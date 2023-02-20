BY BUFFALO NEXT STAFF

Feb. 20, 2023

Opportunities for everyone

The past decade has brought new growth to the Buffalo Niagara region, but it hasn't been evenly spread out. Downtown has rebounded. Some suburbs, such as Amherst, have kept on growing. But other communities and neighborhoods have not.

This year's edition of Prospectus takes a deep look at why the region's recovery has happened unevenly, and how more can be done to give everyone a chance to be part of Buffalo Niagara's rebound.

...

Bringing new opportunities to everyone is full of challenges. But there’s a new focus on issues affecting portions of the Buffalo Niagara region that have largely remained outside the center of the area’s collective attention span:

The availability of quality health care in neighborhoods that currently have little access to medical services. The shortage of healthy food options and how that impacts the health and budgets of families in those underserved areas. The challenges of building a workforce that has the skills needed to compete and thrive in today’s job market. Encouraging and financing investment in development projects that bring new vitality to neighborhoods.

The promise of this new attention is that it could lead to an accelerated revival in parts of the region that have, so far, not received as much attention during the early stages of the recent Buffalo Niagara revival.

...

With the racist shooting that targeted its Jefferson Avenue store last year, Tops Markets has had to navigate a tragedy that few other companies have before.

John Persons, Tops president, discusses how the supermarket chain grappled with how best to get food and medicine to its shoppers while its Jefferson Avenue store was shut down. He talks about how Tops overhauled the store so its customers feel safe; and how it tried to move forward in a way that is respectful to the victims and survivors.

At the same time, Tops is facing the everyday challenges of running a supermarket chain. How does it carry out its promotional pricing strategy in the face of record inflation? How has business changed since it completed its merger with Price Chopper in 2021? And where is it headed next?

...

If there's one thing the Buffalo Niagara region has learned the hard way, it's that silver bullets rarely pay off.

And if you doubted that, look around the region and see the positive impact all of the small, but important, redevelopment projects have had in reviving downtown Buffalo by turning crumbling or vacant properties into new apartments, breweries and offices.

...

Stephanie Simeon of Heart of the City Neighborhoods in Buffalo has been talking for years about food security as a necessary component in providing affordable housing.

Finally, in the wake of the racist mass shooting that killed 10 Black people and shut down the main supermarket for a low-income neighborhood, people are starting to listen.

Simeon says any investment in affordable housing in Buffalo – including the governor’s plan to address a statewide housing shortage – must include affordable healthy food sources as part of the nearby infrastructure.

Updates provided on a number of projects advancing at Canalside and on the Outer Harbor.

The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

ECC reversed direction on former President David Balkin's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more.

Federal banking regulators recently issued a cease-and-desist consent order against Lake Shore Savings Bank for “unsafe and unsound” banking practices.

An East Amherst native who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts will soon become a fixture on the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.

Starbucks charged Starbucks Workers United with failure to bargain in good faith at two Buffalo Niagara stores.

Life Storage has rejected the $11 billion hostile takeover bid from Public Storage.

Tesla said the workers it fired at its Buffalo plant were dismissed as part of a regular performance review, not union activity.

Developer Douglas Jemal won key approvals for his plan to add a floor to his proposed Elmwood-Bidwell project.

The main tenant in a new Lackawanna warehouse wants even more space there.

The union trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in Buffalo says the company has fired 30 workers, including some union organizers.

A plan to convert a Silver Creek school into affordable apartments has been scrapped because of soaring costs.

New York doled out $50 million in funds to WNY health care providers, which will fuel several expansions.

Customers using food stamps are now able to shop using Wegmans.com and the Wegmans app. The first three orders will be delivered free.

1. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

2. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving. The program is in its fourth year, and this spring will reach over 200 graduates.

3. A different type of developer: How an East Buffalo laundromat project is an example of a new type of development that could help transform neighborhoods, one building at a time.

4. The Buffalo Sabres are in the thick of a playoff chase for the first time in a decade and fans are slowly starting to return to the KeyBank Center, where attendance is way up from last year, but empty seats remain plentiful.

5. The cannabis industry is starting to establish itself in Western New York, but companies in that sector have to be careful about actually using the word cannabis, because it is still illegal on the federal level.

