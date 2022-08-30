Buffalo Next: Ex-Bills try to unload their mansions

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Aug. 30, 2022

Million-dollar mansions on the market

It's a good time to be a former Buffalo Bills player, if you've got a house to sell.

Both former wide receiver Cole Beasley and former defensive end Jerry Hughes Jr. have put their respective Southtowns homes up for sale, for $1.5 million each. And given their propensity for tweeting about it, they're not trying to hide it.

Beasley's 6,944-square-foot house at 3421 Angle Road in Orchard Park contains six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and sits on 4.6 acres. It was built in 2010 and also includes a 3.5-car heated garage, hickory wood floors, tall ceilings, a six-burner Viking stove, a sub-zero refrigerator, two kitchen islands, a stone gas fireplace, a paver patio and an owners suite with two walk-in closets, a soaking tub and an oversized shower.

Hughes' 7,738-square-foot house at 100 Stewart Court in East Aurora sits on 8 acres and contains four bedrooms. Also built in 2010, it features a three-car garage, a chef's kitchen with another eight-burner Viking range and double ovens, granite counters, a wet bar, a primary suite with a large walk-through closet, a scenic bath with steam shower, an in-law apartment, a patio with an outdoor kitchen, and a 16-person hot-tub with a waterfall.

Beasley, who purchased the house in May 2019 from former Major League Baseball player Dave Hollins, played three seasons with the Bills from 2019 to 2021 before the team released him in March, and is still a free agent. Hughes, who joined the Bills in a trade in 2013, played nine years with the team through 2021 before he became a free agent and signed with the Houston Texans in May.

If sold at or near the asking price, these houses would be among a flurry of million-dollar-plus home sales so far this year, demonstrating the rising values in Western New York that have made sales over that million-dollar mark less rare than in the past.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

AND THE WINNER IS...

What: The Niagara Falls Housing Authority has chosen Beacon Communities to be co-developer for the agency's redevelopment of the Harry S. Jordan Gardens housing project in the city's Highland/Beech area.

Tell me more: The authority is undertaking a "community-led initiative" to upgrade the long-neglected low-income housing structure, which was built in the 1960s and has needed rehabilitation for decades, agency officials said. The 100-unit complex includes a mixture of one- to five-bedroom apartments.

Why it matters: The housing authority, which serves low- to moderate-income households, maintains affordable housing in Niagara Falls, with over 900 units. Beacon, a privately-owned real estate developer that focuses on multi-family housing, is one of the nation's largest affordable housing firms but also develops, buys and manages market-rate and mixed-income housing.

"The selection of Beacon Communities will significantly impact the area's rehabilitation process as they are known for implementing efficient plans that entail care, consideration, and compassion," said agency Executive Director Clifford Scott.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

Gordon Companies and Christmas Wonderland

Say goodbye to Christmas Wonderland. Say hello to Life Storage.

David Gordon's Gordon Companies is closing its holiday-oriented retail store in Cheektowaga and transitioning it instead into a self-storage facility, operated by Life Storage, the Williamsville-based industry giant.

Located at 1460 French Road, at the corner of Transit Road, the 57,000-square-foot facility will soon contain 400 storage units and 46,000 square feet of rentable space when it opens in early 2023.

“There is tremendous need for personal storage facilities in the greater Buffalo region,“ said CEO David Gordon. “This high-traffic intersection is a convenient location for nearby renters, small businesses, and people undergoing life changes who require additional storage options. We believe there is a growing demand, and we are excited to offer this facility to the community.”

Gordon will retain the property as part of its commercial real estate portfolio, but will fold the brick-and-mortar retail operation into its growing e-commerce operation, where it will focus its attention and resources. That business, which began in 2004, includes Christmas.com, Christmascentral.com, Northlight and Poolcentral.com.

All full-time retail employees will be offered employment within the company, which is also still seeking both full-time and temporary workers for its warehouses, e-commerce division and corporate headquarters.

Founded in 1977, the family-owned company recently bought additional storage space in Western New York to meet the demand for online sales. It also sells Christmas, holiday and everyday merchandise on Target.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and other major websites. Gordon said he would not "rule out" future pop-up retail locations in the future.

“Gordon Companies can secure competitive pricing and deep quantities of merchandise due to our e-commerce businesses," he said. "We hope to continue to find ways to pass these deals along to the community via retail outlets."

THE LATEST

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

ACV Auctions is suing some of its main competitors in the auto auction industry and others, alleging that they are engaging in anti-competitive practices.

Developers from Buffalo and Rochester are teaming up to bring more affordable housing to East Buffalo.

Work on the new hospital in Lockport is well underway. It will bring a mix of services, beyond what a traditional hospital offers.

The last pieces of available land at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park could have a new owner soon.

Developer Douglas Jemal has acquired another downtown Buffalo property, this time buying the Dragon Express building on the 500 block of Main Street.

Developer Sam Savarino plans to convert the Kenmore Presbyterian Church into apartments.

First round of legalization plan will bring 11 recreational pot stores to Western New York.

A Fortune 500 company is backing plans to build a cannabis production facility near the Lake Erie shoreline off Route 5.

Local unemployment is on the rise after four straight months of sluggish hiring, but it's still low by historic standards.

As contract talks continue, the unions representing most Kaleida Health workers plan to hold a strike authorization vote in mid-September.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center opened its expanded facility for patients with head and neck cancer.

Part of the reason a labor deal has been difficult to reach at Kaleida? A health system with 'fragile' finances and burned-out employees.

But Kaleida and the unions agree on one thing: WNY hospitals need more state funding.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. WNY Prosperity Fellowship boosts student leaders: The goal is to grow new businesses and keep them here – a key part of efforts to build a vigorous startup community in a region where new business creation lagged behind the rest of the country for years.

2. Ever so slowly, a few more homes are coming up for sale, easing the severe supply crunch that has helped push up home prices to record levels over the last few years. But it's a small increase, leaving sellers still with the upper hand and it's not big enough to stem the rise in prices, either.

3. Workers are hard to find, and it's putting a damper on hiring across the Buffalo Niagara region, not because there's a lack of jobs, but because there's a lack of workers with the right skills.

4. 'Cancer didn't stop during Covid': Roswell Park's patient volume in its last fiscal year exceeded its pre-pandemic totals two years ago. That, coupled with full restoration of operating support from New York, led to a surplus.

5. Why are car washes popping up all over the Buffalo Niagara region? There's a gusher of money from deep-pocketed investors that's helping regional and national chains expand into new markets, while mom-and-pop operators also are trying to cash in.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Buying a building? Redeveloping a property? Got a tip? Reach Real Estate & Development reporter Jonathan D. Epstein at 716-849-4478 or email him at jepstein@buffnews.com.