposed Centennial Park is owned by Howard Milstein's Niagara Falls Redevelopment, and his firm isn't interested in selling it.

Chinnici's Legacy Development is proposing to construct a pair of large new apartment buildings on a 6.1-acre site on McKesson Parkway, off Union Road, in Cheektowaga.

Kaleida Health and two major unions have agreed to a second extension of their existing contract, which was set to expire May 31 before the two sides extended it until June 30, as they try to iron out a new collective bargaining agreement.

The push to redevelop the LaSalle Metro Rail station and surrounding acreage is generating more interest than any previous real estate bid by the city, as 10 developers or groups submitted responses to the city's "request for qualifications" in early May.

A request by the developers of Elmwood Crossing to amend the original planned-unit development regulation that governs the zoning for the $150 million project is being met with heightened scrutiny and concern from neighborhood residents.

A new Dollar General store is coming to the Larkinville area on vacant land at E. Eagle Street, after the Buffalo Planning Board gave a green light last week to plans by developer Broadway Group for a new discount retail location.

Young Development has a pair of apartment projects underway in Cheektowaga that will add 430 units as part of the construction of the $15 million Town Center Apartments and $75 million Midtown Apartments.

The development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping to create 300 to 400 units of affordable housing in the city in the next couple of years – a significant increase compared to the limited holdings it now has in that arena, said William Paladino, the company's CEO.

William Harvey Jr. is bringing a steady hand to Northwest Bank as its interim leader after the company's CEO died unexpectedly in late May. The Pennsylvania-based company has 22 local branches.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. You might be familiar with the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser as a popular stain removal product. But did you know it is made in the Buffalo Niagara region, in a new plant on the former Bethlehem Steel site?

2. New apartments are popping up across Western New York: From the Elmwood Village and Allentown to South Buffalo and the West Side, from Tonawanda and Amherst to Orchard Park and Hamburg, developers are putting up new apartment buildings or converting old industrial warehouses and offices.

3. At 41, Steve K. Stoute is the youngest and the first person of color to lead Canisius College in its 150-year history. He said his first focus will be on growing enrollment, including more students of color, first-generation college students and new Americans.

4. How community developers can build up neighborhoods: With the support of SAA-EVI, and investments from two national nonprofits, passionate locals are seeking to transform neighborhoods from the bottom up – by starting small, but dreaming big.

5. Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead St. Bonaventure University: Growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the 22nd president at the nation's oldest Franciscan college.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.