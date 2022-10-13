Buffalo Next: EV charger stations coming to Wegmans

BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

Oct. 13, 2022

Electric car charging stations coming to Wegmans

Wegmans is gearing up for the expected electric vehicle boom.

The supermarket chain is in the process of installing two electric vehicle charging stations at its Alberta Drive location.

The Volta-brand chargers will be owned and operated by third party Volta. They're expected to be completed in the next week or two, according to Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy.

More chargers are planned for other Wegmans locations.

"We are exploring installation at additional Western New York-area stores for next year, but haven’t confirmed those potential locations yet," she said.

Wegmans has chargers at its Chestnut Hill store outside Boston, and is building chargers into its first Connecticut location in Norwalk, which is expected to open in 2024.

Tops Markets announced it had installed its first EV charging station at a location in Dutchess County in April in a partnership with the New York Power Authority. It now has chargers at four locations, including one in Williamsville, with plans to expand.

Retailers have discovered that providing EV charging stations attracts customers – particularly more affluent ones – who tend to shop while they wait for their vehicles to charge. It also puts stores on maps of EV charging location apps and bring in new customers that might not have shopped the store without the draw of a charging station. It also offers retailers a way to make money from their parking space.

The number of electric vehicles in use in the United States has grown from 1.2 million in 2016 to 11.3 million last year, according to IEA, a sustainability group. That number is only expected to increase.

Graphic-Poetry opens in new location

Graphic-Poetry, a stationery shop and invitation design studio, has moved to 38 Main St. in the Village of Hamburg.

The new location is four times larger than its former one on Buffalo Street, allowing it to offer classes, events, a coloring area for kids and a larger mix of products. There is also space for a shipping area, storage room and one-on-one meeting space for wedding and graphic design clients.

"Having events and other vendors on site is one thing I have always wanted to offer, but never had the space to do comfortably," owner Liz Maute said.

The majority of brands in the store are owned by women and sourced from independent artists and small businesses locally and nationally.

Spectrum store opens in Williamsville

A new Spectrum location has opened at 5110 Main St. in Williamsville. It offers devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is only available to Spectrum Internet customers.

Customers can also add or manage their Spectrum internet, mobile, TV or voice services at the store. Customers can also make payments and upgrade or exchange equipment.

Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe reopens in new location

Lancaster toy store Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe has reopened in a larger location at 11 W. Main St., four doors down from its former space.

The new store, which is in the village's central business district, received money from the state's Main Street revitalization grant program, which matches funds for facade improvements. Those improvements are being designed now for a new storefront in the near future.

The new location has better accessibility and more space for new and expanded product lines.

Spiritually Rooted and its foster cats

Spiritually Rooted, a new age store on Webster Street in North Tonawanda, is known as much for its foster cats as it is for its crystals, tarot decks and psychic readings. Amid its busy retail operation, which has reached newfound popularity with the rise in new age interest, the store has fostered hundreds of animals for the Erie and Niagara SPCAs.

Also known as The Root, the store has offered classes in tarot, oracle and drum circles; as well as owner Pamela Bruns' nondenominational church services.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Today, your health provider asks what medications you take, whether you smoke or drink alcohol and how much you exercise. Tomorrow, your doctor’s first questions are likely to be what you eat and whether you have easy, daily access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

The final phase of the Colvin Estates housing development in Buffalo is getting underway.

A conference examined ways to improve food security in Buffalo: The American Food Equity Conference identified programs that will help ease the food insecurity plaguing Buffalo’s East Side and other low-income areas. But they need money to succeed.

A new microbrewery is on tap for the West Side neighborhood near the H.H. Richardson complex.

Plans to turn the former Lion Brewery on Jefferson Avenue into apartments won backing from the Buffalo Planning Board.

A Cleveland auto dealer plans to open a car sales business on the site of the former Parker's Great British Institution business across from the Tesla plant on South Park Avenue.

The deadline for a stadium benefits plan is nearing – with no sign of a final deal in sight.

Pioneer Credit Recovery is cutting 230 jobs in Arcade and Perry because of declines in its student loan collection business.

The president of Oishei Children's Hospital is leaving for a new job.

ImmunityBio is eliminating nearly 40 jobs in Dunkirk as its plans to ramp up operations are paused.

A California plastics maker is planning to turn a former pet supply company facility in Angola into its East Coast distribution center.

Clarence manufacturer Seal & Design is planning to expand its facility, and it is seeking tax breaks from the town's IDA.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

2. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win? The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

3. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

4. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

5. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It is all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

