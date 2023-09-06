Sept. 6, 2023

BY JANET GRAMZA

D’Youville receives $3.2 million federal grant to recruit, support future health workers

The national shortage of health care workers worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic is an even more pressing issue in Western New York, where the ratio of health providers to residents is one to 1,600 – double the national average.

But often overlooked is the impact on rural areas, where fewer health care facilities has long meant fewer students being exposed to careers in the health sciences, said Megan Whelan, interim dean at D’Youville University’s School of Health Professions.

That’s why D’Youville applied for – and won – a $3.2 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Service Administration to provide opportunities and support to potential health workers of the future, including a focus on rural high school students.

D’Youville’s new Health Careers Opportunity Program launched Sept. 1 and will continue for five years, with the goal of helping 300 economically and/or educationally disadvantaged students explore and pursue health careers, Whelan said.

At least 125 of those students will be in or headed for D’Youville’s School of Health Professions – in programs like pharmacy, occupational and physical therapy, physician assistant and nutrition. And they will gain through the program supports like tutoring and mentoring to ensure they complete their degrees, Whelan said.

Another 125 will be high school students who will be exposed to health care jobs through a summer program starting next year in Warsaw, Wyoming County.

The five- to six-week summer program will provide students from surrounding rural communities with exposure to primary care at Western New York health centers and internships at D’Youville partner organizations, which include the Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center, Western New York Rural Area Health Education Inc., Jericho Road Community Health Center and West Side Community Services, among others.

All students will be able to participate in health care simulation training at D’Youville’s state-of-the-art Health Professions Hub, Whelan said.

Another goal is to enroll 175 students in a community health care worker course certifying them to work at a local community health organization while pursuing their college degrees.

In researching areas of need for the grant, Whelan said rural Western New York counties hold untapped opportunities for outreach to students who are educationally disadvantaged by having attended lower-performing schools or having no college experience in their families.

Orleans County is among the areas with a gaping shortage of health professionals, with just one primary health provider for every 13,300 residents, she said.

“Often, students in these areas will know what a doctor or a nurse does, but they might not know about other fields like being a registered dietitian, an occupational therapist or a pharmacist – (professions) they would find exciting to enter,” Whelan said.

“Career exposure is so important, especially since we have seen a lot of burnout in health professions careers,” she added. “Selecting a career early that you know is right for you can help with not only diversity in the professions, but also help retain people within those careers.”

Another program goal is to have 10 students a year complete the summer program, graduate from high school and matriculate into pre-health professions or health professions program at a two- or four-year accredited college or university.

D’Youville’s other partners in that effort include SUNY Erie Community College, Houghton College and some of its own programs, like its D’Youville Upward Bound college prep program for Buffalo City Schools high school students and its Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program for financially and academically disadvantaged students.

“This grant is about supporting students through degree completion in a health professions program with the idea that graduates will work in their own communities,” Whelan said.

“In pursuing the grant, one thing that stood out is that it’s not just the East and West sides of Buffalo that are underserved, but also rural communities,” she added. “We want to also serve these communities, and that is what may have helped put us over the top to secure the grant.”

UUP members resoundingly ratify new four-year contract

Members of United University Professions, the union that represents more than 37,000 academic and professional faculty at State University of New York campuses, overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year contract with the state.

The pact was approved by 96% of eligible voters that cast ballots, one of UUP’s largest ever contract ratification percentages. It’s also one of the largest vote totals tallied for a UUP contract ratification. More than 15,400 members voted – 14,900 in favor of the new contract and 556 against it.

The retroactive contract includes across-the-board raises of 2% for 2022 and 3% for 2023 through 2025 as well as 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

